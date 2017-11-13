Gary Patterson says TCU RB Darius Anderson may be lost for the season

No. 6 TCU struggled to run the ball in its 38-20 loss to No. 5 Oklahoma on Saturday, and the loss of running back Darius Anderson was a large reason for that.

Anderson left the game in the second quarter with a right foot injury, but still finished as the Frogs’ leading rusher with seven carries for 42 yards. His 13-yard scoring run in the first quarter gave the Frogs their only lead of the night.

Even with the loss, though, TCU still maintains control of its destiny to reach the Big 12 Championship. Beat Texas Tech and Baylor and the Frogs will get another shot at Oklahoma.

But it doesn’t appear Anderson would be a part of that rematch.

“I don’t know if he’ll play, probably, the rest of the season,” Gary Patterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

TCU has a versatile rushing attack. Kyle Hicks has carried 93 teams for 473 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught 16 passes this season. Sewo Olonilua is the short-yardage specialist, carrying 44 times for 171 yards and six touchdowns. KaVontae Turpin has rushed eight times for 73 yards and a score. Kenny Hill has also contributed 194 yards and three scores.

But Anderson is the best pure running back of the group. He leads the team with 128 carries for 768 yards and eight scores.

And now it looks like TCU may be without him for the rest of the year.