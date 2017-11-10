‘Real intense’ players-only meeting helped spark five-game winning streak for FAU

Sometimes, players need to take matters into their own hands.
Case in point: Florida Atlantic. In its first season under former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, FAU began the year a disappointing 1-3. The last of the three losses came at Buffalo Sept. 23, a defeat that could’ve led to the season spiraling out of control.
Instead, following what linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair described as a “real intense” players-only meeting, the Owls have since ripped off five straight wins and grabbed hold of the lead in its division.
“I think everything happens for a reason,” Kiffin said according to Shandel Richardson of the Sun-Sentinel. “Maybe if we would have got by there and scored on that last drive or stopped them and won the game, maybe we wouldn’t have the same kind of an angry mentality the next week and keep rolling from there. I think that they came together and realized all the little things we need to do to be a good team.”
Entering Week 11, FAU sits atop Conference USA’s East division at 5-0, a full game ahead of second-place Florida International with three games remaining. FAU will square off at home with FIU (4-1) Nov. 18, with conference games against Louisiana Tech (2-3) and Charlotte (1-4) sandwiched around the rivalry matchup that will likely decide the division’s representative in the conference championship game.
The resurgence since that loss to Buffalo has pushed an FAU team that had won three games in each of the past three seasons to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
A very interesting week personnel-wise for Oregon State has taken yet another twist.
According to The Oregonian, a school spokesperson confirmed that Christian Wallace has been granted a release by OSU. The only reason given was “personal reasons.”
The release will allow Wallace to pursue transfer opportunities. Just what restrictions, if any, that were placed on the release are currently unknown.
A four-star member of the Beavers’ 2016 recruiting class, Wallace was rated as the No. 14 “athlete” in the country and the No. 43 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was easily the highest-rated player in the Beavers’ class that year, and was the program’s only four-star signee. In fact, he was OSU’s first four-star (or better) signee since five-star lineman Isaac Seumalo in 2012.
Despite that impressive pedigree coming to Corvallis, Wallace never played a down for the Beavers prior to his exit. He was academically ineligible for his true freshman season, and spent most of this season as a member of the scout team.
Another day, another highly-touted prospect who has, as of yet, not lived up to the recruiting hype.
Over the weekend, Dionte Mullins took to Twitter to voice his displeasure over his playing time, or lack thereof. Specifically, Mullins called out wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, writing in one since-deleted tweet that “[i]t’s crazy how this man can’t give me no legit reason why he not playing me.”
Speculation swirled earlier in the week that Mullins had been dismissed from the football team. In a terse one-sentence press release Thursday, it was confirmed by Mark Richt‘s program that the receiver is no longer a part of the team, although there was no official mention of a dismissal.
The University of Miami announced Thursday that wide receiver Dionte Mullins is leaving the football program to pursue more playing time opportunities at another program.
A four-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2016 recruiting class, Mullins was rated as the No. 50 receiver in the country and the No. 37 player at any position in the state of Florida. After playing in three games as a true freshman, Mullins has seen action in all eight games this season. He will finish his UM career with four catches for 53 yards, all of which came this season.
With Florida officially on the market for a new head coach of the football program, it has not taken too long for the rumor mill to get moving. The Florida gig figures to see a number of familiar names attached to it during the rumor season, some more realistic options than others. This is also a time to never take anything for granted but also a time not to place too much faith in every little thing you read. With that in mind, Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin took to Twitter to confront one rumor head on.
Houston radio personality Marc Ryan shared an update on his Twitter feed claiming Florida has reached out to representatives for former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, former Oregon, and NFL head coach Chip Kelly and current USF head coach Charlie Strong to speak about the open posiiton in Gainesville. According to Ryan, he says these are the top three options on the wish list for Florida.
On the surface, it would make sense for a school like Florida to contact these coaches. One is a former coach with a national championship to his name. The other was one of the top coaches in the Pac-12 before taking a stab at the NFL (and failing miserably, but so did former Florida coach Steve Spurrier). And the last one is a former Florida assistant who has redeemed his coaching pedigree a bit this season at USF, one of the top Group of Five contenders right in the state of Florida.
But just as this is the time of the year to spread coaching rumors on the internet, it is also denial season from ADs and other school officials. And Stricklin certainly had quite the denial ready to go once he saw this one making the rounds.
The quote by Edgar Allen Poe comes from a short story, “The System of Dr. Tarr and Prof. Fether,” that originally was published in a November 1845 issue of Graham’s Magazine. Even if the original report from Twitter has any validity, this is exactly what you would expect an AD to say regarding his coaching search. But at least he had some fun with it by pulling a classic quote from a literary master.
The Oklahoma Sooners are going to have a new look starting in 2018, courtesy of the Jordan Brand. Oklahoma announced they have signed on as the latest Jordan Brand partner, joining Michigan and UNC. In doing so, the Sooners will begin wearing the signature Jumpman logo on their uniforms instead of the Nike swoosh beginning in the 2018-2019 seasons, including football.
Financial terms of the new deal have not yet been revealed, but it figures to have a nice financial perk for Oklahoma moving forward. Michigan signed a lucrative $173.8 million contract with Nike, the producer of the Jordan Brand. Part of the deal allowed for the opportunity to have Michigan become the first college football program to wear the Jumpman logo on their new uniforms as Nike and the Jordan Brand worked with Michigan to bring the Jordan Brand to college sports in a competitive field with Nike’s main product line, Adidas, and Under Armour. UNC followed by becoming the second Jordan Brand-outfitted program this season as part of its new contract with Nike.
Oklahoma signed a new contract with Nike in 2014, with the deadline for an extension due in this academic year.
We will have to wait to get our first glimpse of the new Oklahoma football uniforms to be worn next season, but it should not be expected to deviate too much in the overall design compared to what Oklahoma traditionally wears. The only real difference will likely just be the swapping out of the Nike swoosh logo for the silhouette of Michael Jordan’s iconic slam dunk figure.
Sooner fans wanting to get some new gear with the Jumpman logo on it can start looking for merchandise in 2018.