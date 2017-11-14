Wyoming QB Josh Allen likely a game-time decision with right shoulder injury

A dinged right wing could keep one of the top projected quarterback prospects for the 2018 NFL draft on the sidelines this weekend.

Josh Allen suffered an injury to his right (throwing) arm in Wyoming’s win over Air Force this past weekend. Over the weekend, Allen’s mother, per the Laramie Boomerang, posted on social media that her son had suffered a sprained AC joint in the shoulder.

Officially, Allen’s head coach said that the signal-caller’s availability for this weekend’s matchup with Fresno State “may come down to a game-time decision.”

“Structurally, the information that we were given, is that he’s in good condition there and it will just be a matter of time to when he’s able to come back and return, and we’re in hopes it’s sooner than later,” Craig Bohl said according to the Associated Press.

In one potentially encouraging sign, Bohl expects Allen to be cleared to practice at some point this week.

Last season, Allen completed exactly 56 percent of his passes for 3,203 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Through 10 games this season, and with less of a supporting cast around him, the 6-5, 240-pound redshirt junior has hit on 56.2 percent of his attempts for 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. His yards per attempt have gone down from 8.59 in 2016 to 6.61 in 2017, although he’s thrown a pick in every 25 attempts this season compared to one every 42 last season.

Allen could return to the Cowboys for the 2018 season if he so chooses as he has one more season of collegiate eligibility at his disposal.