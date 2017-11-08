Oregon loses second season-opening starter to transfer

For the second time this season, a player who started Oregon’s opener has departed the football program.
The most recent to do as much is AJ Hotchkins, who announced on Twitter that he has “decided to part ways with the [U]niversity of Oregon in order to explore other options regarding graduate school.” The linebacker, who suffered an injury earlier this year, apologized to his teammates “for not being able to play out the remainder of this season thus letting you guys down.”
Hotchkins suffered an ankle injury in September that prematurely ended his season. Because of that injury, though, he’ll be able to take a medical redshirt for this season, thus leaving him with one more season of eligibility that he can use in 2018.
A junior college transfer who joined UO as part of its 2016 recruiting class, Hotchkins started six games during his time with the Ducks, including the 2017 opener against Southern Utah.
In late September, Khalil Oliver confirmed that he will be transferring from UO as well. Like Hotchkins, Oliver suffered an injury that kept him off the field prior to his decision to transfer.
This is just utterly cruel.
Coming off the high of taking No. 6 Ohio State to the woodshed in Week 10, Iowa confirmed that Brandon Snyder has again been diagnosed with a torn ACL. As a result, the safety will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.
“Brandon will have surgery and look forward to returning to action in 2018,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz in a statement. “Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. We know from past experience that Brandon will work as hard as possible towards a full and complete recovery for next season.”
The past experience Ferentz refers to stems from the fact that this is Snyder’s second such injury this year.
In the spring, Snyder tore the ACL in his left knee, the same knee that he injured this time around. While it was thought that he’d likely miss the entire 2017 season, he returned for the Oct. 7 game against Illinois, returning an interception 89 yards for a touchdown for good measure.
However, Snyder reinjured the knee that same game, with the football program finally acknowledging a month later that it was another torn ACL. He hadn’t played since that first game back.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, Snyder started all 13 games at free safety.
This one’s going to leave a huge mark.
Needing to win two of its last three games to qualify for a bowl, Texas will have to do so without a significant piece of its secondary as the football program confirmed Tuesday evening that Holton Hill has been suspended for the remainder of the year. Other than an unspecified violation of team rules, the Longhorns did not elaborate on a suspension for the junior cornerback that will carry through the postseason, if there is one for the team.
Hill will be permitted to practice and workout with the team, the school noted in its release.
After starting three games last season, Hill had started the first nine games in 2017. This season, Holton is second on the team in tackles (51) and pass breakups (six).
Additionally, he’s scored three touchdowns this year — two on interception returns and one on a blocked field goal. He did all of that scoring damage in the first two games of the season, and became the first player in a decade to have a pick-six and blocked field for a touchdown in the same game.
There’s a fairly decent chance that Hill has played his last down for the Longhorns as it’s expected he will make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft.
The second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night and the top five teams remained the same in the second edition. TCU moved forward to No. 6 ahead of Saturday’s visit to No. 5 Oklahoma, who remained in place after winning at then-No. 11 Oklahoma State.
Following last week’s win over then-No. 13 Virginia Tech, Miami jumped Wisconsin to No. 7 as the highest-ranked non-SEC unbeaten teams. Washington and Auburn moved into the top 10, replacing Ohio State and Penn State.
Michigan State was this week’s big jumper after beating Penn State, jumping from No. 24 to No. 12. Ohio State fell to No. 13, Penn State to No. 14 and Oklahoma State to No. 15.
A pair of Big Ten teams joined the rankings as Iowa and Northwestern joined at No. 25. Iowa State and Virginia Tech remained comfortably in the rankings after road conference losses.
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Notre Dame
4. Clemson
5. Oklahoma
6. TCU
7. Miami
8. Wisconsin
9. Washington
10. Auburn
11. USC
12. Michigan State
13. Ohio State
14. Penn State
15. Oklahoma State
16. Mississippi State
17. Virginia Tech
18. Central Florida
19. Washington State
20. Iowa
21. Iowa State
22. Memphis
23. NC State
24. LSU
25. Northwestern
Though the first two rankings have remained static at the top, the Week 3 edition will be sure to change after three games pit top-10 teams and four games feature top-20 teams:
No. 1 Georgia at No. 10 Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 7 Miami (8 p.m. ET, ABC)
No. 6 TCU at No. 5 Oklahoma (8 p.m. ET, FOX)
No. 2 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
How bad is the 2017 season for Tennessee’s football program? The stench of this season is already starting to damage the 2018, ’19 and ’20 seasons.
The Volunteers suffered a de-commitment from offensive tackle pledge Cade Mays, which we normally wouldn’t mention except for that: A) Mays is rated five stars from every major recruiting service, and B) he’s from Knoxville.
“This decision has been one of the hardest decisions I have made in my life,” Mays wrote in a tweet announcing his change of mind. “I would like to thank Coach Jones, Coach Wells and and the rest of the UT staff for everything they have done for me the past two years. Many people I have come in contact with at the University of Tennessee have had a tremendous impact on my life. After many talks with God and my family, I have decided to de-commit from the University of Tennessee.”
A member of the Class of 2018, Mays originally pledged to his hometown school way back in his sophomore year. To make matters worse, Mays’s decision comes on the heels of an unofficial visit to Georgia, with an official visit scheduled for Dec. 15. He’ll also visit Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame. He is also scheduled to officially visit Tennessee for the Vanderbilt game.
VolQuest notes that Tennessee has suffered four de-commitments since October. Rivals ranks Tennessee’s 2018 class as the 11th-best in the country, which sounds good until you realize it’s the third best class in the SEC and Alabama, LSU, and Auburn haven’t loaded up yet.
And if there’s one thing that will cause John Currie to move on Butch Jones more than any other, it’s his inability to recruit moving forward. With the loss of Mays, that point has now arrived.