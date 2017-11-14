WATCH: Miami, Notre Dame fans throw down during The U’s woodshedding of the Irish

The rhetoric ahead of a huge Notre Dame-Miami matchup dripping with steep playoff implications ratcheted up a few notches as it got closer to kickoff Saturday. On gameday, fans of both teams shoved the rhetoric to the side and made it physical. And violent.

When it comes to the on-the-field action Saturday at Hard Rock Cafe Stadium, the Hurricanes took the Fighting Irish to the woodshed with a lopsided 41-8 score that didn’t seem to do The U’s dominance justice. Off the field, a verbal altercation in the concourse, while the on-field beatdown was still in progress, between fans of the two teams led to one Miami supporter emptying what was presumably an alcoholic beverage/drink in the general direction of a Notre Dame counterpart, which triggered a full-on kerfuffle between the opposing sides.

Catholics vs Convicts on and off the field @barstoolmiami pic.twitter.com/glCrOzhuih — 5th Year (@5thYear) November 12, 2017

We beating ND on the field but some UM fans got painted 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Dg20GLWGlA — ® (@RIFAYAYO) November 12, 2017

In sweet science parlance, Irish fans appeared to land a couple of on-target haymakers that knocked down Hurricane fans, so that round would have to go to the visitors. The football-playing home team, however, landed the haymakers that mattered most, as reflected on the scoreboard.

According to the Miami New Times, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson said he wasn’t aware of any arrests made or charges filed as a result of the incident. This incident comes on the heels of a female Miami fan being charged with felony battery of a police officer during the Virginia Tech-UM game at the same stadium the week before.

Yes sir, folks. Both on and off the field, The U is back, baby.

(Tip O’ the Cap: CFT readers)