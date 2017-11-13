Gary Patterson says TCU RB Darius Anderson may be lost for the season

No. 6 TCU struggled to run the ball in its 38-20 loss to No. 5 Oklahoma on Saturday, and the loss of running back Darius Anderson was a large reason for that.
Anderson left the game in the second quarter with a right foot injury, but still finished as the Frogs’ leading rusher with seven carries for 42 yards. His 13-yard scoring run in the first quarter gave the Frogs their only lead of the night.
Even with the loss, though, TCU still maintains control of its destiny to reach the Big 12 Championship. Beat Texas Tech and Baylor and the Frogs will get another shot at Oklahoma.
But it doesn’t appear Anderson would be a part of that rematch.
“I don’t know if he’ll play, probably, the rest of the season,” Gary Patterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
TCU has a versatile rushing attack. Kyle Hicks has carried 93 teams for 473 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught 16 passes this season. Sewo Olonilua is the short-yardage specialist, carrying 44 times for 171 yards and six touchdowns. KaVontae Turpin has rushed eight times for 73 yards and a score. Kenny Hill has also contributed 194 yards and three scores.
But Anderson is the best pure running back of the group. He leads the team with 128 carries for 768 yards and eight scores.
And now it looks like TCU may be without him for the rest of the year.
Alabama survived a road trip over the weekend and remains the favorite to win this year’s national championship, according to Bovada. But the latest batch of championship odds has a bit of a twist this week with some big name contenders falling over the weekend. Notre Dame is now off the board entirely after getting blown away by Miami for their second loss of the year. And Oklahoma continues to surge and now has the second-best odds on the board to win it all.
Oklahoma’s path to the College Football Playoff has been pretty clear for a few weeks now. If the Sooners go 12-1 with the Big 12 championship, they feel like a solid lock to make the College Football Playoff. And with the Heisman Trophy runaway favorite leading the offense, the Sooners look dangerous.
The ACC has a couple of worthy contenders as well. The defending national champions, Clemson, and the undefeated Miami Hurricanes each have +800 odds according to Bovada. That feels about right, given the assumption the ACC champion is heading to the playoff and both Clemson and Miami have locked in their spot in the ACC Championship Game.
Auburn moved up the board as well, and ahead of Georgia, after blowing out the previous top-ranked team in the playoff standings. Auburn still must face Alabama in the Iron Bowl, but the Tigers have put bettors on notice.
Latest National Championship Odds via Bovada
- Alabama -110
- Oklahoma +400
- Clemson +800
- Miami +800
- Auburn +1000
- Georgia +1200
- Wisconsin +1200
- Ohio State +1600
- USC +6600
- Michigan +7500
- Washington +10000
If you feel inclined to put any money on Washington, you can always just send it my way and I’ll double the buyout being offered by Bovada should it happen. Washington is sitting in third place in the Pac-12 standings and is an incredibly long shot to make the playoff for a second-straight season.
With a few games left in the regular season, Bovada may see the writing on the wall as far as the Heisman Trophy is concerned. After updating the odds as they usually do at the beginning of the week, the shortlist for the Heisman Trophy is down to just three players, with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield a runaway favorite.
Updated Heisman Trophy Odds via Bovada
While not entirely impossible for another player to creep up on the Heisman board at this point, it would be highly unlikely given how much of an edge Bovada is giving to Mayfield. Mayfield has been putting up extraordinary numbers and he’s been doing so in significant games. Even after a stellar performance against a tough run defense Friday night, Bryce Love is only able to pull into a tie with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley as his numbers continue to dwindle.
Mayfield has been among the most consistent offensive players in the country this season and is a big reason why the Sooners have soared to the top of the Big 12 and are in a position to make a run to the College Football Playoff. The odds even suggest Mayfield could have a hiccup down the stretch and he would still be the easy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
Oklahoma has had five Heisman Trophy winners in school history. One more with Mayfield would move the Sooners to one shy of the all-time record of seven, held by Ohio State and Notre Dame (and USC, since we all know Reggie Bush won one as well).
You didn’t even have to wait for the Tennessee job to officially hit the market on Sunday to know there are all kinds of possible names being thrown around as the next Vols head coach. It’s been going on for a couple of years now, even while Butch Jones was taking Tennessee to bowl games and winning those postseason games.
The two most common names have likely been Jon Gruden and Chip Kelly, which are always fun to talk about for a brief passing moment. Gruden is unlikely to return to coaching as a college coach when he could hand-pick any NFL job he desired, and that’s if he ever decides to leave the ESPN booth. Kelly, the former head coach of the Oregon Ducks, may be a more likely candidate to get back in the game sooner. And he may even be a legitimate candidate for the Tennessee job.
Or perhaps we are overlooking the ESPN employees that could be the best possible candidate for the Tennessee job. Rick Neuheisel dropped a name out of nowhere as a “perfect choice” for Tennessee on the radio this morning; former Texas and UNC head coach Mack Brown.
There are reasons why some refer to this time of year as the silly season, and this is one of the reasons. Sure, Brown getting back into coaching has been an idea floated around for a while now, but never for a job quite of this magnitude. And while Brown may be a well-liked coach who would command a certain level of respect if he ever were to hop back in the game, it would be praised and lauded by many.
But mark my words, Mack Brown will not be the next head coach at Tennessee. Not a chance. If Brown ever did get back into collegiate athletics, he would be far better suited for a role as an Athletics Director or an ambassador to help with fundraising. If he couldn’t keep the good vibes going at Texas, going to coach Tennessee isn’t the first step back to coaching you want to take.
The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation has trimmed down the list of the nation’s top receivers to 10 semifinalists for this year’s Biletnikoff Award. The award doesn’t necessarily have to go to a wide receiver, but this year’s award will maintain that tradition with 10 semifinalists all playing the wide receiver position.
Among the semifinalists are the nation’s leading receiver, Colorado State’s Michael Gallup (1,298 yards), the nation’s leader in receiving touchdowns, West Virginia’s David Sills V (18 touchdowns), and the nation’s leader in receptions per game, SMU’s Trey Quinn (9.6 receptions per game). The semifinalist list also includes key players on conference contenders like Deontay Burnett of USC and James Washington of Oklahoma State.
A Big 12 receiver has won the award each of the past two seasons, so that may be good news for one of the three semifinalists from the Big 12 this season. Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook won the award a year ago, preceded by Baylor’s Corey Coleman in 2015.A Big 12 player has won the award a total of six times since 2007, with Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree and Oklahoma State’s Justin Blackmon each winning the award twice.
2017 Biletnikoff Semifinalists
- Darren Andrews, UCLA
- A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
- Deontay Burnett, USC
- Keke Coutee, Texas Tech
- Michael Gallup, Colorado State
- Steve Ishmael, Syracuse
- Anthony Miller, Memphis
- Trey Quinn, SMU
- David Sills, West Virginia
- James Washington, Oklahoma State