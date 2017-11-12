Khalil Tate runs for over 200 yards (again) in another record-setting romp for Arizona

A college football Saturday can be a very long day. You get up early, eat some breakfast with the sun peeking through and, depending on your time zone, won’t go to bed until it gets dark — in Hawaii.

But let me tell you, no matter how long the day can drag on, watching Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate should be on your list of things to absolutely tune in for every single week. I mean it, every single week.

The Heisman contender had another stellar outing on #Pac12AfterDark this week, which should come as no surprise given that the Wildcats were playing a pretty bad Oregon State team at home (they won 49-28) and set a new school record for rushing yards in the process. The opponent doesn’t really matter though because Tate is just so fun to watch and might be the closest thing we have to a human cheat code in the real life version of NCAA Football.

Just watch this 71 yard touchdown run he had and pay attention to that extra gear the final 30 yards or so he uses to simply blow past some defenders that had an angle on him:

Jet Flyin' 71 yd TD run

– Khalil TATE pic.twitter.com/FlMwlMU3rq — AZ Wildcat Country (@Wildcat_Country) November 12, 2017

According to the school, that was Tate’s fifth rush of 70 or more yards on the season and his 11th rushing touchdown on the year, which ties him for 8th all-time (Trung Canidate) in single-season school history. Keep in mind he’s only been the starter — at quarterback — for six games.

All told he finished the game against the Beavers with 206 yards on the ground and two scores in just three quarters-worth of work, while also throwing for 68 yards on 5-of-7 passing. That puts him at 1,087 yards for the season — on just 95 carries for what would be an FBS record 11.4 yards/carry if he keeps things up.

We were all pretty impressed with the video game numbers that Louisville’s Lamar Jackson has been putting up but Tate has been just as good if not more so after taking over as the starter for Rich Rodriguez. There are still two games left in the regular season for the Wildcats (against Oregon and in-state rival Arizona State), which gives us two more opportunities to see if anybody can stop the most dynamic player in the country right now.