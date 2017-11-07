Surgery ends season of Miami DE Demetrius Jackson

A key piece of undefeated No. 6 Miami’s defensive line rotation has been removed from the equation because of a significant medical issue.
Demetrius Jackson sustained an injury to his right lower extremity, per the school, in this past Saturday’s win over Virginia Tech. The school confirmed Tuesday that the defensive end underwent surgery Monday and will miss the remainder of the 2017 season, including this Saturday’s huge showdown with No. 5 (for now) Notre Dame.
It’s believed that Jackson’s injury was to his right knee.
While Jackson is not a starter, his 7.5 tackles for loss are tied for the team lead. His 3.5 sacks are tied for second on the Hurricanes.
With Jackson sidelined, the Palm Beach Post notes, freshmen Jonathan Garvin and D.J. Johnson will see more action.
Understandably, Lovie Smith‘s coaching staff could very well be down a man this coming weekend.
Sunday night, the mother of Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson unexpectedly passed away. Illini head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Monday that his coordinator has gone back to California to be with his family and help to take care of their collective loss following the matriarch’s death.
Whether Nickerson is available for this coming weekend’s home game against Indiana remains to be seen, although that appears to be the least of Smith’s concerns.
“When anything happens family-wise, my policy and what I insist on is them to take care of the family,” the coach said. “The rest of us will pick up the slack with what needs to be done here.”
When it comes to who would step in if Nickerson is a game-day unavailable, Smith, a former NFL DC, stated he has “called a couple defensive games, and know a little bit about defensive football.”
Outside of that football aspect, we give Nickerson and his family our thoughts, prayers and condolences for their loss.
The news for both the player and the football program, unfortunately, is as bad as was initially feared.
In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win over Illinois, David Blough went down with what looked to be a very serious lower-leg injury. That much has been confirmed as not only did Blough suffer a dislocated right ankle, a broken fibula and ligament tears as well.
The quarterback will undergo surgery later on Tuesday to repair the damage. Obviously, Blough will miss the remainder of the 2017 season, with the current timeline for a return being at least six months out.
Such a recovery means the junior will not participate in spring practice next year. It’s hoped that he’ll then return for summer workouts.
Blough had started the last two games for the Boilermakers. Elijah Sindelar, who has started four games this season, will once again take over as the main man under center moving forward.
Purdue needs to win two of its last three games — at Northwestern, at Iowa, vs. Indiana — in order to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2012.
No. 6 Wisconsin will be without two starters as its hosts No. 25 Iowa on Saturday, Badgers head coach Paul Chryst confirmed Monday.
Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and linebacker Chris Orr will miss the game for injuries sustained in the team’s 45-17 win over Indiana last week. Cephus injured his right leg while blocking during a third quarter play as guard Beau Benzschawel rolled onto his lower half. Orr suffered a left leg injury and left the game early.
Cephus, a sophomore from Macon, Ga.., leads the club with 30 grabs for 501 yards and six touchdowns. Orr, a sophomore from DeSoto, Texas, has compiled 35 tackles, two TFLs and one sack.
The 2017 season started great and ended terribly for South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel. But that’s okay, because there will be a 2018.
The junior from Inman, SC, returned a 97-yard kickoff for a touchdown in both of the Gamecocks’ first two games, caught 15 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed twice for 30 yards in a touchdown. And then he was injured in South Carolina’s third game, suffering a broken left tibia against Kentucky.
There was hope Samuel would return late in the season, perhaps as soon as last Saturday’s game with Georgia. However, Will Muschamp announced that Samuel suffered a sprained foot in rehab and was being shut down for the season.
Then, on Sunday night, Samuel announced he will return for his senior season.
If Samuel’s 2018 goes like the first part of 2017, he’ll be an All-American next season.