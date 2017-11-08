56 college football assistants named nominees for 2017 Broyles Award

College football’s award season is coming quickly with semifinalists and finalists for various awards coming in the next few weeks. Among the awards is the Broyles Award, which recognizes the top assistant coach in college football. Today, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation released its list of nominees for this year’s award. All 56 of them, which is sure to keep more SIDs busy this time of year.
No school has more than one assistant nominated for the award and previous winners of the award from the past five seasons are not eligible. Clemson’s Brent Venables won the award last year, for example, so he is not eligible this season. This list of nominees will be trimmed to 15 semifinalists later this season, and that list will be cut down to five finalists for the award.
The Broyles Award was first awarded in 2010 to Auburn offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. Malzahn is currently the head coach of the Tigers. In total, five Broyles Award winners have gone on to be a head coach, with four of those currently holding head coaching positions. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi (2013, Michigan State defensive coordinator), Texas head coach Tom Herman (2014, Ohio State offensive coordinator), and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley (2015, Oklahoma offensive coordinator) currently hold head coaching jobs. Bob Diaco, who won the award in 2012 while at Notre Dame, went on to be named the head coach at UConn and currently is an assistant with Nebraska.
2017 Broyles Award Nominees
- Alabama – Brian Daboll, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
- Arizona – Rod Smith, Co–Offensive Coordinator
- Arizona State – Phil Bennett, Defensive Coordinator
- Arkansas State – Brian Early, Defensive Line Coach
- Auburn – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator
- Boise State – Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Bowling Green State – Matt Brock, Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
- California – Beau Baldwin, Offensive Coordinator
- Central Florida – Troy Walters, Offensive Coordinator
- Clemson – Tony Elliot, Co–Offensive Coordinator, Running Backs
- Eastern Michigan – Neal Neathery, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
- FAU – Chris Kiffin, Defensive Coordinator
- FIU – Brent Guy, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Fresno State – Orlondo Steinauer, Defensive Coordinator
- Georgia – Mel Tucker, Defensive Coordinator
- Georgia State – Nate Fuqua, Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers
- Iowa State – Jon Heacock, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
- Kansas State – Sean Snyder, Special Teams Coordinator
- LSU – Dave Aranda, Defensive Coordinator
- Memphis – Joe Lorig, Special Teams Coordinator; – Outside Linebackers
- Miami – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator
- Michigan – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Michigan State – Harlon Barnett, Co–Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach
- Mississippi State – Todd Grantham, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Missouri – Josh Heupel, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
- NC State – Dwayne Ledford, Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator
- North Texas – Graham Harrell, Offensive Coordinator
- Northwestern – Mike Hankwitz, Defensive Coordinator
- Notre Dame – Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator
- Ohio State – Larry Johnson, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach
- Oklahoma – Bill Bedenbaugh, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line
- Oklahoma State – Mike Yurcich, Offensive Coordinator/QBs
- Ole Miss – Derrick Nix, Running Backs Coach
- Oregon – Jim Leavitt, Defensive Coordinator
- Penn State – Brent Pry, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
- San José State – Bojay Filimoeatu, Linebackers Coach
- SMU – Joe Craddock, Offensive Coordinator
- South Carolina – Coleman Hutzler, Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
- Southern Miss – Tony Pecoraro, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers
- Stanford – Mike Bloomgren, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line
- Syracuse – Brian Ward, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
- TCU – Chad Glasgow, Defensive Coordinator
- Temple – Jim Panagos, Defensive Line
- Texas – Todd Orlando, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Toledo – Brian Wright, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
- Troy – Vic Koenning, Defensive Coordinator
- U.S. Military Academy – Brent Davis, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line
- USC – Tee Martin, Offensive Coordinator/WR Coach
- Utah State – Mark Tommerdahl, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs
- Virginia Tech – Bud Foster, Defensive Coordinator
- Wake Forest – Warren Ruggiero, Offensive Coordinator
- Washington – Pete Kwiatkowski, Defensive Coordinator
- Washington State – Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator / Secondary
- West Virginia – Tony Gibson, Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Western Kentucky – Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator
- Wisconsin – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator
If Veterans Day is on the calendar, then that means college football programs will be mixing in a little stars and stripes into the uniform design this week. Western Michigan and UNLV are among the schools getting in the patriotic spirit this week with their helmets of choice this week.
Western Michigan is in action tonight on a busy night of MAC football. Earlier this week, images of the white helmet with a bronco logo filled with the stars and stripes were shown off by the Western Michigan equipment staff.
Filling in the logo with the same pattern used for the American flag is one of the trendiest ways to alter a football uniform. And UNLV has the same idea with their helmet for this week as well. The black helmet with red chrome facemask will have the pattern filling in the “UNLV” font on the side of the helmet.
Look for more of these types of themed uniforms this week as well as teams pay tribute to our nation’s veterans.
With the second batch of College Football Playoff rankings from the selection committee released last night, the undefeated Wisconsin Badgers continue to lag behind the competition as the race is on to finish the season in the top four. Coming in at No. 8 this week, the highest-ranked among Big Ten teams after last week’s results, Wisconsin trails a handful of one-loss teams in addition to three undefeated teams, but Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst isn’t focusing on making any public cases for inclusion in the playoff field at this point in time.
Chryst knows the focus must remain on what’s ahead of Wisconsin in the regular season, and potentially in the Big Ten championship game before any attention can be diverted to the playoff rankings.
“None of it matters until the end,” Chryst said, according to Mitch Sherman of ESPN.com. “And even then, it doesn’t. I think you rob the kids of the moment. They’ve got to enjoy the journey.”
I’ll interject with an opposing point of view on that second comment by Chryst. The playoff rankings actually do matter at the end of the season. In fact, that is the whole purpose of the ranking. Or maybe I’m just reading too much into what Chryst is getting at. If Wisconsin ends the year at 13-0 as the Big Ten champion and is ranked outside the top four, I’m guessing Chryst will have a different take on those final rankings.
But this is Chryst in a nutshell. He is not going to be a coach who will be bothered by factors he cannot control. Most coaches will likely do the same, of course. But Chryst is an observant man and he has seen what has already happened in his own conference with Penn State going from No. 2 in the AP poll to losing two straight games and dropping as far as potentially playing in the Outback Bowl. Ohio State has also lost a second game, getting thrashed by Wisconsin’s next opponent, Iowa. Now, the pressure is on for Wisconsin to find a way to the end of the season to carry the Big Ten flag back to the College Football Playoff.
Chryst isn’t worried about that. He’s just focusing on Iowa.
One of the service academies will have some very famous, albeit temporary, visitors next week.
The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High this Sunday night. Instead of heading back to Foxborough ahead of its Nov. 19 game in Mexico City, however, the defending Super Bowl champions will set up camp at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, academy and NFL officials confirmed to the Denver Post.
From the Post‘s report:
The Patriots are holding over in Colorado Springs as opposed to returning to New England as part of their preparations for a Nov. 19 game against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City. Beyond team-building prior to an international trip, the move also allows the Patriots to train at altitude. The Air Force Academy is located 7,258 feet above sea level, just shy of Mexico City at 7,382.
The football facilities at Air Force include three outdoor practice fields (two grass and one AstroTurf), two 10,000-square-foot weight rooms, two training rooms, and a 92,000-square-foot indoor practice facility (The Haladay Athletic Center).
Air Force plays host to Wyoming this weekend before traveling to Boise State Nov. 18. The newspaper writes that, “[a]s of Wednesday afternoon, Air Force did not have an itinerary for the Patriots’ practice plans.”
It’s looking likely that UCLA will have its offensive leader under center as the 4-5 Bruins look to try to salvage a disappointing season — and potentially keep their head coach off the chopping block as well.
A concussion, suffered in the second half of a Week 9 loss to Washington, kept Josh Rosen out of UCLA’s loss to Utah in Week 10. Since that Oct. 28 loss, Rosen has been in concussion protocol; a couple of days before hosting Arizona State this coming Saturday night, all the signs are pointing toward The Artist Formerly Known As The Rosen One returning.
The biggest sign? Rosen returning to practice Tuesday, a significant step toward being cleared.
“It was definitely encouraging,” offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch said of the practice return. “He looked good, he looked good. He practiced good. It’s been tough. It’s been really six quarters without him and that’s always difficult.”
For his part, the junior fully expects to be on the field.
“Absolutely. I feel great,” Rosen said via ESPN.com.
Despite missing essentially a game and a half, Rosen is currently 12th nationally with 2,713 passing yards. His 339.1 passing yards per game are sixth in the country.
In the loss to the Utes, Rosen’s backup, freshman Devon Modster, completed 8-of-12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.