Boston College loses QB Anthony Brown for the season

At 5-5 with two games remaining, Boston College is in the thick of the hunt for a bowl game. And the Eagles will have to complete that hunt without the services of their starting quarterback.

BC head coach Steve Addazio announced Monday quarterback Anthony Brown will miss the remainder of the year after injuring his leg in the Eagles’ 17-14 loss to NC State on Saturday.

“We’ve lost Anthony Brown for the season. Anthony has a lower leg injury that will require surgery, so we’ll be moving forward,” Addazio said. “Obviously our heart goes out to Anthony. He’s a big part of the future of our program, and he’s a great competitor. He’ll be back and ready to roll next year.”

A redshirt freshman from Clifton, N.J., Brown completed 134-of-258 passes (51.9 percent) for 1,367 yards with 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions while rushing 42 times for 210 yards and a touchdown. He threw only five passes in Saturday’s loss, and was replaced by senior Darius Wade, who hit 8-of-15 throws for 82 yards. A senior, Wade has thrown 40 passes this season.

Boston College closes with Connecticut at home Saturday and a trip to Syracuse on Nov. 25, needing to win one to reach their fourth bowl game in five seasons under Addazio.