Former TCU RB Trevorris Johnson suspended by Oregon State

One member of the Oregon State football team has found himself encamped in the interim head coach’s doghouse.

OSU announced Wednesday that Cory Hall has indefinitely suspended running back Trevorris Johnson. No reason for the graduate transfer’s punitive measure was given by the program, not even the ever-present unspecified violation of team rules.

Because of the suspension, Johnson will not play in this Saturday’s game against Arizona in Tucson.

Through nine games for the 1-8 Beavers, Johnson is fourth on the team with 94 rushing yards. He’s also tied for third on the team with three touchdowns.

This is Johnson’s first season at OSU — and last year of eligibility — after transferring to Corvallis from TCU in April. During his time with the Horned Frogs, Johnson ran for nearly 800 yards and eight touchdowns.