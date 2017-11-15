Getty Images

AD Jeff Long’s reported ouster at Arkansas doesn’t bode well for Bret Bielema

By John TaylorNov 15, 2017, 10:47 AM EST
One down… one to go?

Late last week, a closed-door executive session of the University of Arkansas’ Board of Trustees, triggered by the lackluster performance of the athletic department under Jeff Long in general and the football program under Bret Bielema specifically, ended with no action being taken against either the athletic director or the head coach.  Six days later, action has reportedly been taken, at least when it comes to Long.

The move to oust Long, the man who brought him to Fayetteville, doesn’t bode well for Bielema, who entered 2017 on the hot seat and has done nothing to quell the chatter as the Razorbacks sit at 4-6 overall and 1-5 in SEC play.  Nearing the end of his fifth season with the Hogs, Bielema is 11-27 in conference games.

Charles Barkley reveals Iron Bowl bet made with Jalen Hurts

By John TaylorNov 15, 2017, 11:55 AM EST
You just knew the Round Mound of Rebound would have some skin in one of the biggest Iron Bowls the last few years.

NBA Hall of Famer and current TNT hoops analyst Charles Barkley played his college basketball at Auburn and has always worn his fandom for Tigers football on his sleeve. Jalen Hurts, of course, is the star quarterback for hated rival Alabama.

Nov. 25, top-ranked Alabama will travel to The Plains to take on sixth-ranked Auburn. The winner will win the SEC West, a spot in the conference championship game and, potentially a College Football Playoff bid. The loser, especially if it’s the Tigers, could find themselves on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

With so much at stake in the here and now, Barkley and Hurts preemptively upped the ante this past offseason, as the former relayed during a radio interview Tuesday. From al.com‘s transcription:

Jalen Hurts challenged me to a bet, and I ain’t forgot it, Jalen,” Barkley said Tuesday. “I’m either going to wear an Alabama jersey on TV or he’s going to have to wear (an Auburn jersey) on campus. … I’ve got the jersey coming.

“My Tigers need to win because I don’t want to wear that crap on TNT.

I don’t have a dog in this in-state rivalry hunt, but I can’t think of many things that would be funnier than Barkley on a TV set wearing a Crimson Tide jersey while Shaq and Kenny the Jet hurl unrelenting shade at him.

TCU could be without starting QB, leading tackler for Texas Tech game

By John TaylorNov 15, 2017, 8:24 AM EST
Injuries to key players are seemingly mounting for TCU.  How severe — and impacting — they are remains to be seen.

Looking to bounce back from a (likely) playoff-crippling loss, Gary Patterson confirmed earlier in the week that leading rusher Darius Anderson could very well miss the remainder of the 2017 season because of an injury to his right foot sustained in the Week 11 loss to Oklahoma. On top of that, Patterson stated Tuesday that starting quarterback Kenny Hill and starting linebacker Travin Howard are listed as somewhere “between probable and questionable” for the Week 12 game against Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Both players suffered unspecified injuries in the loss to the Sooners.

Hill is currently fifth in the Big 12 and 26th nationally in passing efficiency, completing nearly 66 percent of his passes in throwing 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in his 287 attempts. Should Hill be sidelined, true freshman Shawn Robinson, who has attempted 10 passes this season, would get the start.

Despite that inexperience, TCU’s head coach is not exactly concerned, at least outwardly, about what would be the first career start for the four-star 2017 signee.

Howard, meanwhile, leads the Horned Frogs in tackles, by a wide margin, with 83; next closest is Nick Orr‘s 51. He’s also second in tackles for loss with seven and tied for second in passes broken up (four) and tied for third in passes defended (five).

This weekend’s game is huge for TCU when it comes to the conference race, which does nothing but magnify the potential injury issues.

Unless Oklahoma (6-1), which beat both TCU (5-2) and Oklahoma State (5-2) earlier this season, loses its last two games — ROTFL one of them is against Kansas — the Sooners have all but clinched one of the two spots in the Big 12 championship game. TCU needs to either win one of its last two games (at Tech, vs. Baylor) and have OSU lose at least one, or win out regardless of what OSU does in order to claim the other spot. The Cowboys, meanwhile, need to win out (vs. K-State, vs. Kansas) and have the Horned Frogs lose at least one.

Of course, if one of the two loses out, and the other wins at least one, the latter would get the spot. And if both lose out? The head-to-head tiebreaker goes to TCU, which beat OSU in Stillwater Sept. 23.

Alabama the new No. 1 in College Football Playoff ranking; Clemson moves to No. 2, Oklahoma and Miami crack top four

By Kevin McGuireNov 14, 2017, 9:46 PM EST
After quite an active weekend in college football, the selection committee for the College Football Playoff had some work to do with their weekly rankings. Having the benefit of letting the dust settle from the flurry of activity seen over the weekend, the committee gathered as they do on a weekly basis, discussed their thoughts and cooked up a fresh batch of rankings, including a familiar name as this week’s new No. 1.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are back on top of the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since the final rankings of the 2016 season. What may have been a bit surprising was the rise of Clemson to No. 2, ahead of No. 3 Miami and No. 4 Oklahoma. The committee appears to be giving Clemson credit for their earlier wins because the Tigers have not particularly have been as good as Oklahoma, or Miami. But Clemson was unquestionably going to be in the top four, and the rankings at this point really mean very little as far as the specific seeding is concerned, especially with Clemson locked into the ACC Championship Game against Miami.

What was questioned was how the committee would rank an unbeaten Wisconsin against a two-loss Auburn after last week. The Badgers stayed just ahead of the Tigers, and Wisconsin is the first team out at this point. If Wisconsin wins out, the Badgers will have the door left open with the assumption they would move past either Clemson or Miami after one takes a loss in the ACC Championship Game.

The committee also moved Ohio State and Penn State into the bottom fo the top 10 this week, providing a good path to a possible late playoff push for Wisconsin or Ohio State. USC is the Pac-12’s highest-ranked team at No. 11 this week, suggesting the Pac-12 still needs a good amount of help to get a team in the playoff this year.

UCF remains the highest-ranked team in the Group of Five hunt, but they continue to be joined by their conference allies from the AAC with Memphis moving up one spot this week. There is also a new Group of Five challenger on the selection committee’s radar with Boise State rounding out the top 25 this week.

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Miami
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Auburn
  7. Georgia
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Ohio State
  10. Penn State
  11. USC
  12. TCU
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. Washington State
  15. UCF
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Michigan State
  18. Washington
  19. NC State
  20. LSU
  21. Memphis
  22. Stanford
  23. Northwestern
  24. Michigan
  25. Boise State

 

Who has the best odds to make the College Football Playoff, besides Alabama?

By Kevin McGuireNov 14, 2017, 6:13 PM EST
The latest batch of College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be released in a few hours, but Bovada has already updated their odds to make the playoff this season ahead of the latest rankings. No matter how the rankings look tonight, the playoff picture is beginning to come into view.

Alabama remains not just the favorite to win the national championship, but the Crimson Tide are an easy favorite to make the playoffs according to the latest Bovada odds. Oklahoma may be a rising favorite to win the national championship, but the Sooners actually have the third-best odds of making the playoff behind last year’s national champions, Clemson. Whatever the case, Bovada feels pretty confident the ACC champion is going to get in this season. Miami is listed with the fourth-best odds to make the playoff, suggesting the ACC champion is a pretty safe bet if you pick the right team.

The same may not be said for the Pac-12. USC has the best odds among Pac-12 teams at +1000, which are the same odds currently given to Michigan, the team sitting in fourth place in the Big Ten East Division as of today. Michigan actually has better odds than Penn State (+1500), a team they were dominated by earlier this season. Wisconsin (+150) and Ohio State (+300) have much better odds of reaching the playoff out of the Big Ten.

From the best odds to the worst on the board, here is how Bovada is currently listing the playoff contenders

  • Alabama -700
  • Clemson -250
  • Oklahoma -200
  • Miami -140
  • Wisconsin +150
  • Georgia +170
  • Auburn +200
  • Ohio State +300
  • Michigan +1000
  • USC +1000
  • Penn State +1500
  • TCU +1500
  • Notre Dame +2000
  • Oklahoma State +2000
  • Washington +2000