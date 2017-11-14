Who has the best odds to make the College Football Playoff, besides Alabama?

The latest batch of College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be released in a few hours, but Bovada has already updated their odds to make the playoff this season ahead of the latest rankings. No matter how the rankings look tonight, the playoff picture is beginning to come into view.

Alabama remains not just the favorite to win the national championship, but the Crimson Tide are an easy favorite to make the playoffs according to the latest Bovada odds. Oklahoma may be a rising favorite to win the national championship, but the Sooners actually have the third-best odds of making the playoff behind last year’s national champions, Clemson. Whatever the case, Bovada feels pretty confident the ACC champion is going to get in this season. Miami is listed with the fourth-best odds to make the playoff, suggesting the ACC champion is a pretty safe bet if you pick the right team.

The same may not be said for the Pac-12. USC has the best odds among Pac-12 teams at +1000, which are the same odds currently given to Michigan, the team sitting in fourth place in the Big Ten East Division as of today. Michigan actually has better odds than Penn State (+1500), a team they were dominated by earlier this season. Wisconsin (+150) and Ohio State (+300) have much better odds of reaching the playoff out of the Big Ten.

From the best odds to the worst on the board, here is how Bovada is currently listing the playoff contenders

Alabama -700

Clemson -250

Oklahoma -200

Miami -140

Wisconsin +150

Georgia +170

Auburn +200

Ohio State +300

Michigan +1000

USC +1000

Penn State +1500

TCU +1500

Notre Dame +2000

Oklahoma State +2000

Washington +2000

