After executive session, Arkansas board takes no action on Bret Bielema, AD Jeff Long

At least for now, no news is good news for two prominent members of the Arkansas athletic department.
According to multiple media outlets, the University of Arkansas’ Board of Trustees went into executive session at 8:45 local time Thursday morning. The closed-door meeting was triggered by the lackluster performance of the athletic department under Jeff Long in general and the football program under Bret Bielema specifically.
After nearly three-and-a-half fours, the session ended, with the board taking no action against either Bielema or Long.
While this serves as a reprieve of sorts, it’s likely that their collective statuses will again be discussed at the end of the regular season.
Bielema was on the hot seat entering the 2017 season according to most observers, and the first three-quarters of the year haven’t really silenced such talk.
Through nine games, the Razorbacks sit at 4-5 overall and 1-4, in last place alone, in the SEC West. In nearly five full seasons in Fayetteville, Bielema is 29-31 overall and 11-26 in conference play. They haven’t finished any better than third (2015) in the West — they’ve been seventh twice and fifth once — and they are just 9-19 against divisional foes; take away a 4-2 West mark in 2015, and that record drops to 5-17.
Th meeting came five days after Arkansas nearly lost to one-win Coastal Carolina in Fayetteville, trailing by 13 points early in the fourth quarter before coming from behind for its second straight one-point win.
At least for now, one high-profile player won’t be McCaffreying a bowl game. Or Fournetting it for that matter.
Last season, running backs Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey, both at the time considered likely high first-round picks in the 2017 NFL draft, raised eyebrows and made headlines by skipping LSU’s and Stanford’s bowl games. It led some to wonder whether this would, or even should, become the norm for players projected to be taken early in the next draft.
Josh Rosen is currently projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2018 NFL draft, should he decide to leave college early. Wednesday, the junior seemingly put to bed any talk that he would sideline himself should the 4-5 Bruins qualify for a bowl.
“I mean, bowl games are just fun,” Rosen said by way of the Los Angeles Times. “I like going out there with the guys and you’re in another city for a week and you have a good time.”
Rosen is currently dealing with a concussion that kept him out of a Week 10 loss to Utah, but is on track to return this weekend. His sophomore campaign in 2016 was marred by a nerve issue in his throwing shoulder that sidelined him for the final six games of that season.
The decision to skip the bowl game had no impact on either Fournette or McCaffrey as the former was taken fourth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars while the Carolina Panthers selected the latter with the eighth pick in the draft.
If No. 8 Wisconsin is to make a run to a Big Ten title and possible berth in the College Football Playoff, they’ll have to do so without their most productive threat in the passing game.
Earlier in the week, UW confirmed that Quintez Cephus would not play in the Week 11 game against Iowa because of an injury. Thursday, the football program confirmed that not only will the wide receiver miss this coming weekend, but the remainder of the season as well.
The Badgers, who can clinch the Big Ten West division this weekend, have not revealed the specific nature of the injury to his right leg, which the sophomore sustained in the Week 10 win over Indiana.
Cephus currently leads the team in receiving yards (501) and receiving touchdowns (six). He’s also tied for the team lead with 30 receptions and is second in yards per catch at 16.7.
In addition to Cephus, fellow receivers Jazz Peavy (right leg) and George Rushing (left leg) have been ruled out for the Iowa game as well. Peavy, a senior who has five catches for 55 yards on the season, hasn’t played since being injured in the Oct. 7 win over Nebraska.
One member of the Oregon State football team has found himself encamped in the interim head coach’s doghouse.
OSU announced Wednesday that Cory Hall has indefinitely suspended running back Trevorris Johnson. No reason for the graduate transfer’s punitive measure was given by the program, not even the ever-present unspecified violation of team rules.
Because of the suspension, Johnson will not play in this Saturday’s game against Arizona in Tucson.
Through nine games for the 1-8 Beavers, Johnson is fourth on the team with 94 rushing yards. He’s also tied for third on the team with three touchdowns.
This is Johnson’s first season at OSU — and last year of eligibility — after transferring to Corvallis from TCU in April. During his time with the Horned Frogs, Johnson ran for nearly 800 yards and eight touchdowns.
Sometimes, when Nick Saban gets on a conversational roll in front of the media, there’s almost nothing better.
During second-ranked Alabama’s yeoman-like win over LSU this past weekend, All-American defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered an injured hamstring early on and didn’t play much the rest of the way. The injury, though, cast some semblance of doubt as to Fitzpatrick’s availability for this weekend’s game against No. 16 Mississippi State in Starkville.
After participating in practice this week, at least when the media’s been allowed to view, it’s believed that Fitzpatrick will likely be a go against the Bulldogs. When it comes to official word from on high, however, you’re not going to get anything other than a deft reference to a new TV series from Saban.
From al.com:
I’m not a doctor. One of the most difficult things to do is to coach injured players because you ask me if I think he’s close to full health. Again, did you ever see that series on TV called ‘The Good Doctor’ where the guy is really smart and he figures out things that nobody else can figure out? I’m not there. I’m not there. If I was, I’d be working in that hospital probably.
“He’s done well in practice. He’s worked. He’s got his reps. So he’s going to be prepared to play in the game. We’ll make a decision based on whether he thinks he can do his job when the time comes.
One, classic, quintessential Saban. Two, I’d highly recommend “The Good Doctor.” Damn-good show, thus far. Three, Dr. Gregory House would totally be the Crimson Tide’s team doctor under Saban in some alternate TV universe.