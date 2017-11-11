Big plays help No. 10 Auburn to a halftime lead over Deep South rival and top-ranked Georgia

Getty Images

Nov 11, 2017
Nov 11, 2017
Mississippi State’s running game, Jalen Hurts‘s arm and Calvin Ridley‘s legs have combined to put together a compelling night cap in the SEC, as the Bulldogs and Tide are tied at 14-14 at the half in Starkville.

Mississippi State utterly controlled the first quarter, but found itself locked in a 7-7 tie. The Bulldogs accepted the ball to open the game and clicked off 11 plays, moved the ball to the Alabama 41, killed the first half of the frame and then punted, pinning Alabama at its own 5.

The Bulldog defense forced a three-and-out, and its offense pushed its way down the field on a 6-play, 57-yard touchdown drive punctuated by an 11-yard Aeris Williams run.

On the ensuing possession, Mississippi State forced a 3rd-and-5, where a conversion would have given Mississippi State the ball with a 7-0 lead while Alabama’s offense ran a total of six plays over the first quarter. Instead, Hurts found Ridley for a 63-yard catch-and-run, and Hurts rushed in a 1-yard score two plays later.

The next two drives played out the same. Mississippi State strung together an 11-play, 73-yard drive again capped by a Williams run. And again Hurts and Ridley connected, this time for 61 yards. Josh Jacobs rushed in from a yard out two plays later, tying the game at 14-14 with 9:26 left in the second quarter.

Williams led all runners with 14 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns. However, he left the game in the second quarter and did not return. Nick Fitzgerald nailed 6-of-10 passes for 73 yards and rushed 10 times for 34 yards. Hurts completed 4-of-7 passes for 151 yards, two of them to Ridley for 124 yards, while rushing seven times for 20 yards and a score.

Mississippi State has out-rushed Alabama, 101-40, ran 38 plays to Alabama’s 23 and possessed the ball for 14 minutes more than the Tide.

Alabama will receive to open the second half

USC clinches Pac-12 South with win over Colorado, leaving three Power Five divisions unsettled

Nov 11, 2017
Five down, three to go.

On the strength of Sam Darnold‘s right arm, USC eventually outlasted a feisty Colorado 20-0 in Boulder.  Darnold, who could be the overall No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft if he decides to forego his final season of eligibility, passed for 329 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  He added a touchdown run for good measure.

Ronald Jones chipped in 132 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground, while the Trojans returned one interception — and nearly a second late — for a score as well.

USC is now 7-1 in conference play with one game, rival UCLS, remaining.  Two teams, Arizona and Arizona State, are at 4-2 entering Week 11 although only one could potentially tie USC as the in-state rivals square off in the regular-season finale, leaving one with at least three conference losses.  That doesn’t matter, though, as the Trojans hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over both teams.

As such, USC is headed to its first Pac-12 championship game since 2015 and its second ever since the game was first played in 2011.

Just who they will face remains very much up in the air as Stanford (6-2), Washington (5-2) and Washington State (5-2) are all still vying for the North’s spot.  The Cardinal beat the Huskies Friday night, but lost to the Cougars in Week 10.  Stanford will be hoping for a win over Cal next weekend and a Wazzu loss to UW in the Apple Cup two weeks from now to clinch.  If the Cougars win out, they will represent the division regardless of what happens with the Cardinal; the Huskies need to win their remaining two games and have the Cardinal trip up against the Bears.

The Pac-12 South is the fifth Power Five division to be decided, joining both the ACC Atlantic (today) and Coastal (also today), the Big Ten West (also today) and the SEC East.  That leaves, along with the Pac-12 North, the Big Ten East — Ohio State has essentially wrapped up that division, though — and the SEC West still without an official champion.

One-time USC QB commit David Sills now has FBS-leading 18 TD catches for West Virginia

Nov 11, 2017
One of the best under-the-radar storylines of the 2017 season continued Saturday evening in Little Manhattan.

Once a highly-touted quarterback prodigy — as a 13-year-old he was offered a scholarship to USC by Lane Kiffin — David Sills moved to wide receiver not long after signing with West Virginia as part of their 2015 recruiting class. In June of 2016, WVU announced that Sills was moving on to the junior college level “to pursue his dream of playing quarterback.”

Six months later, that dream ended as WVU announced that Sills had come back to the Mountaineers — and was coming back as a receiver.  And come back he did as, after catching seven passes for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns in eight games as a true freshman in 2015, Sills has now caught 18 touchdowns in 10 games this season after recording two more in WVU’s narrow five-point win over Kansas State — one on an absolutely ridiculous catch, especially for a former quarterback.

The only other FBS player even remotely in Sills’ end-zone neighborhood is Memphis’ Anthony Miller, who has 11.  With 10 each, UCLA’s Darren Andrews and Miami of Ohio’s James Gardner are the only other players at this level in double-digits.

With three games remaining, the 6-4, 203-pound Sills has an outside chance — a very outside chance — of tying the FBS single-season record of 27 touchdown catches set by Louisiana Tech’s Troy Edwards in 1998.  He’s also seven scores away from tying the school record of 25 set by Stedman Bailey in 2012. Bailey is currently tied for second all-time with Marshall’s Randy Moss, who set the FBS record of 25 the year before it was broken by Edwards.

In seven games this season, though, Sills has scored two or more touchdowns in a single game.  He’s caught three in thee contests.

As for the man feeding Sills the ball through the air, Will Grier (howdy Florida!) leads the nation with 34 touchdowns passes, pending what Missouri’s Drew Lock (31) does tonight against Kentucky.  With the same three games remaining, Grier needs eight touchdowns to tie Geno Smith‘s school record of 42 set in 2012 and nine to break it.

Mistakes doom No. 1 Georgia as No. 10 Auburn runs away with an upset to shake up playoff race

Nov 11, 2017
Four years after the fact, No. 10 Auburn didn’t need another prayer at Jordan-Hare to beat rival Georgia.

They probably caused a few to be said on the other sideline though, as the Tigers capitalized on numerous mistakes to throttle the top-ranked Bulldogs 40-17 on a lovely Saturday afternoon in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry and shake up the College Football Playoff race in the process.

No. 1 Georgia looked like they were ready to roll in the game after an impressive touchdown-scoring drive on their opening possession, but things spiraled out of control in a hurry not long afterward. Gus Malzahn’s crew dominated the final three quarters to take control of the contest and in the process rolled over the SEC East leader with a balanced offensive effort.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham had perhaps his best outing in an Auburn uniform, looking sharp through the air (214 yards, three touchdowns) while also protecting the ball and not turning it over. He formed quite the combo in the Tigers’ backfield with stud tailback Kerryon Johnson, who outplayed his highly touted counterparts in UGA uniforms to the tune of 167 rushing yards on a whopping 32 carry day while also adding a 55 yard touchdown reception to boot.

More than anything the combo took advantage of big mistakes by their rivals from across the border to seal the victory in the second half. The Bulldogs muffed a punt early in the third quarter, which Stidham converted into a touchdown run on an easy keeper. Following a big defensive stop and long kick return on the next series, he then found Ryan Davis for a nifty 32 yard scoring pass to put the score out of reach.

The effort was also remarkable for how well Auburn played on defense, recording four sacks and limiting the dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to under 50 yards rushing on a day where every inch was hard to come by. Chubb did wind up passing Bo Jackson on the SEC career rushing yards list early in the first quarter but that feat was quickly forgotten about as the team suffered their first loss of the season in blowout fashion.

Young freshman quarterback Jake Fromm also struggled with all the pressure in his face, throwing for only 184 yards (with one TD pass) and being forced to throw the ball away constantly as the offense converted only three of 14 third downs.

The outcome in the game should result in an interesting set of rankings on Tuesday from the College Football Playoff committee. The Bulldogs are still ticketed to Atlanta for the SEC championship game but will assuredly slip from the top spot in the polls and could fall behind fellow one-loss teams like Clemson and the winner of the TCU-Oklahoma game later on. Auburn remains in control of their destiny too, as the Iron Bowl against No. 2 Alabama will be for the division title and possibly a playoff spot as well.