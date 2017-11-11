Getty Images

Clemson outclassing Florida State through one half

By Zach BarnettNov 11, 2017, 4:57 PM EST
Any hope that the appearance of Clemson on the other side of the line of scrimmage would inspire a Florida State-like performance from these underachieving Seminoles has gone unfulfilled through one half in Death Valley East. Clemson holds a 17-0 lead over Florida State at the break.

Both of Clemson’s scores came with help from Florida State. The first was set up by a fumble by Florida State quarterback James Blackman, which Clemson’s Tre Lamar recovered at the FSU 20-yard line. Kelly Bryant rushed in from two yards out to put the Tigers up at the 2:51 mark of the first quarter.

Clemson threatened to add a second score midway through the second quarter, but Travis Feaster fumbled the ball at the FSU 1, and Demarcus Christmas hopped on the ball for Florida State. However, Clemson forced a punt from inside the Florida State end zone, and Ray Ray McCloud returned the boot 35 yards to the FSU 28. Travis Etienne raced in for Clemson’s second score on play later.

Bryant nearly gave away another red zone fumble on Clemson’s final drive of the half, with three Florida State defenders touching a loose football inside the FSU 10. But Bryant out-hustled all three of them to get the ball back, allowing Alex Spence to bang in a 26-yard field goal with 1:39 left before the break.

Bryant completed 12-of-15 passes in the half, but for just 80 yards. He leads the club with 13 carries for 41 yards and a score, and as a team Clemson has rushed 26 times for 104 yards.

Blackman battled through a miserable half, completing 3-of-11 passes for 23 yards while being credited with minus-23 rushing yards with a fumble on five carries. Cam Akers was the lone bright spot for the Seminoles’ offense with 40 yards on nine carries. All in all, Florida State gained 42 yards and achieved three first downs in the half.

Florida State will receive to start the second half.

Miami punches first-ever ACC title game ticket with Virginia loss

By John TaylorNov 11, 2017, 6:56 PM EST
Ahead of its huge matchup with No. 3 Notre Dame Saturday night, No. 3 Miami was on the receiving end of some clinching.

Thanks in large part, again, to the dynamic play of Lamar Jackson, Louisville cruised to a 38-21 win over Virginia.  The reigning Heisman Trophy winner accounted for four touchdowns — three passing, one rushing.  That gives him 36 on the season after scoring 51 in 2016.

With the loss, UVa. falls to 3-3 in conference play and into a tie for third in the ACC Coastal Division with Virginia Tech behind 4-3 Virginia Tech.  With Miami sitting at 6-0, and with just two conference games remaining, the Hurricanes have officially clinched the division title and, with it, a spot in the league championship game.

This will mark The U’s first-ever conference championship game appearance since the inaugural one was played in 2005.  Virginia Tech (six times), Georgia Tech (four), Duke (one) and North Carolina (one) all represented the division in that game before Miami’s first appearance.

And UM’s opponent?  Clemson, which clinched the Atlantic Division shortly after Miami’s clinching was official courtesy of a win over Florida State.  The Tigers will now be appearing in its third straight conference title game and fifth overall.

No. 4 Clemson clinches third straight ACC Atlantic crown with win over Florida State

By Zach BarnettNov 11, 2017, 6:55 PM EST
It was much more difficult than it should have been, but it was a win. No. 4 Clemson topped Florida State 31-14 to claim the ACC Atlantic Division championship and take a step forward toward defending its national championship.

Clemson claimed a 17-0 halftime lead that could have been 28-0 without a pair of Kelly Bryant fumbles, and then found itself fending off an upset bid in the tail end of the fourth quarter.

With the score still 17-0 late in the third quarter, Florida State got on the board with a 7-play, 90-yard touchdown drive punctuated by a 3-yard Jacques Patrick run. After three straight punts, Florida State scored again, this time on a perfectly executed reverse-flea flicker from Blackman to tight end Ryan Izzo who bobbed and weaved his way for a 60-yard score, pulling the Seminoles within 17-14 with 8:53 to play in the game.

And then Bryant (151 passing yards, 60 rushing yards) fumbled — his third of the game — on Clemson’s next touch, giving Florida State the ball at the Clemson 40 with 6:36 to play.

However, Blackman immediately gave the ball right back. Florida State’s next snap was an interception to Clemson’s Van Smith on a throw where Smith was the only player in the picture. He returned the ball 38 yards to the FSU 44, and a rejuvenated Clemson offense sprung to life with a 6-play touchdown drive that killed half the remaining clock and Florida State’s chances of completing the comeback. Adam Choice added a punctuation mark score with 35 seconds remaining.

Both of Clemson’s first two touchdowns came with help from Florida State (3-6, 3-5 ACC). The first was set up by a fumble by Blackman (12-of-31 passing for 202 yards with one touchdown and one interception, five sacks), which Clemson’s Tre Lamar recovered at the FSU 20-yard line. Bryant rushed in from two yards out to put the Tigers up at the 2:51 mark of the first quarter.

Clemson (9-1, 7-1 ACC) threatened to add a second score midway through the second quarter, but Travis Feaster fumbled the ball at the FSU 1, and Demarcus Christmas hopped on the ball for Florida State. However, Clemson forced a punt from inside the Florida State end zone, and Ray Ray McCloud returned the boot 35 yards to the FSU 28. Travis Etienne raced in for Clemson’s second score on play later.

Bryant nearly gave away another red zone fumble on Clemson’s final drive of the half, with three Florida State defenders touching a loose football inside the FSU 10. But Bryant out-hustled all three of them to get the ball back, allowing Alex Spence to bang in a 26-yard field goal with 1:39 left before halftime.

The win pushes Clemson into the ACC Championship for the third consecutive year — matching 2012-14 Florida State for the longest appearance streak in the 13-year history of the game — and the fifth time overall, which ties Florida State for the second most in the ACC. (Virginia Tech leads the league with six division titles.) All five trips have come under Dabo Swinney. The Tigers have won their last three ACC title game appearances.

Not coincidentally, the win also gives Clemson three straight victories over Florida State. That matches the Tigers’ longest winning streak over the ‘Noles, though the two ACC Atlantic titans did not play regularly until Florida State joined the ACC in 1992. (Florida State leads the all-time series, 20-11.) The victory also pushes Swinney above .500 (5-4) against Florida State since obtaining the full-time head coaching job in 2009.

Of course, Clemson’s program has progressed well beyond simply Florida State and winning their division. The Tigers are in the midst of defending their College Football Playoff championship, and now three more wins separate them from a third straight CFP berth.

Florida State, meanwhile, now must reel off wins over Delaware State, Florida and Louisiana-Monroe to keep its FBS-leading 35-year bowl streak alive.

No. 8 Wisconsin punches ticket to Big Ten title game with dominant defensive performance vs. No. 20 Iowa

By Kevin McGuireNov 11, 2017, 6:51 PM EST
Sometimes you just have knuckle down and win an ugly game. No. 8 Wisconsin (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) did just that on Saturday against No. 20 Iowa (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) by coming through for a gritty 38-14 victory on the strength of its defense. The only points scored by Iowa came from cornerback Joshua Jackson, and Wisconsin held Iowa to just 56 yards of offense. The win for Wisconsin clinched a return trip to the Big Ten championship game.

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook was picked off twice by Jackson, and each time the interception was returned for a touchdown. It was the only way Iowa would manage to score in this one as the offense never got anything going against a stingy Wisconsin defense. Iowa forced two additional Wisconsin turnovers but Iowa could not take advantage of the opportunities unless Jackson was the one getting his hands on the football on defense. Wisconsin’s defense even got in on the scoring with a fumble return for a touchdown by Leon Jacobs. Another Iowa turnover also led to a Wisconsin score in the fourth quarter as the Badgers continued to pad their lead. Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor continued to show why he is the Big Ten’s leading rusher with 158 yards on the ground.

A week after lighting up the Buckeyes, Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley completed just eight of his 23 pass attempts for 41 yards.

Here’s the thing with Wisconsin. They’re a pretty darn good team. They tend to be well coached by Paul Chryst. They don’t do many things in a sexy fashion, but they haven’t had to either. The schedule is what the schedule is, and it is fair to analyze that when comparing what Wisconsin has accomplished against what other playoff contenders have accomplished so far. And it is still fair to suggest other teams have a more impressive overall body of work too, conceding that an undefeated season does not necessarily have to mean you have been more impressive thana one-loss team or even, perhaps, a two-loss team.

But Wisconsin is doing exactly what it needs to do to achieve its first goal, which is winning the Big Ten. If the Badgers get to 12-0 with a shot at the Big Ten championship, they will absolutely be worthy of playoff consideration entering the conference title game. Anyone who argues against that is just being dismissive. This Wisconsin team is good. They might even be able to score a point in the College Football Playoff should they be fortunate enough to make it that far. For now, Chryst and Wisconsin will just focus on taking care of what they can and then letting the playoff committee do their job to determine if they are worthy or not at the end of the season.

For Wisconsin, it is on to next week to work on getting to 11-0. To do that, they will have to win one more game at home. Wisconsin will host Michigan next week in the home finale for the Badgers. The Wolverines could be tricky after seemingly discovered how to play some offense the last couple of weeks.

Iowa will return home for their home finale as well. The Hawkeyes host Purdue next week.

Big plays help No. 10 Auburn to a halftime lead over Deep South rival and top-ranked Georgia

By Bryan FischerNov 11, 2017, 5:16 PM EST
Stakes haven’t been this high for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry in years and both No. 1 Georgia and No. 10 Auburn are putting together an effort worthy of the big stage on Saturday by staging a pretty good first half of football on the Plains. In a game with serious College Football Playoff implications on both sides, it was the Tigers who managed to grab the edge at the midway mark though as they took a 16-7 lead into the locker room of the closely fought contest.

That margin could have been even larger for Gus Malzahn’s team if they were able to convert some long drives from field goals into touchdowns. Still, given the front seven they were facing off against, they’ll take it at this point as Kerryon Johnson powered his way to a 76 yard rushing effort. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham provided a nice balance to the offensive attack with his arm too in throwing for 125 yards to seven different receivers, none with a better catch than Darius Slayton‘s 42 yard touchdown with just over four minutes left in the second quarter.

Going into halftime without the lead is a different situation than Georgia is used to this season and comes as a surprise after they marched right down the field on their opening possession to cap off an eight-play, 70 yard touchdown drive. Young signal-caller Jake Fromm has been solid in his biggest test of the year but managed 86 yards through the air on just four completions. The Bulldogs’ terrific backfield tandem of Sony Michel and Nick Chubb were both kept in check to the tune of only 39 yards on the ground but the latter did pass  legendary Auburn tailback Bo Jackson for fourth place on the SEC career rushing list in the first quarter.

As Tigers fans with a memory of what happened in their game against LSU will tell you, this one is far from over for both teams. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a heavyweight fight in the SEC between top 10 teams and the second half should cap off quite the rivalry game given how both sides played through the first two quarters.