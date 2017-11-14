Nick Saban calls long-time O-line starter a ‘medical decision’ for Iron Bowl

It appears that Alabama could very well be down a starting offensive lineman for its latest biggest game of the 2017 season.
Ross Pierschbacher (pictured, left) sustained a lower-leg injury in No. 2 (for now) Alabama’s win over then No. 16 Mississippi State Saturday evening. ESPN.com subsequently reported that Pierschbacher suffered the “dreaded” high-ankle sprain and could miss 2-4 weeks.
Monday, Nick Saban confirmed that the starting lineman will miss this Saturday’s
second bye weekend scrimmage game against FCS Mercer in Tuscaloosa. When it comes to the following weekend’s game against No. 10 (for now) Auburn that will determine the SEC West champion and the conference’s front-runner for a playoff spot?
Saban hasn’t ruled Pierschbacher out for the Iron Bowl, saying he’ll “probably [be] a medical decision” for that rivalry game.
Left unsaid as of this moment is, if the Crimson Tide handles the Tigers, what Pierschbacher’s availability would be for the conference championship game as the longer end of ESPN‘s initial report could leave the redshirt junior sidelined for that as well.
Pierschbacher was a Freshman All-American in 2015 who earned Second-Team All-American honors from the Associated Press the following season. After being named first-team All-SEC heading into 2017, Pierschbacher has started every game at left guard for the Tide this year. The Iowa native has, in fact, started every game, 40 in a row, the past three seasons.
With Pierschbacher sidelined this weekend, it’s expected that senior J.C. Hassenauer will get the start in Week 12.
A dinged right wing could keep one of the top projected quarterback prospects for the 2018 NFL draft on the sidelines this weekend.
Josh Allen suffered an injury to his right (throwing) arm in Wyoming’s win over Air Force this past weekend. Over the weekend, Allen’s mother, per the Laramie Boomerang, posted on social media that her son had suffered a sprained AC joint in the shoulder.
Officially, Allen’s head coach said that the signal-caller’s availability for this weekend’s matchup with Fresno State “may come down to a game-time decision.”
“Structurally, the information that we were given, is that he’s in good condition there and it will just be a matter of time to when he’s able to come back and return, and we’re in hopes it’s sooner than later,” Craig Bohl said according to the Associated Press.
In one potentially encouraging sign, Bohl expects Allen to be cleared to practice at some point this week.
Last season, Allen completed exactly 56 percent of his passes for 3,203 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Through 10 games this season, and with less of a supporting cast around him, the 6-5, 240-pound redshirt junior has hit on 56.2 percent of his attempts for 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. His yards per attempt have gone down from 8.59 in 2016 to 6.61 in 2017, although he’s thrown a pick in every 25 attempts this season compared to one every 42 last season.
Allen could return to the Cowboys for the 2018 season if he so chooses as he has one more season of collegiate eligibility at his disposal.
Texas visits West Virginia on Saturday, and ‘Horns head coach Tom Herman showered his opposing quarterback with the highest of high praise.
According to the Austin American-Statesman‘s Kirk Bohls, Herman said West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is the best quarterback in the Big 12. And he didn’t forget about Baker Mayfield, either.
(Update: We got our hands on Herman’s full quote and the context shows Herman wasn’t digging Mayfield at all. Full quote below.)
Yeah, he’s the fourth leading passer in the country. And he’s got some pretty talented guys around him. He’s got the Sills kid who is leading the country in touchdown catches. He’s got a couple other receivers that are very high up in some categories. So I think what he presents might be — well, no, there is a kid in Norman that’s pretty good too, and in Fort Worth.
But he’s along the lines of Mayfield and Hill in terms of he’s really, really accurate throwing the football. He’s a tremendous passer. But he can make you pay with his feet too. He’s as good as we’ve played, and we’ve played some really, really good ones.
For what it’s worth, Mayfield leads the Big 12 (and the FBS record books) in passing efficiency and yards per attempt, and ranks second in total passing. Grier is third, behind Mayfield and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, in efficiency, yards per attempt and total passing.
Mayfield torched the Longhorns for 302 yards and two touchdowns (with one pick) on 17-of-27 passing in a 29-24 win last month. Texas is playing without top corner Holton Hill, who was suspended for the year for a violation of team rules last week, and West Virginia boasts the nation’s top touchdown-maker in David Sills V (18 touchdowns on 55 receptions), so Grier may be in for a big night as well.
Nebraska AD Bill Moos said Monday that he won’t follow his colleagues at Tennessee and Florida by firing his head coach during the season.
“It’s not like I’ve got a coach to hire this afternoon at 3:30,” Moos said Monday, via ESPN. “Mike Riley deserves to finish the 2017 season. That’s how I operate.”
Moos is saying more here by what he doesn’t say. The question isn’t about whether Riley will lead Nebraska through the final two games of this failed 2017 season, but if he’ll stick around to lead them into 2018. And by stating that Riley will finish 2017 and nothing more, he’s strongly hinting — and that may be an understatement — that someone else will be in the head coach’s chair in 2018.
Moos conducted a football coaching search at his previous job as well. He allowed Paul Wulff to complete Washington State’s 2011 season — the Cougars went 4-8 — before hiring Mike Leach after the season.
Nebraska is 4-6 this season, and closes with No. 14 Penn State and No. 20 Iowa. If the Huskers lose either one of those games, the 2017 season will end 11 days from today.
And that may be the end of the 3-year Riley era in Lincoln, too.
Arkansas has indefinitely suspended quarterback Cole Kelley after he was arrested for DWI on Sunday morning.
Head coach Bret Bielema was aware of the incident on Sunday, but waited until Monday to announce the suspension.
There’s never a good time for a coach to have a high-profile player arrested for DWI (and reckless driving), but at the tail end of a 4-6 season seems like the absolute worst time. Arkansas is 1-5 in SEC play this season, and 11-27 in his 5-year tenure.
Kelley played in relief of Austin Allen in the Hogs’ 33-10 loss to No. 24 LSU on Saturday, completing 3-of-10 passes for 36 yards with an interception. For the year, the 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman from Lafayette, La., has completed 87-of-151 passes for 1,038 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
Arkansas, still fighting for a bowl bid, closes the regular season with No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday and Missouri on Black Friday.