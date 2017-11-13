Arkansas indefinitely suspends QB Cole Kelley after DWI arrest

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Arkansas has indefinitely suspended quarterback Cole Kelley after he was arrested for DWI on Sunday morning.

Head coach Bret Bielema was aware of the incident on Sunday, but waited until Monday to announce the suspension.

Bret Bielema on Cole Kelley. The QB is suspended indefinitely @THV11 pic.twitter.com/rnxkKg72Kl — Hayden Balgavy (@HaydenBalgavy) November 13, 2017

There’s never a good time for a coach to have a high-profile player arrested for DWI (and reckless driving), but at the tail end of a 4-6 season seems like the absolute worst time. Arkansas is 1-5 in SEC play this season, and 11-27 in his 5-year tenure.

Kelley played in relief of Austin Allen in the Hogs’ 33-10 loss to No. 24 LSU on Saturday, completing 3-of-10 passes for 36 yards with an interception. For the year, the 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman from Lafayette, La., has completed 87-of-151 passes for 1,038 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Arkansas, still fighting for a bowl bid, closes the regular season with No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday and Missouri on Black Friday.