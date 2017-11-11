Iowa State’s late TD push sends game with Oklahoma State to halftime tied 21-21

No. 13 Ohio State (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) certainly stormed back from an embarrassing loss on the road the previous week. No. 12 Michigan State (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) had no chance against the Buckeyes on this Saturday as Ohio State took control of the game right from the start with an overwhelming running game en route to a 48-3 victory that puts Ohio State in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten East Division with two games remaining.

Mike Weber carried the ball for 161 yards, with over 120 of those yards coming on two touchdown runs against the Spartans defense. Weber had a 47-yard touchdown run right up the middle of Michigan State midway through the first quarter on a third-and-short and he took one 82 yards on the first play from scrimmage later in the second quarter as Ohio State was pouring it on in Ohio Stadium. J.T. Barrett got in on the fun with a pair of rushing touchdowns and he completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to freshman J.K. Dobbins (who later became the third true freshman in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season) as Ohio State stormed their way to a 35-0 lead in the first half.

Barrett opened up the second half of the game with a 48-yard strike to Binjimen Victor for a score to extend the lead to 42-3. It was total domination all game long for the Buckeyes on offense and defense. A week after effectively leading the Spartans to an upset of Penn State, Brian Lewerke never managed to get on track in the passing game for the Spartans, and the running game never had space to get going either.

Ohio State’s 45-point victory was the most lopsided margin of victory for the Buckeyes over the Spartans, and it is the third most lopsided victory over a ranked opponent in school history.

.@OhioStateFB's 48-3 win over Michigan State ties the third-largest margin of victory over an AP-ranked team in Buckeyes history. pic.twitter.com/54dDIurv5Q — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 11, 2017

With the win, Ohio State is now in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten East with a one-game lead in the loss column and they own head-to-head tiebreakers against both Michigan State and Penn State. With just two games left to play against Illinois and at Michigan, it would appear Ohio State fans can start making reservations in Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game against Wisconsin. The question may be if there is enough in the tank to fuel a playoff push. That seems unlikely at this point, but Ohio State did pick a great day to score a blowout win like this. Three top 10 teams are guaranteed to lose today on the college football schedule, and No. 9 Washington suffered a loss Friday night. If Ohio State can play like this the next three weeks, they will remain on the radar for sure, although they may still need a little too much help to get back to the College Football Playoff for a third time.

Ohio State will host Illinois next week. Michigan State will return home for a game against Maryland.

Follow @KevinOnCFB