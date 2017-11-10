Getty Images

Report: UCLA QB Josh Rosen cleared to play against Arizona State after going through concussion protocol

By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2017, 4:38 PM EST
UCLA’s concussion protocol seems to be a bit more stringent than the Seattle Seahawks but it doesn’t appear that it will keep the team’s star player out of another game as they return to Los Angeles for a big stretch of November games.

Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen has apparently been cleared to play in Saturday game against Arizona State, according to a report from the LA Times on Friday afternoon. The potential first-rounder missed the team’s trip to Utah last week after suffering from concussion-like symptoms at some point during or after UCLA’s loss to Washington.

Devon Modster fractured his thumb in the loss to the Utes, which would have put redshirt freshman Matt Lynch in line to make his first career start. Instead, with Rosen back in the fold the banged up offense should look a lot more potent against the blitz-happy Sun Devils defense on Saturday night in the Rose Bowl.

Rosen spoke earlier this week about how much he’d like to play in a potential UCLA bowl game and, with the team sitting at 4-5 on the year, the upcoming Pac-12 South contest could go a long ways toward making that happen. Given that USC and fellow in-state rival Cal are left on the slate the rest of the month, it’s still going to be an uphill battle for the Bruins to make it to the postseason but at least with their star quarterback taking snaps, Jim Mora’s crew at least has a fighting chance.

Panthers AD says contract “close to being done” to extend Pitt-Penn State series, Nittany Lions AD says not so fast

By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2017, 6:32 PM EST
We’ve seen many great rivalry games get lost to the history books over the past few years but there have been a handful of big games renewed by schools as well. One of the most notable series to get revived in recent memory has been the Penn State-Pitt game, which returned last season as part of a four-game deal after a 16 year absence.

The two rivals have split the first two games, with the Panthers winning at home in 2016 and the Nittany Lions returning the favor during a 33-14 win in September. As fun as the series has been so far though, there are only two games left in the original deal and that’s led some to wonder about the future of the rivalry. In an interview with the Canton Repository this week, new Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke confirmed talks to extend the series and even went so far as to say that a deal is very close to being completed.

“We have two games left in football. We play them next year on Sept. 9 at Heinz Field and it’ll be the 99th meeting between Pitt and Penn State. Then we play the Century Game back in Penn State in 2019,” said Lyke. “We have a contract very close to being done and being sent to Penn State to extend the football deal and I think that’s a huge priority and a huge rivalry and it’s necessary, so we’re working hard on that.”

Sounds like it’s a done deal to see the two square off in the future for years to come, right? Well, maybe not.

While Lyke is trying to get the ducks in a row for new contract extension on the Pitt side, the Penn State side of things is pumping the breaks just a bit. Nittany Lions AD Sandy Barbour released a statement on Thursday to local media and seemed to indicate that the school is talking with their big city rivalries but are also keep their options open after 2019.

“As I’ve said many times before, I have strong appreciation for the history and tradition of the Penn State-Pitt series,” Barbour said. “Since Heather’s arrival at Pitt we’ve had conversations about the series. We (Penn State) have to determine how any possible future games might fit with our other scheduling requirements and objectives.”

Penn State does have home-and-home’s scheduled with Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Auburn from 2020-2025 but they would still have room to accommodate Pitt if they want to. It’s possible the series could be extended to 2020 and beyond or simply return in 2026 if PSU continues their current scheduling philosophy.

Either way, let’s hope that both sides come to their senses and realize that rivalry games need to continue on a consistent basis and not have to go through the rollercoaster of playing off and on over the years to come.

USC DE Christian Rector, DB Iman Marshall could play against Colorado after missing two games

By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2017, 5:37 PM EST
If you had to guess which team leads the country in sacks, you’d probably say somebody like Alabama, Clemson or even N.C. State given all of their terrific defensive lines. That is not the answer though, as some might be surprised to find out it’s actually USC who is the FBS leader with 34 sacks on the year.

While that Trojans’ pass-rush has been productive, it could get even better heading into the team’s game at Colorado this Saturday as defensive end Christian Rector could be in the lineup for the first time in two weeks after breaking his hand in practice.

“The hand is cleared by the doctors,” head coach Clay Helton said on Thursday evening, according to the LA Times. “It’s just from a pain standpoint. He’s not experiencing any pain right now, so basically we’re going to take (Friday) and the next day, warm him up on Saturday and make a decision from there, and see how he’s feeling about it. He wants to go.”

The addition of Rector, who has been wearing a wrapped up club to protect his hand in practice this week, could be a nice boon to USC’s chances at winning the Pac-12 as the edge rusher has 6.5 sacks on the season — good enough for second in the conference despite missing the past two games. Jordan Iosefa will likely start or play significant time in the position as he has been after taking over for the injured Rector.

That’s not the only bit of good news for the Trojans defense either, as Helton also confirmed that defensive back Iman Marshall could also be good to go for the team’s game in Boulder on Saturday as well after missing two weeks with a knee injury.

USC can clinch the division title and a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a win against the Buffs.

Injury likely forcing Illinois to go back to Jeff George Jr. at QB

By John TaylorNov 10, 2017, 3:33 PM EST
The signal-calling merry-go-round continues for Illinois, with the Fighting Illini apparently set to go back to the past for its starter this weekend.

According to reports coming out of the area, head coach Lovie Smith indicated to fans and boosters in attendance at an event earlier in the day Friday that Jeff George Jr. will likely start Saturday’s game against Indiana at quarterback.  George Jr. will replace Cam Thomas, who is suffering from an unspecified injury.

Chayce Crouch started the first four games of the 2017 season before being benched in favor of George Jr. in early October.  For the Week 10 loss to Purdue, George Jr. was benched in favor of Thomas, who made his first career start against the Boilermakers.

Collectively, the Illini’s 100.0 pass efficiency rating is currently 124th out of the 130 teams at the FBS level; just one Power Five team, Rutgers (98.5, 125th), is worse.  That poor quarterback play is a significant reason why the Illini has lost seven games in a row and will miss out on a bowl game for the third straight season, the last two on Smith’s watch.

‘Real intense’ players-only meeting helped spark five-game winning streak for FAU

By John TaylorNov 10, 2017, 1:22 PM EST
Sometimes, players need to take matters into their own hands.

Case in point: Florida Atlantic.  In its first season under former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, FAU began the year a disappointing 1-3.  The last of the three losses came at Buffalo Sept. 23, a defeat that could’ve led to the season spiraling out of control.

Instead, following what linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair described as a “real intense” players-only meeting, the Owls have since ripped off five straight wins and grabbed hold of the lead in its division.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” Kiffin said according to Shandel Richardson of the Sun-Sentinel. “Maybe if we would have got by there and scored on that last drive or stopped them and won the game, maybe we wouldn’t have the same kind of an angry mentality the next week and keep rolling from there. I think that they came together and realized all the little things we need to do to be a good team.”

Entering Week 11, FAU sits atop Conference USA’s East division at 5-0, a full game ahead of second-place Florida International with three games remaining.  FAU will square off at home with FIU (4-1) Nov. 18, with conference games against Louisiana Tech (2-3) and Charlotte (1-4) sandwiched around the rivalry matchup that will likely decide the division’s representative in the conference championship game.

The resurgence since that loss to Buffalo has pushed an FAU team that had won three games in each of the past three seasons to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.