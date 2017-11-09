Unbeaten Wisconsin loses leading receiver for rest of season

If No. 8 Wisconsin is to make a run to a Big Ten title and possible berth in the College Football Playoff, they’ll have to do so without their most productive threat in the passing game.

Earlier in the week, UW confirmed that Quintez Cephus would not play in the Week 11 game against Iowa because of an injury. Thursday, the football program confirmed that not only will the wide receiver miss this coming weekend, but the remainder of the season as well.

The Badgers, who can clinch the Big Ten West division this weekend, have not revealed the specific nature of the injury to his right leg, which the sophomore sustained in the Week 10 win over Indiana.

Cephus currently leads the team in receiving yards (501) and receiving touchdowns (six). He’s also tied for the team lead with 30 receptions and is second in yards per catch at 16.7.

In addition to Cephus, fellow receivers Jazz Peavy (right leg) and George Rushing (left leg) have been ruled out for the Iowa game as well. Peavy, a senior who has five catches for 55 yards on the season, hasn’t played since being injured in the Oct. 7 win over Nebraska.