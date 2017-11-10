Report: UCLA QB Josh Rosen cleared to play against Arizona State after going through concussion protocol

UCLA’s concussion protocol seems to be a bit more stringent than the Seattle Seahawks but it doesn’t appear that it will keep the team’s star player out of another game as they return to Los Angeles for a big stretch of November games.
Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen has apparently been cleared to play in Saturday game against Arizona State, according to a report from the LA Times on Friday afternoon. The potential first-rounder missed the team’s trip to Utah last week after suffering from concussion-like symptoms at some point during or after UCLA’s loss to Washington.
Devon Modster fractured his thumb in the loss to the Utes, which would have put redshirt freshman Matt Lynch in line to make his first career start. Instead, with Rosen back in the fold the banged up offense should look a lot more potent against the blitz-happy Sun Devils defense on Saturday night in the Rose Bowl.
Rosen spoke earlier this week about how much he’d like to play in a potential UCLA bowl game and, with the team sitting at 4-5 on the year, the upcoming Pac-12 South contest could go a long ways toward making that happen. Given that USC and fellow in-state rival Cal are left on the slate the rest of the month, it’s still going to be an uphill battle for the Bruins to make it to the postseason but at least with their star quarterback taking snaps, Jim Mora’s crew at least has a fighting chance.