Schools across the FBS honoring the military on Veteran’s Day

The whole of college football is making sure its message of support for those who serve gets heard loud and clear.
This year, Veteran’s Day just happens to fall on a gameday, and arguably the biggest college football gameday of the 2017 season in fact. Whether it be helmets or uniforms or in-game presentations, schools throughout the week have unveiled their gameday plans for honoring our nation’s military.
Kevin mentioned a couple on Wednesday; below is but a sampling of others who will honor those brave men and women who have allowed, and continue to allow, all of us to continue to enjoy this great sport, and every other freedom we enjoy for that matter.
And, from CFT as a whole and myself personally, God bless every single member of every branch of the military, past and present. From the bottom of our collective hearts, thank you so much for your service.
Temple was down an important man on the defensive side of the ball last night, and will remain that way for however long their season continues.
Citing multiple sources, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Chapelle Russell has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. The linebacker suffered the injury in the Week 10 win over Navy and didn’t play in Friday night’s win over Cincinnati.
As a result of the injury, obviously, Russell will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.
This is the second straight year Russell’s season has been cut short. He missed the last month of the 2016 season plus the postseason after suffering a knee injury during a November practice.
Entering the game against the Bearcats, Russell led the Owls in tackles (70) and was tied for the team lead in forced fumbles (two). Russell, who had started the last eight games, had also been credited with 3.5 tackles for loss.
At 5-5, Temple needs to win one of its last two games to become bowl-eligible.
The Pac-12’s chances of participating in the College Football Playoff were on life support heading into a huge weekend of action.
Unfortunately for Larry Scott and company on the West Coast, those postseason dreams didn’t even make it to Saturday. Stanford once again threw a wrench into the league’s playoff hopes and did so in impressive fashion to upset No. 9 Washington 30-22 on Friday night behind the team’s big hitters on both sides of the ball.
Running back Bryce Love was not surprisingly the focal point of the Cardinal offense, looking solid despite still dealing with some issues from a bum ankle that was hurting coming into the game and was re-injured in second quarter. The Heisman candidate battled through all that though, not ripping off his typical huge runs but grinding away at one of the best defenses in the country to the tune of 160 yards and three touchdowns.
Stanford didn’t just rely on Love to be the only way to move the ball though, as quarterback K.J. Costello had his best game of the season on the way to 211 yards and several huge throws down the field to loosen up the box for his tailback. Most of those throws went to his biggest target in receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who didn’t find the end zone but did rack up five catches for 130 yards in the upset.
The Huskies had been holding onto the slim hopes of sneaking back into the College Football Playoff again this season but never seemed to put a consistent effort on the field on both sides of the ball after jumping out to an early lead. Running back Myles Gaskin was nearly the equal of Love, managing 120 yards and three scores on the ground to help his team control some of the clock down on the Farm. Backfield-mate Jake Browning started the game with 10 straight completions but was lackluster in the second half — including an awful sack in the fourth quarter that later setup a Stanford touchdown.
Gaskin also added a fumble to Chris Petersen’s issues in the loss and Washington recorded an uncharacteristic seven penalties for 73 yards to set them back even further as their Pac-12 title hopes went almost completely out the window.
The victory allowed Stanford head coach David Shaw to tie Hall of Famer Glenn ‘Pop’ Warner (71) for most wins in school history and keep his team’s hopes for yet another Pac-12 title alive by the thinnest of margins. The Cardinal moved a half game up in the North division with only Bay Area rival Cal remaining on the conference slate (Notre Dame also comes to town) and will need these same Huskies to beat their in-state rival Washington State in the Apple Cup in order to make it to Santa Clara.
What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, right?
In the case of BYU and their long-lost offense, that is hopefully not the case in more ways than one. The Cougars found a rare offensive groove in the most unlikely of places to secure their first road win of the year on Friday night either way in a 31-21 victory over UNLV.
Even more shocking than all those points for one of the lower scoring teams in all of FBS was how they were put on the board. Freshman Joe Critchlow made his first start of the year (the third BYU QB to take the first snaps this season) but looked more like a veteran instead of a fresh-faced signal-caller, throwing for 160 yards and a touchdown while playing off his run game and avoiding turning the ball over. Despite facing a stacked box, tailback Squally Canada had several big runs on his way to an impressive career-high 213 yard and one touchdown night on the ground.
Former quarterback turned wideout Austin Kafentzis also chipped in with 55 yards rushing and a score as a unique red zone threat too.
That attack made it difficult to keep up with on the other sideline for the Rebels. Quarterback Johnny Stanton did wind up throwing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as the team had close to 500 yards of offense. It didn’t mean much without many stops on the defensive end though to put UNLV on the ropes in order to make the postseason, needing to win both of their final two games (on the road) in order to reach an ever elusive bowl game for the program.
BYU doesn’t have to worry about getting to a bowl game at this point in a 3-8 season but the effort on Friday night had to be an encouraging one for a team that has struggled to move the ball on seemingly every snap. That wasn’t the case against UNLV however as the Cougars left Sin City with a satisfying victory.
If you expected a heavy dose of the running game with No. 9 Washington traveling to Stanford, you would be spot on. The Huskies put together several impressive drives in the first half offensively to jump out to a 14-10 lead after two quarters in a battle of Pac-12 North heavyweights.
Tailback Myles Gaskin proved to be a workhorse in the backfield to edge out his more highly touted counterpart on the other sideline, rushing for 87 yards in the half to go along with his two scores for the College Football Playoff contenders. He wasn’t the only one racking up yards however, as the play-action game was working well for quarterback Jake Browning (120 yards) on his way to 10 consecutive completions to start the game. Washington really mixed in tempo to their advantage and moved the ball against the normally stingy Stanford defense.
The Cardinal offense was also surprisingly effective despite Heisman contender Bryce Love being bottled up fairly well. He still finished the half with 43 yards and a touchdown but never busted any sort of big run and had a long of eight at the break. Love’s first quarter score did allow him to extend his streak to 11 straight games with a touchdown, tied for the longest in school history and the best active mark in the FBS right now. Just as interesting was the fact that the team came out throwing a lot more than they have in recent weeks, with starter K.J. Costello throwing for 137 yards on 10 completions.
Given the past history of these two programs, a low-scoring affair that is built around defense and running the ball should come as no surprise. It should be fascinating to see what adjustments will be made in the locker room as the game carries several division and national title implications.