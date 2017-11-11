Kansas now owns second-longest road losing streak at any level in NCAA history

Woohoo?

Heading into their Week 11 matchup with Texas, woebegone Kansas was tied with Div. II Western Colorado State (1926-36) for the second-longest road losing streak at any level of NCAA football at 44 in a row. Heading out, that streak is now at 45 straight as the Longhorns went home with a 42-27 win in Austin.

And it’s not like they have been a plethora of close calls along the way as 38 of the 45 losses have been by 10 points or more. The last single-digit loss came in Nov. of 2015 as 15th-ranked TCU escaped with a 23-17 win.

Up next on the docket? FCS Idaho State, which lost 48 in a row from 2006-2014. Tying and/or breaking that mark will have to wait until next season, however, as KU has just one road trip left this season — to Stillwater for the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. They could tie Idaho State’s mark against Baylor Sept. 22 next season, with a chance to set a new standard Oct.6 in Morgantown against West Virginia.

Theoretically, I guess they could also snap the streak in their 2018 road opener against Central Michigan Sept. 8, but even that’s going out on a dangerously-thin limb giving the direction the football program is headed under David Beaty.

For the record, KU’s last win away from Memorial Stadium came in September of 2009 — 2009!!! — against UTEP. The last road win against a Power Five foe? In October of 2008 — 2008!!! — against Iowa State. Taking it back even further, they haven’t beaten a non-conference Power Five opponent on the road since winning at Oregon State in Corvallis in the 1992 season opener. In fairness, there have only been a handful of such games since, but still.

UTEP, ironically enough, held the previous FBS record for stumbling road streaks when they lost 35 straight from 1974-80. KU broke that record in September of 2016 in a 43-7 loss to Memphis.