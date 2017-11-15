Getty Images

Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick, Iowa’s Josey Jewell among Nagurski Trophy finalists

By John TaylorNov 15, 2017, 3:13 PM EST
Another day, another award has released its group of finalists.

The latest to do this particular deed is the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which on Wednesday announced its five finalists for its 2017 award.  Those five finalists include North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb, Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Iowa middle linebacker Josey Jewell, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Georgia outside linebacker Roquan Smith.

The Nagurski Trophy, given out annually since 1993, is awarded to the nation’s best defensive player regardless of position.  The 2016 winner was Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen.

Below is a rundown of each of the five finalists, courtesy of the Football Writers Association of American:

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State (6-4, 275, Sr., Marietta, Ga.): Chubb leads the FBS in tackles for loss this season for the Wolfpack (7-3). Of his 23.5 tackles for loss (for minus-98 yards), 10 have been sacks for 66 yards in losses. He has 62 total tackles, nine quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two passes broken up and a blocked kick. Chubb joins linebacker Levar Fisher (2000) as the only Wolfpack players to earn a Nagurski finalist nod.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama (6-1, 202, Jr., Old Bridge, N.J.): The leader of the defensive backfield for the unbeaten Crimson Tide (10-0), Fitzpatrick has made 44 total tackles, collected 5.5 tackles for 25 yards in losses, including 1.5 sacks for 15 yards in losses. In addition, he has intercepted a pass, broken up six passes, hurried the quarterback three times, forced a fumble and blocked a kick. Alabama ranks eighth in the country in fewest passing yards allowed per game (167 ypg). Fitzpatrick is the 11th Alabama player to be a Nagurski finalist, including last year’s recipient Jonathan Allen. The Crimson Tide has had a finalist now in each of the last seven seasons.

Josey Jewell, MLB, Iowa (6-2, 236, Sr., Decorah, Iowa): Jewell is fourth in the country in total tackles (104) for the Hawkeyes (6-4). He has registered 9.5 tackles for 39 yards in losses (including 2.5 sacks for 24 yards in losses). He has chipped in an interception (and returned it 33 yards) and added five passes broken up, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Jewell is the second Iowa player to be named a Nagurski finalist, joining linebacker Pat Angerer in 2009.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston (6-3, 290, So., Houston, Texas): A second-team FWAA All-American in 2016, Oliver followed up his freshman season with another fine year. He has 53 total tackles for the Cougars (6-3). Of those, he has 10 tackles for 39 yards in losses (with 2.5 sacks for 13 yards in losses), three passes broken up, seven quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and one blocked kick. Oliver is the first Houston player to earn a Nagurski finalist accolade.

Roquan Smith, OLB, Georgia (6-1, 225, Jr., Montezuma, Ga.): The leading tackler for the Bulldogs (9-1), Smith has made 82 total tackles this season. He has 4.5 tackles for loss, including 2.5 sacks for 14 yards in losses. He also has broken up two passes, hurried the quarterback 10 times and forced a fumble. Georgia ranks fifth in the FBS in total defense, giving up just 277.5 yards per game. Smith is the fifth Georgia player to be named a Nagurski finalist, joining 1998 recipient Champ Bailey and two-time finalist David Pollack (2002, ‘04).

Grumors update: Jon Gruden denies talking with anybody, but doesn’t completely rule out return to coaching

By Bryan FischerNov 15, 2017, 4:34 PM EST
Are you ready for some… Grumors?

We’re set to approach the thick of the coaching search rumor season and one name that continuously comes up time after time has been former Oakland Raiders/Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach (and current Monday Night Football analyst) Jon Gruden. The Super Bowl winner has been linked several times to openings around the NFL and in college football but the one job that always seems to be mentioned in connection with has been the Tennessee job.

Well, it just so happens that the Vols have another opening after parting ways with Butch Jones and naturally that means Gruden is going to get asked if he’s interested. ESPN’s Mike and Mike had the coach on Wednesday morning and he somewhat addressed the whole situation during a segment on the show:

“I haven’t talked to anybody. All I really have in my life are my family and football. I’m real sensitive to the coaches who are out there coaching, so I don’t speculate,” said Gruden. “I just love football and I’m trying to hang onto the job I have. I’m very fortunate to be with the people I’m with. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future but I know this, I’m going to continue to give my best effort to the game.

“I love Monday Night Football, don’t plan on leaving. But you never say never to nothing.”

That last bit is probably going to give even more hope to Vols fans desperately hoping that Gruden will take the job in Knoxville and restore the program to prior glory.

While Tennessee athletic director John Currie will no doubt make an inquiry to see if the coach wants to go through the grinder again — at the college level this time — it sure seems like a pretty long shot he’ll return to coaching with the Vols unless he has a big change of heart over the next few weeks. The folks over at Pro Football Talk have mentioned that a return to the Buccaneers is something being thrown around so even if Gruden wants to get back into coaching, it’s possible UT will find themselves in second place once again.

In confirming Jeff Long’s firing, Arkansas says AD ‘lost support of fans, alumni, key supporters’

By John TaylorNov 15, 2017, 1:21 PM EST
Ouch.  That’ll leave a mark.

Earlier Wednesday, multiple reports surfaced that Jeff Long was out as the athletic director at Arkansas.  Not long after, UA chancellor Joseph Steinmetz confirmed in a statement that that Long “will no longer serve in his position effective today.”  Senior associate athletics director Julie Cromer Peoples has been named as interim AD.

According to Steinmetz, the fact that Long “lost the support of many of our fans, alumni, key supporters and members of the university leadership” proved to be the impetus for the move.

“The decision to change leadership in our Athletics Department is not an easy one, and was made after great deliberation, discussion and thought, after consultation with the Board of Trustees and President Bobbitt,” the statement attributed to Steinmetz said. “Since coming to Fayetteville in 2008, Jeff has led our department with character and integrity and helped us move forward in so many ways.  However, over the past year, Jeff has lost the support of many of our fans, alumni, key supporters and members of the university leadership, support that I believe is critical in our pursuit of excellence.

“I want to thank Jeff for his commitment and service to our University and to the State of Arkansas and, on behalf of the Razorback family, I want to wish Jeff and his family all of the best in the future.”

The university said in its release that it will “honor the provisions of Long’s contract, which currently runs through June 30, 2022.” That move will cost UA in excess of $4 million.

Long came to Arkansas from Pittsburgh to replaced the retired Frank Broyles, spending nearly a decade on the job.  He was the first chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee, and still serves as a voting member.

Long’s first significant hire as UA’s AD was Bobby Petrino, who was subsequently fired four years later amidst a scandal.  Petrino’s replacement, Bret Bielema, is expected to follow Long out the door at some point in the not-too-distant future.

UPDATED 1:51 p.m. ET: The College Football Playoff has confirmed that Long remain on as a member of the selection committee, at least through this season.

Charles Barkley reveals Iron Bowl bet made with Jalen Hurts

By John TaylorNov 15, 2017, 11:55 AM EST
You just knew the Round Mound of Rebound would have some skin in one of the biggest Iron Bowls the last few years.

NBA Hall of Famer and current TNT hoops analyst Charles Barkley played his college basketball at Auburn and has always worn his fandom for Tigers football on his sleeve. Jalen Hurts, of course, is the star quarterback for hated rival Alabama.

Nov. 25, top-ranked Alabama will travel to The Plains to take on sixth-ranked Auburn. The winner will win the SEC West, a spot in the conference championship game and, potentially a College Football Playoff bid. The loser, especially if it’s the Tigers, could find themselves on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

With so much at stake in the here and now, Barkley and Hurts preemptively upped the ante this past offseason, as the former relayed during a radio interview Tuesday. From al.com‘s transcription:

Jalen Hurts challenged me to a bet, and I ain’t forgot it, Jalen,” Barkley said Tuesday. “I’m either going to wear an Alabama jersey on TV or he’s going to have to wear (an Auburn jersey) on campus. … I’ve got the jersey coming.

“My Tigers need to win because I don’t want to wear that crap on TNT.

I don’t have a dog in this in-state rivalry hunt, but I can’t think of many things that would be funnier than Barkley on a TV set wearing a Crimson Tide jersey while Shaq and Kenny the Jet hurl unrelenting shade at him.

AD Jeff Long’s reported ouster at Arkansas doesn’t bode well for Bret Bielema

By John TaylorNov 15, 2017, 10:47 AM EST
One down… one to go?

Late last week, a closed-door executive session of the University of Arkansas’ Board of Trustees, triggered by the lackluster performance of the athletic department under Jeff Long in general and the football program under Bret Bielema specifically, ended with no action being taken against either the athletic director or the head coach.  Six days later, action has reportedly been taken, at least when it comes to Long.

The move to oust Long, the man who brought him to Fayetteville, doesn’t bode well for Bielema, who entered 2017 on the hot seat and has done nothing to quell the chatter as the Razorbacks sit at 4-6 overall and 1-5 in SEC play.  Nearing the end of his fifth season with the Hogs, Bielema is 11-27 in conference games.