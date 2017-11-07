Tennessee loses commitment from 5-star offensive tackle

How bad is the 2017 season for Tennessee’s football program? The stench of this season is already starting to damage the 2018, ’19 and ’20 seasons.
The Volunteers suffered a de-commitment from offensive tackle pledge Cade Mays, which we normally wouldn’t mention except for that: A) Mays is rated five stars from every major recruiting service, and B) he’s from Knoxville.
“This decision has been one of the hardest decisions I have made in my life,” Mays wrote in a tweet announcing his change of mind. “I would like to thank Coach Jones, Coach Wells and and the rest of the UT staff for everything they have done for me the past two years. Many people I have come in contact with at the University of Tennessee have had a tremendous impact on my life. After many talks with God and my family, I have decided to de-commit from the University of Tennessee.”
"I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With Him at my right hand, I will not be shaken."
A member of the Class of 2018, Mays originally pledged to his hometown school way back in his sophomore year. To make matters worse, Mays’s decision comes on the heels of an unofficial visit to Georgia, with an official visit scheduled for Dec. 15. He’ll also visit Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame. He is also scheduled to officially visit Tennessee for the Vanderbilt game.
VolQuestnotes that Tennessee has suffered four de-commitments since October. Rivals ranks Tennessee’s 2018 class as the 11th-best in the country, which sounds good until you realize it’s the third best class in the SEC and Alabama, LSU, and Auburn haven’t loaded up yet.
And if there’s one thing that will cause John Currie to move on Butch Jones more than any other, it’s his inability to recruit moving forward. With the loss of Mays, that point has now arrived.
Old Dominion’s second-leading tackler arrested on multiple charges, including felony strangulation
The latest addition to the “Days Without An Arrest” tracker is a rather serious one.
According to WVEC-TV in Norfolk, Old Dominion’s Denzel Williams has been arrested on multiple charges stemming from a Nov. 1 incident involving two females. Specifically, the safety is facing one count of felony strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor simple assault.
From the television station’s report:
Officers received a report of an assault at a home in the 1200 block of W. 43rd St. around 1 a.m. on November 1.
Police got there and talked to a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old woman who said Williams assaulted both of them. Williams is the 20-year-old’s boyfriend.
As a result of the incident, Williams has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.
Prior to the off-field issue, Williams had started five games in a row for the Monarchs. He’s currently second on the team in tackles with 68.
Tuesday, FSU announced that the game with ULM will be played Dec. 2 at Doak Campbell Stadium. Kickoff for the game in Tallahassee is set for noon ET.
“I appreciate the efforts of our administration as well as the administration and Coach Viator at ULM to get this game rescheduled,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. “It was unfortunate for both teams that we were not able to play this game in September, and both teams deserve the chance to play their 12th game of the season. Anytime we have the opportunity to play in Doak Campbell Stadium in front of our fans we are excited. However, this week our complete focus is on Clemson.”
Prior to rescheduling the ULM game, FSU needed to win its final three games to become bowl-eligible. At 3-5, the Seminoles now need to win three of their last four games to avoid going bowl-less for the first time since 1981. This weekend, they will travel to ACC rival Clemson before hosting FCS Delaware and then heading to Gainesville for what would’ve been the regular-season finale against in-state rival Florida.
At 35 in a row, the Seminoles currently have the nation’s longest bowl streak.