Signs pointing toward Josh Rosen being back under center for UCLA vs. Arizona State

It’s looking likely that UCLA will have its offensive leader under center as the 4-5 Bruins look to try to salvage a disappointing season — and potentially keep their head coach off the chopping block as well.
A concussion, suffered in the second half of a Week 9 loss to Washington, kept Josh Rosen out of UCLA’s loss to Utah in Week 10. Since that Oct. 28 loss, Rosen has been in concussion protocol; a couple of days before hosting Arizona State this coming Saturday night, all the signs are pointing toward The Artist Formerly Known As The Rosen One returning.
The biggest sign? Rosen returning to practice Tuesday, a significant step toward being cleared.
“It was definitely encouraging,” offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch said of the practice return. “He looked good, he looked good. He practiced good. It’s been tough. It’s been really six quarters without him and that’s always difficult.”
For his part, the junior fully expects to be on the field.
“Absolutely. I feel great,” Rosen said via ESPN.com.
Despite missing essentially a game and a half, Rosen is currently 12th nationally with 2,713 passing yards. His 339.1 passing yards per game are sixth in the country.
In the loss to the Utes, Rosen’s backup, freshman Devon Modster, completed 8-of-12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
The Mad Hatter in the Great Northwest? According to one media outlet, it may be a possibility.
Citing multiple sources, the Corvallis Gazette-Times is reporting that former LSU and Oklahoma State head coach Les Miles is interested in the same job at Oregon State. The Beavers are on the hunt for a replacement for Gary Andersen, who abruptly stepped down from his post last month. OSU is currently being led by interim head coach Cory Hall, who is 0-3 and isn’t considered a likely candidate for the permanent job.
The 63-year-old Miles, currently serving as a college football analyst for FOX Sports, has consistently insisted since he was fired by the Tigers that he wants to continue coaching.
“I want to coach football,” Miles said back in April. “That’s pretty simple. I want an opportunity at a place that can win and a place where they really want to invest in the players. If they do that, I’m good.”
OSU has gone 7-26 the past two-plus seasons and hasn’t finished a year ranked in the Associated Press Top 10 since 2000, Dennis Erickson‘s second season with the school.
Miles, who will turn 64 Nov. 10, does have some experience out west as, from 1982-86, he served as the offensive line coach at Colorado. Now a member of the Pac-12, the Buffaloes were in the Big 8 during Miles’ time in Boulder.
Since being booted from the bayou last September, Miles has been connected to openings at Houston, Purdue, Minnesota, Western Michigan and Ole Miss.
There’s being snakebitten, and then there’s Maryland’s quarterback position.
Max Bortenschlager, who began the season as the No. 3 quarterback, was knocked out of last Saturday’s loss to Rutgers because of a hard hit and didn’t return. Ahead of the Michigan game this coming weekend, Bortenschlager’s availability likely won’t be known until closer to kickoff.
“Nothing definitive yet. Probably a game-time decision,” coach DJ Durkin said Tuesday. “It’s nothing we haven’t been through before.”
No truer words have been spoken than in the last sentence of the head coach’s quote.
Bortenschlager is the third quarterback to start a game for the Terrapins this season, with the starter that began the season, Tyrell Pigrome, going down in the opener with a torn ACL and his backup, Kasim Hill, suffering the same injury a couple of weeks later. If Bortenschlager is unable to go, sophomore Ryan Brand, a former walk-on, would become the fourth Terps’ quarterback to start a game this season.
After replacing the injured Bortenschlager, Brand attempted the first 12 passes of his collegiate career, completing eight for 68 yards. He also carried the ball twice for 14 yards, showing a running dimension that Bortenschlager doesn’t possess.
This is the third consecutive year and the fourth in the last six that the Terps have started three quarterbacks in a season. This would be the first time in that span they’ve had to go to a fourth.
This is just utterly cruel.
Coming off the high of taking No. 6 Ohio State to the woodshed in Week 10, Iowa confirmed that Brandon Snyder has again been diagnosed with a torn ACL. As a result, the safety will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.
“Brandon will have surgery and look forward to returning to action in 2018,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz in a statement. “Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. We know from past experience that Brandon will work as hard as possible towards a full and complete recovery for next season.”
The past experience Ferentz refers to stems from the fact that this is Snyder’s second such injury this year.
In the spring, Snyder tore the ACL in his left knee, the same knee that he injured this time around. While it was thought that he’d likely miss the entire 2017 season, he returned for the Oct. 7 game against Illinois, returning an interception 89 yards for a touchdown for good measure.
However, Snyder reinjured the knee that same game, with the football program finally acknowledging a month later that it was another torn ACL. He hadn’t played since that first game back.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, Snyder started all 13 games at free safety.
For the second time this season, a player who started Oregon’s opener has departed the football program.
The most recent to do as much is AJ Hotchkins, who announced on Twitter that he has “decided to part ways with the [U]niversity of Oregon in order to explore other options regarding graduate school.” The linebacker, who suffered an injury earlier this year, apologized to his teammates “for not being able to play out the remainder of this season thus letting you guys down.”
Hotchkins suffered an ankle injury in September that prematurely ended his season. Because of that injury, though, he’ll be able to take a medical redshirt for this season, thus leaving him with one more season of eligibility that he can use in 2018.
A junior college transfer who joined UO as part of its 2016 recruiting class, Hotchkins started six games during his time with the Ducks, including the 2017 opener against Southern Utah.
In late September, Khalil Oliver confirmed that he will be transferring from UO as well. Like Hotchkins, Oliver suffered an injury that kept him off the field prior to his decision to transfer.