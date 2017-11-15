Following DUI arrest, Washington indefinitely suspends LB Azeem Victor

Things have not gone the way many predicted for Washington this season and it looks like a bumpy year in Seattle is not getting any better.

Out of the blue on Wednesday afternoon, the school announced that team leader and senior linebacker Azeem Victor was arrested on Sunday morning and as a result has been indefinitely suspended from the football team.

“We take these matters very seriously, and have suspended Azeem from our team indefinitely as we continue to gather details about this incident,” head coach Chris Petersen said in a statement.

According to county records obtained by The Seattle Times, Victor was arrested for a DUI and booked shortly after 4 a.m. into a local jail. That comes a little over a day after the Huskies returned home following their second loss of the year on Friday night at Stanford.

Victor played a big role as a starter in last season’s run to the College Football Playoff for Washington but he missed most of the final third of the year after suffering a leg injury against USC. He drew several preseason All-American accolades coming into 2017 but has not come close to living up to those expectations, having been suspended for the opener at Rutgers and eventually getting benched and moved to defensive end in the past month.

Washington hosts Utah on Saturday night before the Apple Cup and rival Washington State rolls into Seattle the following week.