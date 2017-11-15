Getty Images

Texas Tech, TCU reinstating ‘Saddle Trophy’ for annual rivalry game

By Bryan FischerNov 15, 2017, 6:38 PM EST
Texas Tech and TCU are getting back in the saddle again. Literally.

The two Lone Star State rivals announced this week that they are reinstating and reviving the ‘Saddle Trophy’ for their annual meeting on the football field, with the winner taking home a newly crafted monument to victory that they’ll have to find some place in the football facility to store.

The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs used to compete for the Saddle Trophy from 1961 until 1970 when the two were both in the Southwest Conference. Somewhere along the way the original trophy was lost and, because both schools have bigger rivals in the state and in the conference, they seemingly decided to do away with lugging the massive saddle between Forth Worth and Lubbock every year. Until now that is.

The newly inspired trophy was made special for the occasion by M.L. Leddy’s Boots & Saddlery of Fort Worth according to a release and features both school logos as well as the scores of the 59 previous meetings between the two teams. It is a sight to behold — and perhaps that’s a good thing only if you’re an actual cowboy.

While the Big 12 isn’t known for having the rivalry trophies like the Big Ten and others are, it is kind of cool to see schools try and juice up what are normally just another conference game into something a little more. And if this latest stunt leads to a 300 pound lineman taking the trophy and riding it off to the sunset? Well even better.

Following DUI arrest, Washington indefinitely suspends LB Azeem Victor

By Bryan FischerNov 15, 2017, 5:20 PM EST
Things have not gone the way many predicted for Washington this season and it looks like a bumpy year in Seattle is not getting any better.

Out of the blue on Wednesday afternoon, the school announced that team leader and senior linebacker Azeem Victor was arrested on Sunday morning and as a result has been indefinitely suspended from the football team.

“We take these matters very seriously, and have suspended Azeem from our team indefinitely as we continue to gather details about this incident,” head coach Chris Petersen said in a statement.

According to county records obtained by The Seattle Times, Victor was arrested for a DUI and booked shortly after 4 a.m. into a local jail. That comes a little over a day after the Huskies returned home following their second loss of the year on Friday night at Stanford.

Victor played a big role as a starter in last season’s run to the College Football Playoff for Washington but he missed most of the final third of the year after suffering a leg injury against USC. He drew several preseason All-American accolades coming into 2017 but has not come close to living up to those expectations, having been  suspended for the opener at Rutgers and eventually getting benched and moved to defensive end in the past month.

Washington hosts Utah on Saturday night before the Apple Cup and rival Washington State rolls into Seattle the following week.

Grumors update: Jon Gruden denies talking with anybody, but doesn’t completely rule out return to coaching

By Bryan FischerNov 15, 2017, 4:34 PM EST
Are you ready for some… Grumors?

We’re set to approach the thick of the coaching search rumor season and one name that continuously comes up time after time has been former Oakland Raiders/Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach (and current Monday Night Football analyst) Jon Gruden. The Super Bowl winner has been linked several times to openings around the NFL and in college football but the one job that always seems to be mentioned in connection with has been the Tennessee job.

Well, it just so happens that the Vols have another opening after parting ways with Butch Jones and naturally that means Gruden is going to get asked if he’s interested. ESPN’s Mike and Mike had the coach on Wednesday morning and he somewhat addressed the whole situation during a segment on the show:

“I haven’t talked to anybody. All I really have in my life are my family and football. I’m real sensitive to the coaches who are out there coaching, so I don’t speculate,” said Gruden. “I just love football and I’m trying to hang onto the job I have. I’m very fortunate to be with the people I’m with. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future but I know this, I’m going to continue to give my best effort to the game.

“I love Monday Night Football, don’t plan on leaving. But you never say never to nothing.”

That last bit is probably going to give even more hope to Vols fans desperately hoping that Gruden will take the job in Knoxville and restore the program to prior glory.

While Tennessee athletic director John Currie will no doubt make an inquiry to see if the coach wants to go through the grinder again — at the college level this time — it sure seems like a pretty long shot he’ll return to coaching with the Vols unless he has a big change of heart over the next few weeks. The folks over at Pro Football Talk have mentioned that a return to the Buccaneers is something being thrown around so even if Gruden wants to get back into coaching, it’s possible UT will find themselves in second place once again.

Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick, Iowa’s Josey Jewell among Nagurski Trophy finalists

By John TaylorNov 15, 2017, 3:13 PM EST
Another day, another award has released its group of finalists.

The latest to do this particular deed is the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which on Wednesday announced its five finalists for its 2017 award.  Those five finalists include North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb, Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Iowa middle linebacker Josey Jewell, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Georgia outside linebacker Roquan Smith.

The Nagurski Trophy, given out annually since 1993, is awarded to the nation’s best defensive player regardless of position.  The 2016 winner was Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen.

Below is a rundown of each of the five finalists, courtesy of the Football Writers Association of American:

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State (6-4, 275, Sr., Marietta, Ga.): Chubb leads the FBS in tackles for loss this season for the Wolfpack (7-3). Of his 23.5 tackles for loss (for minus-98 yards), 10 have been sacks for 66 yards in losses. He has 62 total tackles, nine quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two passes broken up and a blocked kick. Chubb joins linebacker Levar Fisher (2000) as the only Wolfpack players to earn a Nagurski finalist nod.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama (6-1, 202, Jr., Old Bridge, N.J.): The leader of the defensive backfield for the unbeaten Crimson Tide (10-0), Fitzpatrick has made 44 total tackles, collected 5.5 tackles for 25 yards in losses, including 1.5 sacks for 15 yards in losses. In addition, he has intercepted a pass, broken up six passes, hurried the quarterback three times, forced a fumble and blocked a kick. Alabama ranks eighth in the country in fewest passing yards allowed per game (167 ypg). Fitzpatrick is the 11th Alabama player to be a Nagurski finalist, including last year’s recipient Jonathan Allen. The Crimson Tide has had a finalist now in each of the last seven seasons.

Josey Jewell, MLB, Iowa (6-2, 236, Sr., Decorah, Iowa): Jewell is fourth in the country in total tackles (104) for the Hawkeyes (6-4). He has registered 9.5 tackles for 39 yards in losses (including 2.5 sacks for 24 yards in losses). He has chipped in an interception (and returned it 33 yards) and added five passes broken up, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Jewell is the second Iowa player to be named a Nagurski finalist, joining linebacker Pat Angerer in 2009.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston (6-3, 290, So., Houston, Texas): A second-team FWAA All-American in 2016, Oliver followed up his freshman season with another fine year. He has 53 total tackles for the Cougars (6-3). Of those, he has 10 tackles for 39 yards in losses (with 2.5 sacks for 13 yards in losses), three passes broken up, seven quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and one blocked kick. Oliver is the first Houston player to earn a Nagurski finalist accolade.

Roquan Smith, OLB, Georgia (6-1, 225, Jr., Montezuma, Ga.): The leading tackler for the Bulldogs (9-1), Smith has made 82 total tackles this season. He has 4.5 tackles for loss, including 2.5 sacks for 14 yards in losses. He also has broken up two passes, hurried the quarterback 10 times and forced a fumble. Georgia ranks fifth in the FBS in total defense, giving up just 277.5 yards per game. Smith is the fifth Georgia player to be named a Nagurski finalist, joining 1998 recipient Champ Bailey and two-time finalist David Pollack (2002, ‘04).

In confirming Jeff Long’s firing, Arkansas says AD ‘lost support of fans, alumni, key supporters’

By John TaylorNov 15, 2017, 1:21 PM EST
Ouch.  That’ll leave a mark.

Earlier Wednesday, multiple reports surfaced that Jeff Long was out as the athletic director at Arkansas.  Not long after, UA chancellor Joseph Steinmetz confirmed in a statement that that Long “will no longer serve in his position effective today.”  Senior associate athletics director Julie Cromer Peoples has been named as interim AD.

According to Steinmetz, the fact that Long “lost the support of many of our fans, alumni, key supporters and members of the university leadership” proved to be the impetus for the move.

“The decision to change leadership in our Athletics Department is not an easy one, and was made after great deliberation, discussion and thought, after consultation with the Board of Trustees and President Bobbitt,” the statement attributed to Steinmetz said. “Since coming to Fayetteville in 2008, Jeff has led our department with character and integrity and helped us move forward in so many ways.  However, over the past year, Jeff has lost the support of many of our fans, alumni, key supporters and members of the university leadership, support that I believe is critical in our pursuit of excellence.

“I want to thank Jeff for his commitment and service to our University and to the State of Arkansas and, on behalf of the Razorback family, I want to wish Jeff and his family all of the best in the future.”

The university said in its release that it will “honor the provisions of Long’s contract, which currently runs through June 30, 2022.” That move will cost UA in excess of $4 million.

Long came to Arkansas from Pittsburgh to replaced the retired Frank Broyles, spending nearly a decade on the job.  He was the first chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee, and still serves as a voting member.

Long’s first significant hire as UA’s AD was Bobby Petrino, who was subsequently fired four years later amidst a scandal.  Petrino’s replacement, Bret Bielema, is expected to follow Long out the door at some point in the not-too-distant future.

UPDATED 1:51 p.m. ET: The College Football Playoff has confirmed that Long remain on as a member of the selection committee, at least through this season.