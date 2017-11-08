Iowa confirms safety Brandon Snyder has another torn ACL

This is just utterly cruel.

Coming off the high of taking No. 6 Ohio State to the woodshed in Week 10, Iowa confirmed that Brandon Snyder has again been diagnosed with a torn ACL. As a result, the safety will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

“Brandon will have surgery and look forward to returning to action in 2018,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz in a statement. “Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. We know from past experience that Brandon will work as hard as possible towards a full and complete recovery for next season.”

The past experience Ferentz refers to stems from the fact that this is Snyder’s second such injury this year.

In the spring, Snyder tore the ACL in his left knee, the same knee that he injured this time around. While it was thought that he’d likely miss the entire 2017 season, he returned for the Oct. 7 game against Illinois, returning an interception 89 yards for a touchdown for good measure.

However, Snyder reinjured the knee that same game, with the football program finally acknowledging a month later that it was another torn ACL. He hadn’t played since that first game back.

As a redshirt sophomore last season, Snyder started all 13 games at free safety.