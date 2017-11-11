At 3-6, Florida hasn’t been this bad record-wise this late in a season since winless 1979 campaign

Yes, even worse than Will Muschamp‘s dumpster fire of a final season in Gainesville.

Speaking of Muschamp, the former UF head coach’s new team, South Carolina, played host to his old one in Columbia Saturday afternoon. And ungracious hosts they were, it turned out, as the Gamecocks secured its seventh win of the season against three losses, getting past the Gators in a 28-21 victory.

The Gators actually had the opportunity to tie the game late after taking over with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, but a Feleipe Franks interception with 1:06 remaining dashed any hopes of a comeback.

Now at 3-6 on the season, the Gators are sitting on their worst record through nine games since way back in 1979. That squad, the first under Charley Pell, was 0-9 en route to a winless 0-10-1 campaign.

The 2013 Gators under Muschamp were 4-5 on their way a 4-8 season, losing its last seven games to clear the way for the head coach’s firing and the hiring of Jim McElwain. McElwain, of course, was fired earlier this year.

This year’s Gators have now lost five games in a row, their longest such streak since that 2013 season. One play in particular in the latest loss perfectly encapsulates their lost 2017 season.

The 2017 Florida Gators y’all!!!

And, to add insult to injury for Gator Nation? Muschamp now has the Gamecocks in sole possession of second place in the SEC East, which would be its best conference showing since the 2013 season.

Yeah, that’ll leave a mark.