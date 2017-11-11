Associated Press

As No. 1 falls, No. 2 Alabama claims 31st straight regular season win in gut check at No. 16 Mississippi State

The top three teams in college football all went on the road Saturday, all against top-16 teams. No. 1 Georgia already lost, and No. 3 Notre Dame is in the process of going down. No. 2 Alabama went to No. 16 Mississippi State and trailed much of the night, was nearly doubled up on time of possession, and it didn’t matter. A late touchdown pushed Alabama over Mississippi State for a 31-24 win, the program’s 31st consecutive regular season win.

Alabama nearly found itself down 28-17 in the fourth quarter and missed a would-be game-winning field goal with two minutes remaining, but absorbed and survived those blows to take over at its own 32 with 1:01 remaining and a full holster of timeouts. The drive appeared in danger in facing a 3rd-and-15 at its own 43 with 31 seconds remaining, but Jalen Hurts found Calvin Ridley for his third long catch-and-run of the night, this time for 31 yards. That set up a game-winning 26-yard snatch-and-dash to Devonta Smith with 25 ticks left.

The win pushed Alabama to 10-0 overall, 7-0 in the SEC and an unquestioned No. 1 in every poll that matters with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Mississippi State (7-3, 3-3 SEC) utterly controlled the first quarter, but found itself locked in a 7-7 tie. The Bulldogs accepted the ball to open the game and clicked off 11 plays, moved the ball to the Alabama 41, killed the first half of the frame and then punted, pinning Alabama at its own 5.

The Bulldog defense forced a three-and-out, and its offense pushed its way down the field on a 6-play, 57-yard touchdown drive punctuated by an 11-yard Aeris Williams run.

On the ensuing possession, Mississippi State forced a 3rd-and-5, where a conversion would have given Mississippi State the ball with a 7-0 lead while Alabama’s offense ran a total of six plays over the first quarter. Instead, Hurts found Ridley for a 63-yard catch-and-run, and Hurts rushed in a 1-yard score two plays later.

The next two drives played out the same. Mississippi State strung together an 11-play, 73-yard drive again capped by a Williams run. And again Hurts and Ridley connected, this time for 61 yards. Ridley finished the game with five grabs for 171 yards, and Hurts hit 10-of-19 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. Josh Jacobs rushed in from a yard out two plays later, tying the game at 14-14 with 9:26 left in the second quarter.

Alabama grabbed its first lead to open the second half, moving 63 yards in seven plays to set up a 30-yard Andy Pappanastos field goal. Mississippi State, however, picked up where it left off, reclaiming the lead on a 13-play, 69-yard drive that consumed more than 6:30 off the clock and concluded with a 2-yard Nick Fitzgerald rush. Fitzgerald completed 13-of-24 passes for 158 yards, and Mississippi State pounded out 49 rushing attempts, which gave the Bulldogs a near 18-minute edge in time of possession. 

The Bulldogs forced a three-and-out on Alabama’s next possession and had a chance to seize complete control of the game after moving to a 1st-and-10 at the Tide 11, but Fitzgerald’s 3rd-and-7 pass sailed incomplete. Jace Christmann knocked in a 25-yard field goal to give Mississippi State its third touchdown lead of the night, a 24-17 edge with 14:13 to play.

And for the third time of the night, Alabama erased Mississippi State’s touchdown lead with an immediate touchdown of its own. The Crimson Tide rumbled 82 yards in 10 plays, in the process converting a 4th-and-4 at the MSU 34 with a 13-yard Hurts rush. Damien Harris tied the game two plays after that with a 14-yard rush.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood helped Mississippi State begin its next drive at its own 40 and the Bulldogs eventually penetrated to the Alabama 42, but Dan Mullen elected to punt on 4th-and-3 with 6:30 to play. Logan Cooke‘s punt sailed into the end zone, and Alabama had the crease it needed to grab control of the game.

Three straight Bo Scarborough rushes pushed the ball to midfield, and a Harris run placed it at the Mississippi State 33. Mississippi State forced a 3rd-and-8, but a pass from Hurts to Ridley drew a pass interference flag, staking Alabama to a 1st-and-10 at the MSU 16 with 4:05 to go. However, three straight Hurts run lost yardage, and a 41-yard Pappanastos field goal clanged off the left upright. 

Mississippi State moved into Hail Mary territory on its last gasp drive. Fitzgerald’s first heave from the Alabama 49 was fell incomplete, but he was given another chance after a pass interference flag. His second chance, from the 34, sailed out of the end zone, sealing the win for Alabama.

Baker Mayfield, No. 5 Oklahoma keep rolling with comfortable win over No. 6 TCU

Oklahoma did not drop 60 points on TCU’s top-10 defense Saturday night. But its defense didn’t surrender anywhere near 50, either, and the fifth-ranked Sooners took another step closer to a third straight Big 12 championship with a 38-20 win over No. 6 TCU Saturday night in Norman.

The combination of Baker Mayfield and running back Rodney Anderson was simply too much for TCU. Anderson posted a career-high four touchdowns, all in the first half. His 15-yard run at the 8:41 mark of the first quarter gave Oklahoma a 10-7 advantage, a lead the Sooners would not relinquish. After Mayfield hit Grant Calcaterra for a 13-yard strike to put OU up 17-7 at the close of the first quarter, Anderson effectively put the game out of reach with a 24-yard rush at the 11:45 mark of the second quarter.

TCU pulled within 24-14 on a 1-yard Kenny Hill rush on the next possession, but Oklahoma immediately answered with a 14-yard pass to Anderson with 5:29 left before halftime. The pair hooked up again with just seven seconds left before halftime for a 33-yard touchdown, giving Oklahoma 38 first-half points for the second consecutive game.

The Sooners did not score in the second half but still were not seriously threatened thanks to a defense that significantly improved from its 661-yard, 52-point effort in Stillwater a week ago. Oklahoma limited Hill to 13 completions on 28 attempts and just 155 rushing yards on 32 carries. The Frogs scored only once in the second half, and did not mount a serious comeback threat despite Oklahoma’s offense taking its foot off the gas.

Mayfield continued his runaway Heisman Trophy lead by completing 18-of-27 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, and Anderson posted a career night of 23 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns plus a game-high five grabs for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Thanks to losses by No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame — and No. 13 Ohio State’s dominant win over No. 12 Michigan State doesn’t hurt, either — Oklahoma should move comfortably inside the CFP top four on Tuesday night. But in the immediate term, Oklahoma moved a step closer to reaching the revived Big 12 Championship against… TCU. No. 15 Oklahoma State’s defeat of No. 21 Iowa State cleared a path for TCU to earn a rematch against the Sooners, provided the Frogs defeat Texas Tech and Baylor to close the season. Oklahoma closes the regular season with a visit to Kansas and a home game against West Virginia, needing only one victory to reach the Big 12 title game.

But, of course, Oklahoma has much bigger goals on its mind than simply playing for another conference championship. More defensive performances like this one will help the Sooners get there.

Biscayne Beatdown: No. 7 Miami destroys No. 3 Notre Dame to state playoff case

Heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 3 Notre Dame, there were still plenty of questions about whether No. 7 Miami was a bona fide College Football Playoff contender. By the time the night was over, it’s safe to say there were no more doubts.

The Hurricanes brought back plenty of memories of those title contenders from yesteryear — and created several more over four quarters — after a nostalgia-filled rout of the Irish at Hard Rock Stadium, delivering a 41-8 Biscayne Beatdown that will reverberate well beyond South Florida and could allow the team to move into the top two of the polls by next week.

As much as the night was about the offense looking sharp, it was the swarming Miami defense that ruled supreme with their best effort of the year coming in the biggest game of the season. The team racked up five sacks and nine tackles for loss, combining with four ‘turnover chain’ appearances to utterly shutdown the previously prolific Notre Dame attack. That helped lead to 24 points the other way, seven of which came off Trajan Bandy’s first career interception that he returned 65 yards for an eardrum-shattering pick-six.

That was off the arm of backup quarterback Ian Book, who entered briefly  in the second quarter to replace an ineffective Brandon Wimbush (119 yards passing, one touchdown, two INTs). Star tailback Josh Adams spent most of the second half on the exercise bike after appearing to suffer an undisclosed injury and recorded only 40 yards on the ground as the Irish put up points with only seconds left in the third quarter to avoid a shutout.

Though things slowed down after halftime, it was another efficient effort on the other side for head coach Mark Richt’s offense to build upon what they’ve been doing the past few weeks. Quarterback Malik Rosier was solid throwing the football even if the stats weren’t eye-popping (137 yards, 1 TD) and also managed a rushing score that broke things open early on. He teamed up with Travis Homer (146 yards) and DeeJay Dallas (53 yards, two scores) to form quite the deadly combo in the backfield.

The end result of all that carnage in South Florida? Given No. 1 Georgia’s loss to No. 10 Auburn earlier in the day, it’s possible that Richt’s current team could pass his old one in the standings on both Sunday (AP/Coaches Polls) and Tuesday (selection committee). They’ve already clinched their first ever ACC Coastal Division title and will play Clemson for the conference title in what sure seems like a quarterfinal game up in Charlotte in a few weeks.

As for Brian Kelly’s side, their second loss of the year should end any hopes of reaching the playoff after that kind of lopsided result. The Irish still figure to be in a New Year’s Six bowl if they win out and could remain in the top 10 but it’s pretty clear that any hopes of aiming higher need to be reset after that kind of game against a potential playoff team in Miami.

Tennessee now 0-6 in SEC play in Butch Jones’ fifth season on Rocky Top

For the sake of the coach and the fan base, the trigger has to be pulled tomorrow, right?  Right?!?!

For the better part of the 2017 season — hell, even heading into it — it’s been a foregone conclusion that it’s a matter of when, not if, Butch Jones is fired as Tennessee’s head football coach.  In Week 11, that drumbeat of an argument got even louder and more resounding as UT went into Columbia and headed back to Knoxville on the receiving end of a 50-17 woodshedding by Missouri.

With the loss, the Volunteers are now 0-6 SEC play.  Since the SEC was formed in 1933 until 2010, the Vols had never been 0-6 in the conference.  From 2011 until now, they’ve been 0-6 in SEC play three times — twice under Derek Dooley (2011, 2012) and this year under Jones.

Dooley was fired with one game left in the 2012 season after going 15-21 in nearly three seasons.  With two games left in Jones’ fifth season, the Vols are 34-26 under the beleaguered coach’s stewardship.

While the cupboard may have been bare when he arrived, the lack of success can’t be blamed on the paucity of on-paper talent.

It’s gotten beyond obvious that there’s no way Jones can survive this season.  Why not cut ties now and begin the process of resurrecting the storied program?

Full disclosure that needs to be made: the Vols are 57-54 and on their third head coach since Phil Fulmer was fired in 2008. Just saying is all.

Oklahoma offense rolling all over TCU through one half

Oklahoma’s offense picked up where it left off from last week’s shootout win in Stillwater, and it’s defense has played an improved brand of football. That’s bad news for the rest of college football and, for tonight, it’s bad news for TCU as the Sooners hold a 38-14 lead at the break in Norman.

Oklahoma forced a three-and-out to open the game and got great field position thanks to a 17-yard punt return by CeeDee Lamb, but the drive stalled and Austin Seibert knocked in a career-long 49-yard field goal to get the Sooners on the board first.

The Frogs struck back quickly, though, as Kyle Hicks caught a 62-yard wheel rout and Darius Anderson raced in from 13 yards out. Oklahoma responded with a 6-play, 79-yard drive, capped by a 15-yard Rodney Anderson rush, to give OU a 10-7 edge at the 8:41 mark of the first quarter.

TCU again moved into scoring position, but could not convert a 3rd-and-5 at the OU 10-yard line and a false start penalty negated Ryan Graf‘s 25-yard field goal. Graf, who was not listed on the Frogs’ roster in replacing an apparently injured Jonathan Song, missed from 30 yards.

Oklahoma needed only five plays to travel 80 yards and open up the lead to 10 points as Baker Mayfield found Grant Calcaterra in the back of the end zone for a 13-yard score. After three straight possessions ended in punts, Anderson single-handedly stretched the OU lead to 24-7 with consecutive rushes of 30 and 24 yards.

KaVontae Turpin jump-started a struggling TCU offense with a 56-yard kickoff return, and Kenny Hill managed most of the ensuing drive himself, rushing for 27 of the required 44 yards, including a 1-yard sneak to pull the Frogs within 24-14 with 8:32 left in the second quarter.

Mayfield and Anderson continued to be too much for TCU’s defense, as Mayfield hit Anderson for a 24-yard connection to take the ball to the Frogs’ 45, and then again for a 14-yard score two plays later, giving Anderson the first 3-touchdown game of his career.

Anderson would add one more before the half, a 33-yard catch with seven seconds left before the half. He closed the half with a game-high nine rushes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and a game-high four grabs for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Mayfield hit 15-of-21 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns, and as a team Oklahoma ran 36 plays for 395 yards — 10.97 a play — with 16 first downs.

Hill completed 7-of-13 passes for 129 yards and rushed five times for 27 yards and a score. Anderson led the Frogs with seven carries for 42 yards and a score, but left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury and did not return.

Oklahoma will receive to open the second half.