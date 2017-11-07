Surgery ends season of Miami DE Demetrius Jackson

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A key piece of undefeated No. 6 Miami’s defensive line rotation has been removed from the equation because of a significant medical issue.

Demetrius Jackson sustained an injury to his right lower extremity, per the school, in this past Saturday’s win over Virginia Tech. The school confirmed Tuesday that the defensive end underwent surgery Monday and will miss the remainder of the 2017 season, including this Saturday’s huge showdown with No. 5 (for now) Notre Dame.

It’s believed that Jackson’s injury was to his right knee.

While Jackson is not a starter, his 7.5 tackles for loss are tied for the team lead. His 3.5 sacks are tied for second on the Hurricanes.

With Jackson sidelined, the Palm Beach Post notes, freshmen Jonathan Garvin and D.J. Johnson will see more action.