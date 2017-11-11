BYU finds some offense to secure first road win of the year at UNLV

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, right?

In the case of BYU and their long-lost offense, that is hopefully not the case in more ways than one. The Cougars found a rare offensive groove in the most unlikely of places to secure their first road win of the year on Friday night either way in a 31-21 victory over UNLV.

Even more shocking than all those points for one of the lower scoring teams in all of FBS was how they were put on the board. Freshman Joe Critchlow made his first start of the year (the third BYU QB to take the first snaps this season) but looked more like a veteran instead of a fresh-faced signal-caller, throwing for 160 yards and a touchdown while playing off his run game and avoiding turning the ball over. Despite facing a stacked box, tailback Squally Canada had several big runs on his way to an impressive career-high 213 yard and one touchdown night on the ground.

Former quarterback turned wideout Austin Kafentzis also chipped in with 55 yards rushing and a score as a unique red zone threat too.

That attack made it difficult to keep up with on the other sideline for the Rebels. Quarterback Johnny Stanton did wind up throwing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as the team had close to 500 yards of offense. It didn’t mean much without many stops on the defensive end though to put UNLV on the ropes in order to make the postseason, needing to win both of their final two games (on the road) in order to reach an ever elusive bowl game for the program.

BYU doesn’t have to worry about getting to a bowl game at this point in a 3-8 season but the effort on Friday night had to be an encouraging one for a team that has struggled to move the ball on seemingly every snap. That wasn’t the case against UNLV however as the Cougars left Sin City with a satisfying victory.