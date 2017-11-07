Texas suspends starting CB Holton Hill for rest of 2017 season

This one’s going to leave a huge mark.

Needing to win two of its last three games to qualify for a bowl, Texas will have to do so without a significant piece of its secondary as the football program confirmed Tuesday evening that Holton Hill has been suspended for the remainder of the year. Other than an unspecified violation of team rules, the Longhorns did not elaborate on a suspension for the junior cornerback that will carry through the postseason, if there is one for the team.

Hill will be permitted to practice and workout with the team, the school noted in its release.

After starting three games last season, Hill had started the first nine games in 2017. This season, Holton is second on the team in tackles (51) and pass breakups (six).

Additionally, he’s scored three touchdowns this year — two on interception returns and one on a blocked field goal. He did all of that scoring damage in the first two games of the season, and became the first player in a decade to have a pick-six and blocked field for a touchdown in the same game.

There’s a fairly decent chance that Hill has played his last down for the Longhorns as it’s expected he will make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft.