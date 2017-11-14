Who has the best odds to make the College Football Playoff, besides Alabama?

The latest batch of College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be released in a few hours, but Bovada has already updated their odds to make the playoff this season ahead of the latest rankings. No matter how the rankings look tonight, the playoff picture is beginning to come into view.
Alabama remains not just the favorite to win the national championship, but the Crimson Tide are an easy favorite to make the playoffs according to the latest Bovada odds. Oklahoma may be a rising favorite to win the national championship, but the Sooners actually have the third-best odds of making the playoff behind last year’s national champions, Clemson. Whatever the case, Bovada feels pretty confident the ACC champion is going to get in this season. Miami is listed with the fourth-best odds to make the playoff, suggesting the ACC champion is a pretty safe bet if you pick the right team.
The same may not be said for the Pac-12. USC has the best odds among Pac-12 teams at +1000, which are the same odds currently given to Michigan, the team sitting in fourth place in the Big Ten East Division as of today. Michigan actually has better odds than Penn State (+1500), a team they were dominated by earlier this season. Wisconsin (+150) and Ohio State (+300) have much better odds of reaching the playoff out of the Big Ten.
From the best odds to the worst on the board, here is how Bovada is currently listing the playoff contenders
- Alabama -700
- Clemson -250
- Oklahoma -200
- Miami -140
- Wisconsin +150
- Georgia +170
- Auburn +200
- Ohio State +300
- Michigan +1000
- USC +1000
- Penn State +1500
- TCU +1500
- Notre Dame +2000
- Oklahoma State +2000
- Washington +2000
Virgina Tech will play the final games of their 2017 season without one of their top players. Safety Terrell Edmunds had surgery on his left shoulder, and the recovery will cost him the remainder of the college football season.
“Terrell has battled through this condition for much of the season without missing any playing,” Virgina Tech head coach Justin Fuente said in a released statement. “After further evaluation, our medical staff, Terrell and his family all agreed that the most prudent course of action was to undergo surgery and begin the rehab process as soon as possible.”
The Hokies now are hurting in the defensive secondary in the final weeks of the season. Divine Deablo has been out with a fractured left foot since earlier in the season.
Edmunds’ season ends with two interceptions and 59 tackles in 10 games. Edmunds still has a year of eligibility should he return to the program for the 2018 season.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield may be solidly on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy, but he may also have a decent chance of taking home some other hardware this award season as well. Mayfield was named one of the five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award today.
The Golden Arm Award is given to the nation’s top quarterback in his senior or fourth year of college football (freshmen and sophomores are not eligible), and this year’s crop of finalists is an impressive one. In addition to Mayfield, Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, Penn State’s Trace McSorley, and NC State’s Ryan Finley were named finalists for the award.
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson won the award a year ago. It could be a coincidence, but the award has gone to a quarterback playing in the College Football Playoff each of the past three seasons. Oregon’s Marcus Mariota won the award in 2014 and Michigan State’s Connor Cook won the award in 2015. Mayfield appears to be in a position to keep that trend going if he is the favorite to win this year’s Golden Arm Award.
The last Oklahoma player to win the award, and the only one thus far, was Jason White in 2004. No player from Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Penn State or NC State has won the award, which was first presented in 1987 to Don McPherson of Syracuse.
The latest non-football issue will continue to plague Manny Bowen on into this coming weekend — if not longer.
The junior Bowen did not play in Penn State’s win over Rutgers this past Saturday because of an unspecified violation of team rules. With Nebraska on tap in Week 12, James Franklin confirmed that the junior will not be available for the game against the Cornhuskers. The head coach did not elaborate on why Bowen will miss back-to-back games.
The coach also would not commit to whether or not Bowen would return at some point this season.
Bowen had started the first nine games this season after starting a dozen a year ago. He didn’t play in the Rose Bowl because of, you guessed it, unspecified violations of team rules.
Despite missing last week’s game, Bowen is third on the team with 51 tackles and tied for second in quarterback hits with four.
Yep, that’ll do it.
According to The Tennessean, Tennessee State defensive end Latrelle Lee has not only been dismissed from the FCS program but expelled from the university after he punched Tigers strength & conditioning coach T.J. Greenstone twice in the head on the sidelines during this past Saturday’s win over Southeast Missouri State. Greenstone serves as TSU’s “get-back” coach for players, charged with keeping them from creeping toward the field of play and, in the process, keeping the team from drawing a flag.
For whatever reason, Lee didn’t appreciate Greenstone carrying out one of his duties this time around as he punched the coach twice, the second of which was hard enough to knock the member of head coach Rod Reed‘s staff to the ground.
The reason behind Lee, a senior, getting violent with the coach is unknown at the moment. Neither the parties involved nor the football program have offered any specifics publicly.
It should be noted, somewhat ironically as it turns out, that Lee had been majoring in criminal justice prior to the attack that led to his being expelled. Whether he gets, because of the video evidence, an up-close and personal view of the criminal justice system remains to be seen.