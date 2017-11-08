Signs pointing toward Josh Rosen being back under center for UCLA vs. Arizona State

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It’s looking likely that UCLA will have its offensive leader under center as the 4-5 Bruins look to try to salvage a disappointing season — and potentially keep their head coach off the chopping block as well.

A concussion, suffered in the second half of a Week 9 loss to Washington, kept Josh Rosen out of UCLA’s loss to Utah in Week 10. Since that Oct. 28 loss, Rosen has been in concussion protocol; a couple of days before hosting Arizona State this coming Saturday night, all the signs are pointing toward The Artist Formerly Known As The Rosen One returning.

The biggest sign? Rosen returning to practice Tuesday, a significant step toward being cleared.

“It was definitely encouraging,” offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch said of the practice return. “He looked good, he looked good. He practiced good. It’s been tough. It’s been really six quarters without him and that’s always difficult.”

For his part, the junior fully expects to be on the field.

“Absolutely. I feel great,” Rosen said via ESPN.com.

Despite missing essentially a game and a half, Rosen is currently 12th nationally with 2,713 passing yards. His 339.1 passing yards per game are sixth in the country.

In the loss to the Utes, Rosen’s backup, freshman Devon Modster, completed 8-of-12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.