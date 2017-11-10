Former four-star WR Dionte Mullins leaves Miami

Another day, another highly-touted prospect who has, as of yet, not lived up to the recruiting hype.
Over the weekend, Dionte Mullins took to Twitter to voice his displeasure over his playing time, or lack thereof. Specifically, Mullins called out wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, writing in one since-deleted tweet that “[i]t’s crazy how this man can’t give me no legit reason why he not playing me.”
Speculation swirled earlier in the week that Mullins had been dismissed from the football team. In a terse one-sentence press release Thursday, it was confirmed by Mark Richt‘s program that the receiver is no longer a part of the team, although there was no official mention of a dismissal.
The University of Miami announced Thursday that wide receiver Dionte Mullins is leaving the football program to pursue more playing time opportunities at another program.
A four-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2016 recruiting class, Mullins was rated as the No. 50 receiver in the country and the No. 37 player at any position in the state of Florida. After playing in three games as a true freshman, Mullins has seen action in all eight games this season. He will finish his UM career with four catches for 53 yards, all of which came this season.
With Florida officially on the market for a new head coach of the football program, it has not taken too long for the rumor mill to get moving. The Florida gig figures to see a number of familiar names attached to it during the rumor season, some more realistic options than others. This is also a time to never take anything for granted but also a time not to place too much faith in every little thing you read. With that in mind, Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin took to Twitter to confront one rumor head on.
Houston radio personality Marc Ryan shared an update on his Twitter feed claiming Florida has reached out to representatives for former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, former Oregon, and NFL head coach Chip Kelly and current USF head coach Charlie Strong to speak about the open posiiton in Gainesville. According to Ryan, he says these are the top three options on the wish list for Florida.
On the surface, it would make sense for a school like Florida to contact these coaches. One is a former coach with a national championship to his name. The other was one of the top coaches in the Pac-12 before taking a stab at the NFL (and failing miserably, but so did former Florida coach Steve Spurrier). And the last one is a former Florida assistant who has redeemed his coaching pedigree a bit this season at USF, one of the top Group of Five contenders right in the state of Florida.
But just as this is the time of the year to spread coaching rumors on the internet, it is also denial season from ADs and other school officials. And Stricklin certainly had quite the denial ready to go once he saw this one making the rounds.
The quote by Edgar Allen Poe comes from a short story, “The System of Dr. Tarr and Prof. Fether,” that originally was published in a November 1845 issue of Graham’s Magazine. Even if the original report from Twitter has any validity, this is exactly what you would expect an AD to say regarding his coaching search. But at least he had some fun with it by pulling a classic quote from a literary master.
The Oklahoma Sooners are going to have a new look starting in 2018, courtesy of the Jordan Brand. Oklahoma announced they have signed on as the latest Jordan Brand partner, joining Michigan and UNC. In doing so, the Sooners will begin wearing the signature Jumpman logo on their uniforms instead of the Nike swoosh beginning in the 2018-2019 seasons, including football.
Financial terms of the new deal have not yet been revealed, but it figures to have a nice financial perk for Oklahoma moving forward. Michigan signed a lucrative $173.8 million contract with Nike, the producer of the Jordan Brand. Part of the deal allowed for the opportunity to have Michigan become the first college football program to wear the Jumpman logo on their new uniforms as Nike and the Jordan Brand worked with Michigan to bring the Jordan Brand to college sports in a competitive field with Nike’s main product line, Adidas, and Under Armour. UNC followed by becoming the second Jordan Brand-outfitted program this season as part of its new contract with Nike.
Oklahoma signed a new contract with Nike in 2014, with the deadline for an extension due in this academic year.
We will have to wait to get our first glimpse of the new Oklahoma football uniforms to be worn next season, but it should not be expected to deviate too much in the overall design compared to what Oklahoma traditionally wears. The only real difference will likely just be the swapping out of the Nike swoosh logo for the silhouette of Michael Jordan’s iconic slam dunk figure.
Sooner fans wanting to get some new gear with the Jumpman logo on it can start looking for merchandise in 2018.
The semifinalists for this year’s Lott IMPACT Trophy have been announced, and it is quite an impressive short list of some of college football’s finest defensive talents. Among the semifinalists for the award are Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and Iowa linebacker Josey Jewel. The Pac-12 leads all conferences with three semi-finalists.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy honors the nation’s best player that exhibits the qualities of former NFL All-Pro Ronnie Lott; integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, and tenacity.
In addition to three players from the Pac-12, this year’s semifinalists include two players from the Big 12, and one player each from the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC. Notre Dame is also represented by safety Drue Tranquill. A Big Ten player has won the award each of the past two seasons with Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib winning the award in 2015 and Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers receiving the award last season.
The 2017 Lott IMPACT Trophy Semi-Finalists
Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
Malik Jefferson, DE, Texas
Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia
Hercules Mata’afa, DL, Washington State
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma
Harrison Phillips, DL, Stanford
Cameron Smith, LB, USC
Drue Tranquill, S, Notre Dame
At long last, USF is getting its long-desired indoor practice facility. USF Athletics Director Mark Harlan revealed the plans for the new football facility to the public today. The project is estimated to cost roughly $40 million and the funds will be raised through a donor project. Because this project must still be funded, there is no specific target date to begin breaking ground on the construction project on campus.
“We are very excited about the plans for this truly transformational facility, which will provide a world-class training center and base of operations for our outstanding football program,” Harlan said in a released statement. “The addition of more than 160,000-square feet of state-of-the-art space dedicated to student-athlete excellence will have a profound impact on our ability to recruit and prepare the best and brightest for competition at the highest level.”
The facility will include an 83,000-square foot indoor practice facility with a 100-yard turf field. The new facility will serve as the home base operations for the entire football program, bringing everything under one state-of-the-art roof in a significant step forward for the growing Bulls program.
In addition to an indoor practice field, the new facility will also include space for recruiting purposes, a strength and conditioning center for the football program, a 10,000-square foot locker room, players lounge, auditorium for team meetings and film review, a sports medicine facility, nutrition center, and offices for the entire coaching staff and other staff members, and more.
Florida, Florida State, and UCF all have indoor practice facilities, and Miami expects to have their indoor facility ready to use before the start of the 2018 season. USF getting an indoor facility will allow the Bulls to attempt staying on as close to the same playing field as the other in-state football programs.