Kentucky P Matt Panton suspended after public intoxication arrest

Punters are football players too, I suppose, and as such they can run afoul of the law just as well.

Early Sunday morning, not long after Kentucky lost to Ole Miss, Matt Panton was arrested and charged with public intoxication. At the time, the university had no comment; Monday, they did.

“He will be suspended for this game and he will not participate for failure to meet the standards and the expectations of our football team,” head coach Mark Stoops said.

As a result, the 23-year-old Panton will miss this Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

The arrest that led to the suspension came after Panton was found passed out on a sidewalk, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

The arresting officer reported Panton had watery eyes, slurred speech and was unable to stand unassisted. Panton “had the strong odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath” and “presented a danger to himself as he was very close to the roadway and was unable to walk by himself without stumbling,” according to the report.

In his first season with the Wildcats, Panton is currently tied for 42nd nationally and eighth in the SEC by averaging 42.8 yards per punt. An Australian, Panton came to UK as a graduate transfer from Columbia.