Oklahoma has second-best odds to win national title, but Alabama remains the favorite

Alabama survived a road trip over the weekend and remains the favorite to win this year’s national championship, according to Bovada. But the latest batch of championship odds has a bit of a twist this week with some big name contenders falling over the weekend. Notre Dame is now off the board entirely after getting blown away by Miami for their second loss of the year. And Oklahoma continues to surge and now has the second-best odds on the board to win it all.

Oklahoma’s path to the College Football Playoff has been pretty clear for a few weeks now. If the Sooners go 12-1 with the Big 12 championship, they feel like a solid lock to make the College Football Playoff. And with the Heisman Trophy runaway favorite leading the offense, the Sooners look dangerous.

The ACC has a couple of worthy contenders as well. The defending national champions, Clemson, and the undefeated Miami Hurricanes each have +800 odds according to Bovada. That feels about right, given the assumption the ACC champion is heading to the playoff and both Clemson and Miami have locked in their spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Auburn moved up the board as well, and ahead of Georgia, after blowing out the previous top-ranked team in the playoff standings. Auburn still must face Alabama in the Iron Bowl, but the Tigers have put bettors on notice.

Latest National Championship Odds via Bovada

Alabama -110

Oklahoma +400

Clemson +800

Miami +800

Auburn +1000

Georgia +1200

Wisconsin +1200

Ohio State +1600

USC +6600

Michigan +7500

Washington +10000

If you feel inclined to put any money on Washington, you can always just send it my way and I’ll double the buyout being offered by Bovada should it happen. Washington is sitting in third place in the Pac-12 standings and is an incredibly long shot to make the playoff for a second-straight season.

