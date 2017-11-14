Getty Images

WATCH: Tennessee State player who decked coach with pair of sideline punches dismissed, expelled

By John TaylorNov 14, 2017, 1:44 PM EST
1 Comment

Yep, that’ll do it.

According to The Tennessean, Tennessee State defensive end Latrelle Lee has not only been dismissed from the FCS program but expelled from the university after he punched Tigers strength & conditioning coach T.J. Greenstone twice in the head on the sidelines during this past Saturday’s win over Southeast Missouri State.  Greenstone serves as TSU’s “get-back” coach for players, charged with keeping them from creeping toward the field of play and, in the process, keeping the team from drawing a flag.

For whatever reason, Lee didn’t appreciate Greenstone carrying out one of his duties this time around as he punched the coach twice, the second of which was hard enough to knock the member of head coach Rod Reed‘s staff to the ground.

The reason behind Lee, a senior, getting violent with the coach is unknown at the moment.  Neither the parties involved nor the football program have offered any specifics publicly.

It should be noted, somewhat ironically as it turns out, that Lee had been majoring in criminal justice prior to the attack that led to his being expelled.  Whether he gets, because of the video evidence, an up-close and personal view of the criminal justice system remains to be seen.

More chatter connects Jimbo Fisher to potential opening at A&M

By John TaylorNov 14, 2017, 1:26 PM EST
1 Comment

There’s not even an opening (yet) at Texas A&M, but a big coaching fish continues to surface as a potential replacement for Kevin Sumlin.

Earlier this month, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle was the first to mention Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher as one who could succeed Sumlin if the program goes in another direction, saying during an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show that “Fisher has been mentioned around [College Station] for some time now.”  Tuesday, Dan Wolken of USA Today added additional fuel to the Fisher-A&M speculation.  From Wolken’s report:

A&M is expected to inquire about the interest level of… Fisher once its separation from current coach Kevin Sumlin is official at the end of the season, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Wolken also noted a “longstanding relationship” between Fisher and current A&M athletic director Scott Woodward.  During Fisher’s time on Nick Saban’s LSU coaching staff, Woodward served the university chancellor’s representative to the athletic department.

The rumors connecting Fisher to the Aggies come amidst what is easily the head coach’s worst season in Tallahassee.  After going 78-17 his first seven seasons, including one national title and three ACC championships, the Seminoles are 3-6 in 2017.  In order to avoid missing out on a bowl for the first time since 1981, FSU needs wins in each of its last three games.

While the same can’t be said for some members of his coaching staff, there’s been relatively little fire-him heat on Fisher specifically during this lost season, although that could change if no moves are made on assistants/coordinators in the offseason.  Should Fisher, who had been connected to the LSU job the last couple of years and is said to have built an SEC program that plays in the ACC, opt to leave the Seminoles for the Aggies, or anyone else for that matter, he would reportedly owe the university, at most, in the neighborhood of $7 million.

As for Sumlin?  He came into the 2017 season with a very public win-or-else mandate from his boss.  Following a historic season-opening collapse against UCLA, one regent very publicly called for the coach’s immediate ouster.  While such rhetoric has somewhat abated, the fact that the 6-4 Aggies are looking at potentially a fourth straight 8-5 season in Year 6 under Sumlin doesn’t bode well for the coach’s future.

In fact, the biggest news to come out of Wolken’s report may not even be A&M’s interest in Fisher.  Instead, it very well could be that the college football insider wrote as if the decision has already been made to can the coach. “[O]nce its separation from current coach Kevin Sumlin is official at the end of the season,” Wolken wrote.

Regardless, it appears the 2017-18 coaching carousel is in full swing and won’t slow down for the next 6-8 weeks.  Buckle up.  And grab your popcorn.

Kansas prez: ‘I want to reiterate my confidence in… David Beaty’

By John TaylorNov 14, 2017, 11:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

A public show of support or the “dreaded vote of confidence?” We’ll find out in the coming weeks.

Last Saturday, Kansas fell to Texas in Austin, extending the Jayhawks’ road losing streak to 45 straight.  It’s the second-longest such streak at any level in NCAA history.  Just the week before, they were 7.5-point home underdogs to winless Baylor — and got trucked 38-9 in their own house.

In the big picture, KU is now 3-31 — and 1-24 in Big 12 play — in nearly three full seasons under David Beaty.  For perspective, Turner Gill won five games in his two seasons after replacing the ousted Mark Mangino in 2010, while Gill’s replacement, Charlie Weis, won six games in his three seasons before he was replaced by Beaty in 2015.

Beaty’s record has led to questions about not only his long-term viability, but his boss’, athletic director Sheahon Zenger, as well.  In a statement with the headline “Football and our national aspiration,” KU president Doug Girod wrote that he “want[s] to reiterate my confidence in Sheahon and Coach David Beaty.”

“Nobody denies the challenges we are having on the field,” the president continued, “but I maintain my belief that Sheahon and Coach Beaty have the right long-term vision and are doing things the right way.”

Whether Girod — and the board and boosters — feel this way come the end of this month or the beginning of next remains to be seen.

WATCH: Miami, Notre Dame fans throw down during The U’s woodshedding of the Irish

By John TaylorNov 14, 2017, 10:10 AM EST
5 Comments

The rhetoric ahead of a huge Notre Dame-Miami matchup dripping with steep playoff implications ratcheted up a few notches as it got closer to kickoff Saturday. On gameday, fans of both teams shoved the rhetoric to the side and made it physical.  And violent.

When it comes to the on-the-field action Saturday at Hard Rock Cafe Stadium, the Hurricanes took the Fighting Irish to the woodshed with a lopsided 41-8 score that didn’t seem to do The U’s dominance justice. Off the field, a verbal altercation in the concourse, while the on-field beatdown was still in progress, between fans of the two teams led to one Miami supporter emptying what was presumably an alcoholic beverage/drink in the general direction of a Notre Dame counterpart, which triggered a full-on kerfuffle between the opposing sides.

In sweet science parlance, Irish fans appeared to land a couple of on-target haymakers that knocked down Hurricane fans, so that round would have to go to the visitors. The football-playing home team, however, landed the haymakers that mattered most, as reflected on the scoreboard.

According to the Miami New Times, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson said he wasn’t aware of any arrests made or charges filed as a result of the incident. This incident comes on the heels of a female Miami fan being charged with felony battery of a police officer during the Virginia Tech-UM game at the same stadium the week before.

Yes sir, folks. Both on and off the field, The U is back, baby.

Nick Saban calls long-time O-line starter a ‘medical decision’ for Iron Bowl

By John TaylorNov 14, 2017, 8:33 AM EST
1 Comment

It appears that Alabama could very well be down a starting offensive lineman for its latest biggest game of the 2017 season.

Ross Pierschbacher (pictured, left) sustained a lower-leg injury in No. 2 (for now) Alabama’s win over then No. 16 Mississippi State Saturday evening. ESPN.com subsequently reported that Pierschbacher suffered the “dreaded” high-ankle sprain and could miss 2-4 weeks.

Monday, Nick Saban confirmed that the starting lineman will miss this Saturday’s second bye weekend scrimmage game against FCS Mercer in Tuscaloosa. When it comes to the following weekend’s game against No. 10 (for now) Auburn that will determine the SEC West champion and the conference’s front-runner for a playoff spot?

Saban hasn’t ruled Pierschbacher out for the Iron Bowl, saying he’ll “probably [be] a medical decision” for that rivalry game.

Left unsaid as of this moment is, if the Crimson Tide handles the Tigers, what Pierschbacher’s availability would be for the conference championship game as the longer end of ESPN‘s initial report could leave the redshirt junior sidelined for that as well.

Pierschbacher was a Freshman All-American in 2015 who earned Second-Team All-American honors from the Associated Press the following season. After being named first-team All-SEC heading into 2017, Pierschbacher has started every game at left guard for the Tide this year. The Iowa native has, in fact, started every game, 40 in a row, the past three seasons.

With Pierschbacher sidelined this weekend, it’s expected that senior J.C. Hassenauer will get the start in Week 12.