New England Patriots to set up practice camp at Air Force ahead of Mexico City game

One of the service academies will have some very famous, albeit temporary, visitors next week.
The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High this Sunday night. Instead of heading back to Foxborough ahead of its Nov. 19 game in Mexico City, however, the defending Super Bowl champions will set up camp at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, academy and NFL officials confirmed to the Denver Post.
From the Post‘s report:
The Patriots are holding over in Colorado Springs as opposed to returning to New England as part of their preparations for a Nov. 19 game against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City. Beyond team-building prior to an international trip, the move also allows the Patriots to train at altitude. The Air Force Academy is located 7,258 feet above sea level, just shy of Mexico City at 7,382.
The football facilities at Air Force include three outdoor practice fields (two grass and one AstroTurf), two 10,000-square-foot weight rooms, two training rooms, and a 92,000-square-foot indoor practice facility (The Haladay Athletic Center).
Air Force plays host to Wyoming this weekend before traveling to Boise State Nov. 18. The newspaper writes that, “[a]s of Wednesday afternoon, Air Force did not have an itinerary for the Patriots’ practice plans.”
With the second batch of College Football Playoff rankings from the selection committee released last night, the undefeated Wisconsin Badgers continue to lag behind the competition as the race is on to finish the season in the top four. Coming in at No. 8 this week, the highest-ranked among Big Ten teams after last week’s results, Wisconsin trails a handful of one-loss teams in addition to three undefeated teams, but Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst isn’t focusing on making any public cases for inclusion in the playoff field at this point in time.
Chryst knows the focus must remain on what’s ahead of Wisconsin in the regular season, and potentially in the Big Ten championship game before any attention can be diverted to the playoff rankings.
“None of it matters until the end,” Chryst said, according to Mitch Sherman of ESPN.com. “And even then, it doesn’t. I think you rob the kids of the moment. They’ve got to enjoy the journey.”
I’ll interject with an opposing point of view on that second comment by Chryst. The playoff rankings actually do matter at the end of the season. In fact, that is the whole purpose of the ranking. Or maybe I’m just reading too much into what Chryst is getting at. If Wisconsin ends the year at 13-0 as the Big Ten champion and is ranked outside the top four, I’m guessing Chryst will have a different take on those final rankings.
But this is Chryst in a nutshell. He is not going to be a coach who will be bothered by factors he cannot control. Most coaches will likely do the same, of course. But Chryst is an observant man and he has seen what has already happened in his own conference with Penn State going from No. 2 in the AP poll to losing two straight games and dropping as far as potentially playing in the Outback Bowl. Ohio State has also lost a second game, getting thrashed by Wisconsin’s next opponent, Iowa. Now, the pressure is on for Wisconsin to find a way to the end of the season to carry the Big Ten flag back to the College Football Playoff.
Chryst isn’t worried about that. He’s just focusing on Iowa.
It’s looking likely that UCLA will have its offensive leader under center as the 4-5 Bruins look to try to salvage a disappointing season — and potentially keep their head coach off the chopping block as well.
A concussion, suffered in the second half of a Week 9 loss to Washington, kept Josh Rosen out of UCLA’s loss to Utah in Week 10. Since that Oct. 28 loss, Rosen has been in concussion protocol; a couple of days before hosting Arizona State this coming Saturday night, all the signs are pointing toward The Artist Formerly Known As The Rosen One returning.
The biggest sign? Rosen returning to practice Tuesday, a significant step toward being cleared.
“It was definitely encouraging,” offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch said of the practice return. “He looked good, he looked good. He practiced good. It’s been tough. It’s been really six quarters without him and that’s always difficult.”
For his part, the junior fully expects to be on the field.
“Absolutely. I feel great,” Rosen said via ESPN.com.
Despite missing essentially a game and a half, Rosen is currently 12th nationally with 2,713 passing yards. His 339.1 passing yards per game are sixth in the country.
In the loss to the Utes, Rosen’s backup, freshman Devon Modster, completed 8-of-12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
The Mad Hatter in the Great Northwest? According to one media outlet, it may be a possibility.
Citing multiple sources, the Corvallis Gazette-Times is reporting that former LSU and Oklahoma State head coach Les Miles is interested in the same job at Oregon State. The Beavers are on the hunt for a replacement for Gary Andersen, who abruptly stepped down from his post last month. OSU is currently being led by interim head coach Cory Hall, who is 0-3 and isn’t considered a likely candidate for the permanent job.
The 63-year-old Miles, currently serving as a college football analyst for FOX Sports, has consistently insisted since he was fired by the Tigers that he wants to continue coaching.
“I want to coach football,” Miles said back in April. “That’s pretty simple. I want an opportunity at a place that can win and a place where they really want to invest in the players. If they do that, I’m good.”
OSU has gone 7-26 the past two-plus seasons and hasn’t finished a year ranked in the Associated Press Top 10 since 2000, Dennis Erickson‘s second season with the school.
Miles, who will turn 64 Nov. 10, does have some experience out west as, from 1982-86, he served as the offensive line coach at Colorado. Now a member of the Pac-12, the Buffaloes were in the Big 8 during Miles’ time in Boulder.
Since being booted from the bayou last September, Miles has been connected to openings at Houston, Purdue, Minnesota, Western Michigan and Ole Miss.
There’s being snakebitten, and then there’s Maryland’s quarterback position.
Max Bortenschlager, who began the season as the No. 3 quarterback, was knocked out of last Saturday’s loss to Rutgers because of a hard hit and didn’t return. Ahead of the Michigan game this coming weekend, Bortenschlager’s availability likely won’t be known until closer to kickoff.
“Nothing definitive yet. Probably a game-time decision,” coach DJ Durkin said Tuesday. “It’s nothing we haven’t been through before.”
No truer words have been spoken than in the last sentence of the head coach’s quote.
Bortenschlager is the third quarterback to start a game for the Terrapins this season, with the starter that began the season, Tyrell Pigrome, going down in the opener with a torn ACL and his backup, Kasim Hill, suffering the same injury a couple of weeks later. If Bortenschlager is unable to go, sophomore Ryan Brand, a former walk-on, would become the fourth Terps’ quarterback to start a game this season.
After replacing the injured Bortenschlager, Brand attempted the first 12 passes of his collegiate career, completing eight for 68 yards. He also carried the ball twice for 14 yards, showing a running dimension that Bortenschlager doesn’t possess.
This is the third consecutive year and the fourth in the last six that the Terps have started three quarterbacks in a season. This would be the first time in that span they’ve had to go to a fourth.