Old Dominion’s second-leading tackler arrested on multiple charges, including felony strangulation

Florida State’s long-shot postseason ambitions officially received a shot in the arm.

Because of Hurricane Irma, it was announced in early September that FSU’s Week 2 game against Louisiana-Monroe in Tallahassee had been outright canceled. However, there had been increasing talk of late, coinciding with FSU’s dwindling bowl hopes, that the game could be rescheduled and played this season; last week, it was reported that an official decision on that game would be made this week.

Tuesday, FSU announced that the game with ULM will be played Dec. 2 at Doak Campbell Stadium. Kickoff for the game in Tallahassee is set for noon ET.

“I appreciate the efforts of our administration as well as the administration and Coach Viator at ULM to get this game rescheduled,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. “It was unfortunate for both teams that we were not able to play this game in September, and both teams deserve the chance to play their 12th game of the season. Anytime we have the opportunity to play in Doak Campbell Stadium in front of our fans we are excited. However, this week our complete focus is on Clemson.”

Prior to rescheduling the ULM game, FSU needed to win its final three games to become bowl-eligible. At 3-5, the Seminoles now need to win three of their last four games to avoid going bowl-less for the first time since 1981. This weekend, they will travel to ACC rival Clemson before hosting FCS Delaware and then heading to Gainesville for what would’ve been the regular-season finale against in-state rival Florida.

At 35 in a row, the Seminoles currently have the nation’s longest bowl streak.