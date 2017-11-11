Ohio State pounding Michigan State on the ground to 35-3 lead at halftime

You think Ohio State is mad about what happened last week at Iowa? It sure seems that way this afternoon as the Buckeyes are taking out their frustrations on Michigan state in Columbus. After one half of play, Ohio state leads the Spartans 35-3. The Buckeyes have established full control of this game using the running game with 241 rushing yards against the usually reliable Michigan State run defense.

Mike Weber got the scoring started midway through the first quarter with a 47-yard touchdown run on a third and short, and the Buckeyes never looked back. J.T. Barrett rushed in for a short touchdown later in the first quarter and another a few minutes into the second quarter to push Ohio State to a 21-0 lead. Just moments later following a Michigan State fumble by Brian Lewerke, Barrett completed a touchdown pass to J.K. Dobbins to extend the lead to 28-0.

Weber rattled off another long touchdown run, this time from 82 yards to tack on even more points.

Lewerke had a rough start to the game, completing just two of his first 10 pass attempts in the first quarter for a total of seven yards. As a team, Michigan State was out-gained by the Buckeyes 148-29 in the first quarter, allowing seven first downs on defense. At halftime, the Spartans have been held to 104 yards of offense.

The Spartans managed to at least get some point son the scoreboard with a 37-yard field goal by Matt Coghlin on the final play of the half.

About the only thing that has gone poorly for Ohio State is the loss of defensive lineman Dra’Mont Jones following a questionable targeting call late in the half.

There is still a whole second half to play, but this one feels pretty set in stone. Ohio State is on their way to a huge victory in the Big Ten, moving them one step closer to the Big Ten championship game.

