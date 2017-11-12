Ohio State teases chilly uniform design for Michigan game

Ohio State is going to go to the alternate uniform game plan once again this season when they head north of the state border to wrap up the regular season against Michigan. As suggested earlier this year when the Buckeyes suite dup in an all-gray look against Penn State, the Buckeyes were expected to wear a new look against the Wolverines.
On Sunday, Ohio State revealed a brief tease of what to expect, giving a chilly arctic sense to the look. Expect an all-white look to play into the arctic and ice trend, with some gray and scarlet highlights. The helmet looks to be similar to the one worn against Penn State with black and red Buckeye stickers slapped on the helmets.
Ohio State has gone with an alternate look against Michigan regularly in recent years, so it is no shock to see they will be doing so again for this year’s rivalry matchup.
Georgia and Notre Dame each managed to stay in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 this week after getting blown out on the road, which has allowed both Miami and Oklahoma to move into the top four this week. Miami even picked up some first-place votes from the AP voters following their dominating performance against the Fighting Irish.
No. 1 Alabama remains on top of the poll with a sizable share of the first-place votes from the voters. Miami’s ranking at No. 2 is the highest Miami has been ranked in the AP poll since the 2003 season when they reached the same spot in the poll.
No. 3 Oklahoma moved past No. 4 Clemson and took advantage of No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Notre Dame falling in the polls. The AP voters kept No. 5 Wisconsin ahead of No. 6 Auburn, and the Tigers did move ahead of the Georgia team they just demolished. No. 8 Ohio State and No. 10 Oklahoma State each jumped into the top 10 this week. No. 11 TCU fell three spots to fall out of the top 10, while No. 12 USC and No. 13 Penn State each moved up three spots to just on the outside of the top 10. The Trojans and Nittany Lions each moved ahead of No. 14 UCF, who remained in the same spot in the poll this week. No. 16 Washington also tumbled out of the top 10, falling five spots, yet they remain in front of the team that beat them Friday night, No. 20 Stanford.
No. 17 Mississippi State actually moved up one spot in the poll this week despite losing at home to Alabama. Meanwhile, No. 24 West Virgina won on the road and dropped one spot in the poll.
Here is this week’s AP Top 25:
- Alabama (57 first-place votes)
- Miami (4)
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
- Wisconsin
- Auburn
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma State
- TCU
- USC
- Penn State
- UCF
- Washington State
- Washington
- Mississippi State
- Memphis
- Michigan
- Stanford
- LSU
- Michigan State
- USF
- West Virginia
- NC State
After initial reports on Sunday broke the news of the latest coaching change in college football, Tennessee Athletics Director John Currie has now confirmed it through a statement. Butch Jones is out as the head coach of the Vols, and Brady Hoke is officially the interim coach for the remainder of the season.
“I would like to emphasize how much I appreciate Butch and Barb Jones and their sons, Alex, Adam and Andrew,” the statement form Currie reads. “The Jones family has poured their heart and soul into this Tennessee football program and the Knoxville community. We have been fortunate to have Coach Jones lead our program for the last five years. During that time, the program has improved tremendously in the areas of academics, discipline and community involvement.”
“Unfortunately, we are not where we need to be competitively. For that reason, I have asked Coach Jones to step down as head football coach. I know Coach Jones will be successful moving forward, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
Some reports suggested Jones was given the option of coaching out the remainder of the season, only to have Jones turn down the offer. If that offer was extended, it was probably the best call Jones could make given the circumstances.
Tennessee was 34-27 in five seasons under Jones and 3-0 in bowl games, but the program was clearly in need of new direction as Jones’ tactics were not having the kind of impact and success Tennessee had hoped to see by now.
Hoke last acted as a head coach during 2014 in his final season with the Michigan Wolverines. Hoke has a career coaching record of 78-70 between three jobs with Ball State, San Diego State and Michigan.
You knew there would be some drastic changes in this week’s Amway Coaches Poll after the way Week 11 went down, and there certainly was. Following a dismantling of Notre Dame, No. 2 Miami rocketed up four spots to trail only No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide remain the only team to receive any first-place votes from the coaches this week.
No. 6 Auburn also made a worthy move up four spots in this week’s ranking and the coaches even do the correct thing in putting the two-loss Tigers just ahead of No. 7 Georgia. Had it been a closer result, Georgia may have managed to stay just ahead of Auburn given the ridiculous nature of the coaches poll at times, but this felt like the right call to anyone who watched Auburn’s performance against the Bulldogs.
No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Wisconsin swapped spots in the coaches poll this week, despite the Badgers remaining undefeated and Clemson struggling to put Florida State until late in the game on Saturday. No. 5 Oklahoma moved up two spots, and No. 8 Ohio State bumped up three spots to re-enter the top 10 this week. No. 9 Notre Dame fell four spots to remain in the top 10, while No. 10 USC moved up four spots to crack the top 10.
No. 12 UCF remains the highest-ranked Group of Five team in the coaches poll, as expected. But they were passed in the poll this week by USC and No. 11 Penn State. Other notable drops in the polls this week were experienced by No. 14 TCU (down five) and No. 15 Washington (down seven). No. 24 Michigan State took the hardest fall, dropping eight spots. No. 23 Stanford returned to the poll this week while Virginia Tech and Iowa State each fell out of the poll this week. No. 25 West Virginia filled the other remaining spot at the bottom of the poll as a result.
Here is this week’s full coaches poll, with first-place votes noted.
- Alabama (63 first-place votes)
- Miami
- Clemson
- Wisconsin
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Penn State
- UCF
- Oklahoma State
- TCU
- Washington
- Washington State
- Memphis
- Michigan
- Mississippi State
- USF
- LSU
- NC State
- Stanford
- Michigan State
- West Virginia
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Arizona, Boise State, South Carolina, Iowa, Kentucky, Army, San Diego State, Iowa State, Troy, Ohio
Tennessee is preparing to rebuild their program brick by brick, once again. Following yet another dismal performance in SEC play, Tennessee will reportedly cut ties with head coach Butch Jones. Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated was among the first to report the development out of Knoxville, via Twitter. Chris Low of ESPN added Brady Hoke will take over as interim head coach for the rest of the season.
The news comes one day after Tennessee lost at Missouri, 50-17. The loss dropped the Vols to 4-6, putting them on the brink of being eliminated from postseason contention. Tennessee is now 0-6 in SEC play with LSU and Vanderbilt remaining in conference play. Hired at the end of the 2012 season, Jones had coached Tennessee to a 34-27 record in the span of five years with some highly-rated recruiting classes along the way with a bowl record of 3-0, but the Vols were clearly heading in a downward spiral despite back-to-back 9-win seasons the past two seasons. A trend of either not being able to live up to expectations and becoming a program running on gimmicks like catchphrases, life championships, and sideline trash cans had led Tennessee to be disrespected from within and from outside. But the results on the field ultimately matter the most, and Jones and Tennessee had established quite the disturbing trends on the field.
During Jones’ run as head coach of the Vols, Tennessee appeared to have a wide-open window to take advantage of the struggles of their division opponents. Unfortunately for Tennessee, the Vols were never able to seize the division at a time when Florida was going through some struggles and Georgia had their hiccups. Tennessee failing to capture a division crown despite the lofty expectations and solid recruiting classes became the ultimate failure of the program, and now Jones is left paying the price for those missed opportunities.
Where Tennessee goes from here should be wildly entertaining as they now join division rival Florida on the lookout for a new head coach. The Tennessee job should be an attractive one and the right coach should be able to get things turned around relatively quickly.
The Tennessee job is now the third coaching opening in the SEC. In addition to Tennessee and Florida, Ole Miss will also be looking to hire a new head coach after cutting the cord with Hugh Freeze before the start of the season.