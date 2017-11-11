RB Myles Gaskin rolling as No. 9 Washington leads Stanford at halftime

If you expected a heavy dose of the running game with No. 9 Washington traveling to Stanford, you would be spot on. The Huskies put together several impressive drives in the first half offensively to jump out to a 14-10 lead after two quarters in a battle of Pac-12 North heavyweights.
Tailback Myles Gaskin proved to be a workhorse in the backfield to edge out his more highly touted counterpart on the other sideline, rushing for 87 yards in the half to go along with his two scores for the College Football Playoff contenders. He wasn’t the only one racking up yards however, as the play-action game was working well for quarterback Jake Browning (120 yards) on his way to 10 consecutive completions to start the game. Washington really mixed in tempo to their advantage and moved the ball against the normally stingy Stanford defense.
The Cardinal offense was also surprisingly effective despite Heisman contender Bryce Love being bottled up fairly well. He still finished the half with 43 yards and a touchdown but never busted any sort of big run and had a long of eight at the break. Love’s first quarter score did allow him to extend his streak to 11 straight games with a touchdown, tied for the longest in school history and the best active mark in the FBS right now. Just as interesting was the fact that the team came out throwing a lot more than they have in recent weeks, with starter K.J. Costello throwing for 137 yards on 10 completions.
Given the past history of these two programs, a low-scoring affair that is built around defense and running the ball should come as no surprise. It should be fascinating to see what adjustments will be made in the locker room as the game carries several division and national title implications.