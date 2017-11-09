Once thought possibly lost for season, RB Jacques Patrick to play for Florida State vs. Clemson

In the end, things weren’t nearly as bad injury-wise for Jacques Patrick as originally feared.
After seemingly suffering a knee injury in Florida State’s Oct. 21 loss to Louisville, it was thought that Patrick would miss an extended period of time, perhaps even the remainder of the 2017 season. However, reports began surfacing earlier this month that the injury wasn’t as bad as initially thought; in fact, there was one report that had him possibly playing in the Week 10 game against Syracuse.
While that didn’t happen, and with FSU clinging to slightly-less-faint bowl hopes, head coach Jimbo Fisher has proclaimed the running back to be a go for this Saturday’s Week 11 game against No. 4 Clemson. Patrick was a full participant this week for the first time since the injury, which the Tallahassee Democrat notes was actually an injury that occurred prior to the Louisville game and on which Patrick had been playing for a while.
Despite the missed playing time, Patrick is still second on the team in rushing with 434 yards, behind true freshman Cam Akers‘ 695. His 5.7 yards per carry is tops on the Seminoles, just ahead of Akers’ 5.5.
Former Indiana running back Camion Patrick was charged in connection with a fatal stabbing of an 18-year old man in Tennessee in September. Now, Patrick has had the charge dropped by a county judge.
A Blount County judge dismissed the homicide charge filed against Patrick after prosecutors failed to prove probable cause against Patrick during a preliminary hearing. While Patrick may have escaped the homicide charge, three others did not. Among the three is Patrick’s brother, Isaiah Wright. Two other suspects, Kewshawn Lonnel Hopewell and Itiq Tivone Green, remain on bail with Wright. All three will see the case move to a grand jury to determine if indictments will be made against them.
Both Patrick and Wright played JUCO football at East Mississippi Community College, the program featured in the Netflix series “Last Chance U.” Patrick transferred to Indiana, where he was on a medical hardship at the time of the incident. He was later suspended by the school as well in light of the charge filed against him.
College football’s award season is coming quickly with semifinalists and finalists for various awards coming in the next few weeks. Among the awards is the Broyles Award, which recognizes the top assistant coach in college football. Today, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation released its list of nominees for this year’s award. All 56 of them, which is sure to keep more SIDs busy this time of year.
No school has more than one assistant nominated for the award and previous winners of the award from the past five seasons are not eligible. Clemson’s Brent Venables won the award last year, for example, so he is not eligible this season. This list of nominees will be trimmed to 15 semifinalists later this season, and that list will be cut down to five finalists for the award.
The Broyles Award was first awarded in 2010 to Auburn offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. Malzahn is currently the head coach of the Tigers. In total, five Broyles Award winners have gone on to be a head coach, with four of those currently holding head coaching positions. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi (2013, Michigan State defensive coordinator), Texas head coach Tom Herman (2014, Ohio State offensive coordinator), and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley (2015, Oklahoma offensive coordinator) currently hold head coaching jobs. Bob Diaco, who won the award in 2012 while at Notre Dame, went on to be named the head coach at UConn and currently is an assistant with Nebraska.
2017 Broyles Award Nominees
- Alabama – Brian Daboll, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
- Arizona – Rod Smith, Co–Offensive Coordinator
- Arizona State – Phil Bennett, Defensive Coordinator
- Arkansas State – Brian Early, Defensive Line Coach
- Auburn – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator
- Boise State – Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Bowling Green State – Matt Brock, Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
- California – Beau Baldwin, Offensive Coordinator
- Central Florida – Troy Walters, Offensive Coordinator
- Clemson – Tony Elliot, Co–Offensive Coordinator, Running Backs
- Eastern Michigan – Neal Neathery, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
- FAU – Chris Kiffin, Defensive Coordinator
- FIU – Brent Guy, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Fresno State – Orlondo Steinauer, Defensive Coordinator
- Georgia – Mel Tucker, Defensive Coordinator
- Georgia State – Nate Fuqua, Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers
- Iowa State – Jon Heacock, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
- Kansas State – Sean Snyder, Special Teams Coordinator
- LSU – Dave Aranda, Defensive Coordinator
- Memphis – Joe Lorig, Special Teams Coordinator; – Outside Linebackers
- Miami – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator
- Michigan – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Michigan State – Harlon Barnett, Co–Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach
- Mississippi State – Todd Grantham, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Missouri – Josh Heupel, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
- NC State – Dwayne Ledford, Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator
- North Texas – Graham Harrell, Offensive Coordinator
- Northwestern – Mike Hankwitz, Defensive Coordinator
- Notre Dame – Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator
- Ohio State – Larry Johnson, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach
- Oklahoma – Bill Bedenbaugh, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line
- Oklahoma State – Mike Yurcich, Offensive Coordinator/QBs
- Ole Miss – Derrick Nix, Running Backs Coach
- Oregon – Jim Leavitt, Defensive Coordinator
- Penn State – Brent Pry, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
- San José State – Bojay Filimoeatu, Linebackers Coach
- SMU – Joe Craddock, Offensive Coordinator
- South Carolina – Coleman Hutzler, Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
- Southern Miss – Tony Pecoraro, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers
- Stanford – Mike Bloomgren, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line
- Syracuse – Brian Ward, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
- TCU – Chad Glasgow, Defensive Coordinator
- Temple – Jim Panagos, Defensive Line
- Texas – Todd Orlando, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Toledo – Brian Wright, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
- Troy – Vic Koenning, Defensive Coordinator
- U.S. Military Academy – Brent Davis, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line
- USC – Tee Martin, Offensive Coordinator/WR Coach
- Utah State – Mark Tommerdahl, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs
- Virginia Tech – Bud Foster, Defensive Coordinator
- Wake Forest – Warren Ruggiero, Offensive Coordinator
- Washington – Pete Kwiatkowski, Defensive Coordinator
- Washington State – Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator / Secondary
- West Virginia – Tony Gibson, Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Western Kentucky – Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator
- Wisconsin – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator
If Veterans Day is on the calendar, then that means college football programs will be mixing in a little stars and stripes into the uniform design this week. Western Michigan and UNLV are among the schools getting in the patriotic spirit this week with their helmets of choice this week.
Western Michigan is in action tonight on a busy night of MAC football. Earlier this week, images of the white helmet with a bronco logo filled with the stars and stripes were shown off by the Western Michigan equipment staff.
Filling in the logo with the same pattern used for the American flag is one of the trendiest ways to alter a football uniform. And UNLV has the same idea with their helmet for this week as well. The black helmet with red chrome facemask will have the pattern filling in the “UNLV” font on the side of the helmet.
Look for more of these types of themed uniforms this week as well as teams pay tribute to our nation’s veterans.
With the second batch of College Football Playoff rankings from the selection committee released last night, the undefeated Wisconsin Badgers continue to lag behind the competition as the race is on to finish the season in the top four. Coming in at No. 8 this week, the highest-ranked among Big Ten teams after last week’s results, Wisconsin trails a handful of one-loss teams in addition to three undefeated teams, but Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst isn’t focusing on making any public cases for inclusion in the playoff field at this point in time.
Chryst knows the focus must remain on what’s ahead of Wisconsin in the regular season, and potentially in the Big Ten championship game before any attention can be diverted to the playoff rankings.
“None of it matters until the end,” Chryst said, according to Mitch Sherman of ESPN.com. “And even then, it doesn’t. I think you rob the kids of the moment. They’ve got to enjoy the journey.”
I’ll interject with an opposing point of view on that second comment by Chryst. The playoff rankings actually do matter at the end of the season. In fact, that is the whole purpose of the ranking. Or maybe I’m just reading too much into what Chryst is getting at. If Wisconsin ends the year at 13-0 as the Big Ten champion and is ranked outside the top four, I’m guessing Chryst will have a different take on those final rankings.
But this is Chryst in a nutshell. He is not going to be a coach who will be bothered by factors he cannot control. Most coaches will likely do the same, of course. But Chryst is an observant man and he has seen what has already happened in his own conference with Penn State going from No. 2 in the AP poll to losing two straight games and dropping as far as potentially playing in the Outback Bowl. Ohio State has also lost a second game, getting thrashed by Wisconsin’s next opponent, Iowa. Now, the pressure is on for Wisconsin to find a way to the end of the season to carry the Big Ten flag back to the College Football Playoff.
Chryst isn’t worried about that. He’s just focusing on Iowa.