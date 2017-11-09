Getty Images

Saquon Barkley headlines Hornung Award finalists

By John TaylorNov 9, 2017, 3:55 PM EST
The one-time front-runner for the Heisman Trophy is now in line for another major college football award.

Thursday morning, the Hornung Award unveiled the four finalists for the 2017 edition of the honor — Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines, Iowa State linebacker/quarterback Joel Lanning and Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis.  The Hornung Award has been handed out annually since 2010 by the Louisville Sports Commission to the nation’s most versatile player.

Barkley, Hines and Pettis — he has set a handful of FBS punt return records this season — all contribute as return specialists, while Lanning not only leads the Cyclones in tackles but is ISU’s third-leading rusher and has attempted three passes this season.

Below are the credentials of each finalist, courtesy of the Hornung Award:

Saquon Barkley, running back/return specialist
Junior, Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2, 4-2 conference)
Barkley earned the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll four times this season. Primarily a running back who also lines up at slot receiver, wildcat quarterback, and returns kicks, Barkley is second in the nation in all-purpose yards with 195.6 per game and has accounted for 15 touchdowns four different ways – rushing (9), receiving (3), kickoff return (2), and passing (1). He set a Penn State record with 358 all-purpose yards on 43 touches in a last-second win at Iowa, returned opening kickoffs for touchdowns against Indiana and Ohio State, and scored three touchdowns against Michigan. Barkley showed breakaway speed with kickoff returns of 98 and 97 yards, an 80-yard touchdown run, and an 85-yard touchdown reception.

Rushing: 152 carries, 864 yards, nine touchdowns
Receiving: 39 receptions, 504 yards, three touchdowns
Kick Return: 13 returns, 393 yards, two touchdowns
Passing: two attempts, two completions, one touchdown, 36 yards

Nyheim Hines, running back/return specialist
Junior, NC State Wolfpack (6-3, 4-1 conference)
Hines earned the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll three times this season. Hines is a workhorse out of the backfield who also returns punts, kickoffs, and is gunner on punt coverage. He accounted for 217 all-purpose yards, two touchdowns, a two-point conversion, and downed a punt on the two-yard line in a home win over Louisville; came back the next week with 249 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, and downed a punt inside the 5-yard line in a road win over Pitt. In an opening week loss to South Carolina, Hines lined up at several positions in the backfield, and accounted for 192 all-purpose yards on 26 touches rushing, receiving, and returning kicks and punts. He has been slowed with an ankle injury since the Notre Dame game on Oct. 28.

Rushing: 126 carries, 688 yards, six touchdowns
Receiving: 18 receptions, 94 yards
Punt Return: eight returns, 148 yards, one touchdown
Kick Return: 17 returns, 377 yards

Joel Lanning, Iowa State, linebacker/quarterback
Senior, Iowa State Cyclones (6-3, 4-2 conference)
Lanning earned the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll three times this season. The starting middle linebacker who plays spot duty at quarterback and is a regular on special teams, Lanning is the Cyclones’ leading tackler with 10.4 tackles per game, the team’s third-leading rusher with 77 yards, three-of-three on fourth down conversion rushing and two-of-three passing for 25 yards. Lanning played 93 snaps in ISU’s road win over Texas Tech, and was the ironman when the Cyclones stunned Oklahoma in Norman with 78 total snaps: 57 plays on defense with eight tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery; 13 plays at quarterback with eight rushes for 35 yards and two passes for 25 yards; eight plays on the punt team and field goal defense. His 10.4 tackles per game rank second in the Big 12 and ninth in FBS.

Defense: 94 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks (20 yards), 6.5 tackles for loss (29 yards), one interception, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries, two PPUs
Rushing: 23 carries, 77 yards
Passing: three attempts, two completions, 25 yards

Dante Pettis, wide receiver/return specialist
Junior, Washington Huskies (8-1, 5-1 conference)
Pettis earned the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll once this season. Pettis is a dual threat wide-out / return specialist who tied the NCAA record by returning a punt for a touchdown in three consecutive games (Rutgers, Montana, Fresno State) and last week added a fourth punt return touchdown and a scoring reception in the No. 8-ranked Huskies win over Oregon. Against Oregon State, he caught 12 passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns, and has seven scoring receptions on the season. Pettis averages an astounding 21.7 yards per punt return, nearly 12 yards per reception and completed his only pass of the season for 36 yards. He also holds the NCAA career record with nine punt returns for touchdowns.

Receiving: 49 receptions, 571 yards, seven touchdowns
Punt Return: 19 returns, 412 yards, four touchdowns
Passing: one attempt, one completion, 36 yards

Josh Rosen says he won’t sit out bowl game if UCLA qualifies for one

Associated Press
By John TaylorNov 9, 2017, 2:34 PM EST
At least for now, one high-profile player won’t be McCaffreying a bowl game.  Or Fournetting it for that matter.

Last season, running backs Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey, both at the time considered likely high first-round picks in the 2017 NFL draft, raised eyebrows and made headlines by skipping LSU’s and Stanford’s bowl games.  It led some to wonder whether this would, or even should, become the norm for players projected to be taken early in the next draft.

Josh Rosen is currently projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2018 NFL draft, should he decide to leave college early.  Wednesday, the junior seemingly put to bed any talk that he would sideline himself should the 4-5 Bruins qualify for a bowl.

“I mean, bowl games are just fun,” Rosen said by way of the Los Angeles Times. “I like going out there with the guys and you’re in another city for a week and you have a good time.”

Rosen is currently dealing with a concussion that kept him out of a Week 10 loss to Utah, but is on track to return this weekend.  His sophomore campaign in 2016 was marred by a nerve issue in his throwing shoulder that sidelined him for the final six games of that season.

The decision to skip the bowl game had no impact on either Fournette or McCaffrey as the former was taken fourth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars while the Carolina Panthers selected the latter with the eighth pick in the draft.

After executive session, Arkansas board takes no action on Bret Bielema, AD Jeff Long

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 9, 2017, 2:15 PM EST
At least for now, no news is good news for two prominent members of the Arkansas athletic department.

According to multiple media outlets, the University of Arkansas’ Board of Trustees went into executive session at 8:45 local time Thursday morning.  The closed-door meeting was triggered by the lackluster performance of the athletic department under Jeff Long in general and the football program under Bret Bielema specifically.

After nearly three-and-a-half fours, the session ended, with the board taking no action against either Bielema or Long.

While this serves as a reprieve of sorts, it’s likely that their collective statuses will again be discussed at the end of the regular season.

Bielema was on the hot seat entering the 2017 season according to most observers, and the first three-quarters of the year haven’t really silenced such talk.

Through nine games, the Razorbacks sit at 4-5 overall and 1-4, in last place alone, in the SEC West.  In nearly five full seasons in Fayetteville, Bielema is 29-31 overall and 11-26 in conference play.  They haven’t finished any better than third (2015) in the West — they’ve been seventh twice and fifth once — and they are just 9-19 against divisional foes; take away a 4-2 West mark in 2015, and that record drops to 5-17.

Th meeting came five days after Arkansas nearly lost to one-win Coastal Carolina in Fayetteville, trailing by 13 points early in the fourth quarter before coming from behind for its second straight one-point win.

Unbeaten Wisconsin loses leading receiver for rest of season

Associated Press
By John TaylorNov 9, 2017, 1:45 PM EST
If No. 8 Wisconsin is to make a run to a Big Ten title and possible berth in the College Football Playoff, they’ll have to do so without their most productive threat in the passing game.

Earlier in the week, UW confirmed that Quintez Cephus would not play in the Week 11 game against Iowa because of an injury.  Thursday, the football program confirmed that not only will the wide receiver miss this coming weekend, but the remainder of the season as well.

The Badgers, who can clinch the Big Ten West division this weekend, have not revealed the specific nature of the injury to his right leg, which the sophomore sustained in the Week 10 win over Indiana.

Cephus currently leads the team in receiving yards (501) and receiving touchdowns (six).  He’s also tied for the team lead with 30 receptions and is second in yards per catch at 16.7.

In addition to Cephus, fellow receivers Jazz Peavy (right leg) and George Rushing (left leg) have been ruled out for the Iowa game as well.  Peavy, a senior who has five catches for 55 yards on the season, hasn’t played since being injured in the Oct. 7 win over Nebraska.

Former TCU RB Trevorris Johnson suspended by Oregon State

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 9, 2017, 12:12 PM EST
One member of the Oregon State football team has found himself encamped in the interim head coach’s doghouse.

OSU announced Wednesday that Cory Hall has indefinitely suspended running back Trevorris Johnson.  No reason for the graduate transfer’s punitive measure was given by the program, not even the ever-present unspecified violation of team rules.

Because of the suspension, Johnson will not play in this Saturday’s game against Arizona in Tucson.

Through nine games for the 1-8 Beavers, Johnson is fourth on the team with 94 rushing yards.  He’s also tied for third on the team with three touchdowns.

This is Johnson’s first season at OSU — and last year of eligibility — after transferring to Corvallis from TCU in April.  During his time with the Horned Frogs, Johnson ran for nearly 800 yards and eight touchdowns.