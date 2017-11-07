Old Dominion’s second-leading tackler arrested on multiple charges, including felony strangulation

The latest addition to the “Days Without An Arrest” tracker is a rather serious one.
According to WVEC-TV in Norfolk, Old Dominion’s Denzel Williams has been arrested on multiple charges stemming from a Nov. 1 incident involving two females. Specifically, the safety is facing one count of felony strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor simple assault.
From the television station’s report:
Officers received a report of an assault at a home in the 1200 block of W. 43rd St. around 1 a.m. on November 1.
Police got there and talked to a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old woman who said Williams assaulted both of them. Williams is the 20-year-old’s boyfriend.
As a result of the incident, Williams has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.
Prior to the off-field issue, Williams had started five games in a row for the Monarchs. He’s currently second on the team in tackles with 68.
UCF continues to diminish, demean UConn’s ‘Civil ConFliCT Trophy’
After beating the Huskies last season, the Knights walked off the field and left the trophy. ” “UConn staffer just picked up the trophy, looked around for advice on what to do with it, and placed in on the UConn bench,” beat writer Neill Ostrout wrote on Twitter at the time.
This coming weekend, the “rivalry” will be renewed. And, as has been the case since its creation, UCF continues to diminish, demean and downplay the “trophy game,” this time in its game notes package.
Tuesday, FSU announced that the game with ULM will be played Dec. 2 at Doak Campbell Stadium. Kickoff for the game in Tallahassee is set for noon ET.
“I appreciate the efforts of our administration as well as the administration and Coach Viator at ULM to get this game rescheduled,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. “It was unfortunate for both teams that we were not able to play this game in September, and both teams deserve the chance to play their 12th game of the season. Anytime we have the opportunity to play in Doak Campbell Stadium in front of our fans we are excited. However, this week our complete focus is on Clemson.”
Prior to rescheduling the ULM game, FSU needed to win its final three games to become bowl-eligible. At 3-5, the Seminoles now need to win three of their last four games to avoid going bowl-less for the first time since 1981. This weekend, they will travel to ACC rival Clemson before hosting FCS Delaware and then heading to Gainesville for what would’ve been the regular-season finale against in-state rival Florida.
At 35 in a row, the Seminoles currently have the nation’s longest bowl streak.
Kentucky P Matt Panton suspended after public intoxication arrest
“He will be suspended for this game and he will not participate for failure to meet the standards and the expectations of our football team,” head coach Mark Stoops said.
As a result, the 23-year-old Panton will miss this Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.
The arrest that led to the suspension came after Panton was found passed out on a sidewalk, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.
The arresting officer reported Panton had watery eyes, slurred speech and was unable to stand unassisted.
Panton “had the strong odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath” and “presented a danger to himself as he was very close to the roadway and was unable to walk by himself without stumbling,” according to the report.
In his first season with the Wildcats, Panton is currently tied for 42nd nationally and eighth in the SEC by averaging 42.8 yards per punt. An Australian, Panton came to UK as a graduate transfer from Columbia.