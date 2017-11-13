Arkansas indefinitely suspends QB Cole Kelley after DWI arrest

Arkansas has indefinitely suspended quarterback Cole Kelley after he was arrested for DWI on Sunday morning.
Head coach Bret Bielema was aware of the incident on Sunday, but waited until Monday to announce the suspension.
There’s never a good time for a coach to have a high-profile player arrested for DWI (and reckless driving), but at the tail end of a 4-6 season seems like the absolute worst time. Arkansas is 1-5 in SEC play this season, and 11-27 in his 5-year tenure.
Kelley played in relief of Austin Allen in the Hogs’ 33-10 loss to No. 24 LSU on Saturday, completing 3-of-10 passes for 36 yards with an interception. For the year, the 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman from Lafayette, La., has completed 87-of-151 passes for 1,038 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
Arkansas, still fighting for a bowl bid, closes the regular season with No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday and Missouri on Black Friday.
At 5-5 with two games remaining, Boston College is in the thick of the hunt for a bowl game. And the Eagles will have to complete that hunt without the services of their starting quarterback.
BC head coach Steve Addazio announced Monday quarterback Anthony Brown will miss the remainder of the year after injuring his leg in the Eagles’ 17-14 loss to NC State on Saturday.
“We’ve lost Anthony Brown for the season. Anthony has a lower leg injury that will require surgery, so we’ll be moving forward,” Addazio said. “Obviously our heart goes out to Anthony. He’s a big part of the future of our program, and he’s a great competitor. He’ll be back and ready to roll next year.”
A redshirt freshman from Clifton, N.J., Brown completed 134-of-258 passes (51.9 percent) for 1,367 yards with 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions while rushing 42 times for 210 yards and a touchdown. He threw only five passes in Saturday’s loss, and was replaced by senior Darius Wade, who hit 8-of-15 throws for 82 yards. A senior, Wade has thrown 40 passes this season.
Boston College closes with Connecticut at home Saturday and a trip to Syracuse on Nov. 25, needing to win one to reach their fourth bowl game in five seasons under Addazio.
No. 6 TCU struggled to run the ball in its 38-20 loss to No. 5 Oklahoma on Saturday, and the loss of running back Darius Anderson was a large reason for that.
Anderson left the game in the second quarter with a right foot injury, but still finished as the Frogs’ leading rusher with seven carries for 42 yards. His 13-yard scoring run in the first quarter gave the Frogs their only lead of the night.
Even with the loss, though, TCU still maintains control of its destiny to reach the Big 12 Championship. Beat Texas Tech and Baylor and the Frogs will get another shot at Oklahoma.
But it doesn’t appear Anderson would be a part of that rematch.
“I don’t know if he’ll play, probably, the rest of the season,” Gary Patterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
TCU has a versatile rushing attack. Kyle Hicks has carried 93 teams for 473 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught 16 passes this season. Sewo Olonilua is the short-yardage specialist, carrying 44 times for 171 yards and six touchdowns. KaVontae Turpin has rushed eight times for 73 yards and a score. Kenny Hill has also contributed 194 yards and three scores.
But Anderson is the best pure running back of the group. He leads the team with 128 carries for 768 yards and eight scores.
And now it looks like TCU may be without him for the rest of the year.
Alabama survived a road trip over the weekend and remains the favorite to win this year’s national championship, according to Bovada. But the latest batch of championship odds has a bit of a twist this week with some big name contenders falling over the weekend. Notre Dame is now off the board entirely after getting blown away by Miami for their second loss of the year. And Oklahoma continues to surge and now has the second-best odds on the board to win it all.
Oklahoma’s path to the College Football Playoff has been pretty clear for a few weeks now. If the Sooners go 12-1 with the Big 12 championship, they feel like a solid lock to make the College Football Playoff. And with the Heisman Trophy runaway favorite leading the offense, the Sooners look dangerous.
The ACC has a couple of worthy contenders as well. The defending national champions, Clemson, and the undefeated Miami Hurricanes each have +800 odds according to Bovada. That feels about right, given the assumption the ACC champion is heading to the playoff and both Clemson and Miami have locked in their spot in the ACC Championship Game.
Auburn moved up the board as well, and ahead of Georgia, after blowing out the previous top-ranked team in the playoff standings. Auburn still must face Alabama in the Iron Bowl, but the Tigers have put bettors on notice.
Latest National Championship Odds via Bovada
- Alabama -110
- Oklahoma +400
- Clemson +800
- Miami +800
- Auburn +1000
- Georgia +1200
- Wisconsin +1200
- Ohio State +1600
- USC +6600
- Michigan +7500
- Washington +10000
If you feel inclined to put any money on Washington, you can always just send it my way and I’ll double the buyout being offered by Bovada should it happen. Washington is sitting in third place in the Pac-12 standings and is an incredibly long shot to make the playoff for a second-straight season.
With a few games left in the regular season, Bovada may see the writing on the wall as far as the Heisman Trophy is concerned. After updating the odds as they usually do at the beginning of the week, the shortlist for the Heisman Trophy is down to just three players, with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield a runaway favorite.
Updated Heisman Trophy Odds via Bovada
While not entirely impossible for another player to creep up on the Heisman board at this point, it would be highly unlikely given how much of an edge Bovada is giving to Mayfield. Mayfield has been putting up extraordinary numbers and he’s been doing so in significant games. Even after a stellar performance against a tough run defense Friday night, Bryce Love is only able to pull into a tie with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley as his numbers continue to dwindle.
Mayfield has been among the most consistent offensive players in the country this season and is a big reason why the Sooners have soared to the top of the Big 12 and are in a position to make a run to the College Football Playoff. The odds even suggest Mayfield could have a hiccup down the stretch and he would still be the easy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
Oklahoma has had five Heisman Trophy winners in school history. One more with Mayfield would move the Sooners to one shy of the all-time record of seven, held by Ohio State and Notre Dame (and USC, since we all know Reggie Bush won one as well).