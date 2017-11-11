Lamar Jackson first QB in NCAA history with back-to-back 3,000/1,000 seasons

Lamar Jackson may not be stiff-armed good this season, but he’s still really damn good.
In Louisville’s win over Virginia Saturday, Jackson passed for 195 yards and ran for another 147. That gives the reigning Heisman Trophy winner 3,003 passing yards and 1,173 yards rushing this season.
Last year in his run to the Heisman, Jackson was at 3,543 passing and 1,571, which means he’s the first quarterback in NCAA history to hit the 3,000/1,000 mark in back-to-back seasons.
It’s highly unlikely that Jackson will make it back-to-back-back seasons of hitting that standard as he’s expected to leave the Cardinals early and make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft.
Last season, Jackson became the eighth to reach that 3,000/1,000, joining Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (2015), Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel (2012), Northern Illinois’ Jordan Lynch (2012), Northern Illinois’ Chandler Harnish (2011), Nevada’s Colin Kaepernick (2010), Central Michigan’s Dan LeFevour (2007) and Texas Vince Young (2005). Young left UT early for the NFL and never had the chance to repeat the feat, while Kaepernick and Lynch did it in their final seasons of eligibility. All of the others had at least one more season — LeFevour had two — to match it but failed. Lynch actually came the closest as he ran for a record 1,920 yards in 2013, but finished with just 2,892 yards passing that year.
Should Jackson throw for at least 997 yards in the Cardinals’ last three games, he would join Watson as the only quarterbacks in the 4,000/1,000 club.