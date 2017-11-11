Minnesota drives another nail in Mike Riley’s Nebraska coaching coffin

Already hot, the heat cranked up under Mike Riley‘s seat even further when Nebraska fired the athletic director who hired him. The new AD ratcheted things up even further by openly and very publicly gushing over a head coach at a Group of Five school who figures to be a Power Five coach next season.
On the field, the Cornhuskers are doing Riley no favors in staving off the torch- and pitchfork-carrying mob marching toward his door.
Week 11 was no different as Nebraska went to Minnesota Saturday afternoon and will head back to Lincoln with a 54-21 ass-kicking stuffed firmly into their nether regions. One set of stats highlights and illustrates just how far the ‘Huskers have fallen under Riley.
The Gophers, who came into the game 57th nationally with 172 rushing yards per game, pummelled the overmatched Cornhusker defense for 409 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground. They averaged 9.1 yards a carry on their 45 rushes; through nine weeks, they were tied for 93rd in the country at 3.8 per.
On the other side of the rushing coin, the Cornhuskers were limited to 69 yards on 33 carries.
Especially defensively, this continues a disturbing trend.
In other words, the once-proud ‘Huskers were dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Again. Some, including one ‘Husker legend, would say that they’ve flat-out quit on Riley.
The loss drops Nebraska to 4-6 on the season, meaning they have to win out to become bowl-eligible.
The Cornhuskers won at least nine games in each of the seven seasons under Bo Pelini. His last two seasons, they finished a combined 18-7. In Riley’s two-plus seasons, they’ve gone 19-17, including a 12-12 mark in the weaker of the two Big Ten divisions.
No. 13 Ohio State (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) certainly stormed back from an embarrassing loss on the road the previous week. No. 12 Michigan State (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) had no chance against the Buckeyes on this Saturday as Ohio State took control of the game right from the start with an overwhelming running game en route to a 48-3 victory that puts Ohio State in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten East Division with two games remaining.
Mike Weber carried the ball for 161 yards, with over 120 of those yards coming on two touchdown runs against the Spartans defense. Weber had a 47-yard touchdown run right up the middle of Michigan State midway through the first quarter on a third-and-short and he took one 82 yards on the first play from scrimmage later in the second quarter as Ohio State was pouring it on in Ohio Stadium. J.T. Barrett got in on the fun with a pair of rushing touchdowns and he completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to freshman J.K. Dobbins (who later became the third true freshman in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season) as Ohio State stormed their way to a 35-0 lead in the first half.
Barrett opened up the second half of the game with a 48-yard strike to Binjimen Victor for a score to extend the lead to 42-3. It was total domination all game long for the Buckeyes on offense and defense. A week after effectively leading the Spartans to an upset of Penn State, Brian Lewerke never managed to get on track in the passing game for the Spartans, and the running game never had space to get going either.
Ohio State’s 45-point victory was the most lopsided margin of victory for the Buckeyes over the Spartans, and it is the third most lopsided victory over a ranked opponent in school history.
With the win, Ohio State is now in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten East with a one-game lead in the loss column and they own head-to-head tiebreakers against both Michigan State and Penn State. With just two games left to play against Illinois and at Michigan, it would appear Ohio State fans can start making reservations in Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game against Wisconsin. The question may be if there is enough in the tank to fuel a playoff push. That seems unlikely at this point, but Ohio State did pick a great day to score a blowout win like this. Three top 10 teams are guaranteed to lose today on the college football schedule, and No. 9 Washington suffered a loss Friday night. If Ohio State can play like this the next three weeks, they will remain on the radar for sure, although they may still need a little too much help to get back to the College Football Playoff for a third time.
Ohio State will host Illinois next week. Michigan State will return home for a game against Maryland.
Fittingly, we’ll honor one service academy’s on-field excellence as we pay tribute to our military veterans off of it.
As is the case every game, Army used a punishing ground attack to hold off Duke’s advances in a 21-16 win at West Point. The Black Knights came into today’s action leading the nation in rushing at 365.4 yards per game; the Blue Devils actually performed well in that arena, although the Knights still churned out 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
Army attempted just one pass in the game, which Ahmad Bradshaw completed for 42 yards. It was just the team’s 57th attempt on the season; the only other team in that aerial neighborhood is 82.
The win is Army’s eighth this season versus just two losses, giving the Black Knights its best record through 10 games since the 1996 team stood at 9-1. That team, coached by Bob Sutton, is the only one in this academy’s history to finish a season with double-digit wins.
This year’s team could break the football program’s record for single-season wins with victories in each of its last three games — at North Texas, rival Navy, bowl game. As it stands now, they will play in a second straight bowl game for the first time since 1984-85.
One final historical note on what’s going down at West Point: the 16 wins for Jeff Monken‘s squads in 2016 and thus far in 2017 are the most over two seasons since those 1984-85 teams. Two more wins would give them 18, its best two-season stretch since 1945-46.
Iowa State got off to a great start in yet another key Big 12 game, but Justice Hill and the Oklahoma State offense roared back with 21 straight points. But a late touchdown push by Iowa State sends this pivotal Big 12 game to halftime knotted at 21-21.
Allen Lazard did not waste much time having an impact on the game. Five minutes into the game, Lazard got his hands on a 14-yard touchdown pass to put the Cyclones on the board. After Iowa State’s defense forced a three-and-out on Oklahoma State’s first offensive series of the game, the Cyclone offense went back to work with another methodical drive, traveling 64 yards on eight plays for another touchdown to go up 14-0. David Montgomery capped the drive with a 22-yard touchdown run.
Perhaps going down 14-0 was the wakeup call Oklahoma State needed. On the ensuing possession, the Cowboys got on the board with a 21-yard pass from Mason Rudolph to Marcell Ateman. After forcing a three-and-out, and taking over at the Iowa State 32-yard line, Hill scored a 9-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 early in the second quarter. Another three-and-out by the Cyclones led to another touchdown drive by Oklahoma State, with Hill once again capping the drive with a run to the end zone.
Iowa State tied things up in the final minute of the first half when Joel Lanning, the 6′-2″ 230 lb. quarterback, stepped in at quarterback for q short-yardage push at the goal line. It worked as Lanning and the Cyclones muscled forward for the touchdown on the ground.
A win by Iowa State will keep the Cyclones in the running to make the Big 12 championship game, thank in large part to head-to-head tiebreaker with both Oklahoma and TCU. If they can get one more this afternoon against Oklahoma State, that would be huge. Oklahoma State also needs this win to stay in the Big 12 title hunt as well. Stay tuned for a wild second half.