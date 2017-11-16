Getty Images

15 semifinalists unveiled for prestigious Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

By John TaylorNov 16, 2017, 6:11 AM EST
One of the most prestigious awards in college football has whittled down the list of players who will be able to claim the famed hardware this season.

Wednesday, the Walter Camp Foundation announced its 15 “Players to Watch,” essentially semifinalists, for its prestigious Player of the Year Award. The Camp Award is voted on by the 130 FBS head coaches/sports information directors and is the fourth-oldest award in the sport.

“It’s been another exciting college football season with many teams and players still in the hunt for national recognition,” Foundation president Michael Madera said in a statement. “We’ve identified some outstanding players and we know the final weeks of the regular season should be even more thrilling.”

Players on both sides of the ball are eligible, but just four defensive players made the cut — North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb, Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami defensive back Jaquan Johnson and Washington defensive end Hercules Mala’afa. Six of the 15 semifinalists are quarterbacks, the other five are running backs.

Only one player from a Group of Five program, San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny, is included.

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, last year’s Camp winner, is a semifinalist once again.

Below is the complete “Players to Watch” list:

Josh Adams, RB, Junior, Notre Dame
Saquon Barkley, RB, Junior, Penn State
Bradley Chubb, DE, Senior, North Carolina State
Sam Darnold, QB, Sophomore, USC
Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Junior, Alabama
Baker Mayfield, QB, Senior, Oklahoma
Lamar Jackson, QB, Junior, Louisville
Jaquan Johnson, DB, Junior, Miami
Bryce Love, RB, Junior, Stanford
Hercules Mala’afa, DE, Junior, Washington State
McKenzie Milton, QB, Sophomore, UCF
Rashaad Penny, RB, Senior, San Diego State
Mason Rudolph, QB, Senior, Oklahoma State
Khalil Tate, QB, Sophomore, Arizona
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Freshman, Wisconsin

Tennessee interim head coach Brady Hoke changing routine up to wear a headset on the sidelines with the Vols

By Bryan FischerNov 15, 2017, 7:39 PM EST
It’s not every day that you wonder if a head coach will wear a headset for a game but this isn’t most days at the University of Tennessee.

Following the firing of Butch Jones earlier in the week, the Vols named former Michigan and San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke as the team’s interim coach. While you normally wouldn’t think much of it, the team’s recent defensive line coach earned a little bit of a reputation for being the rare person at any level of football to not wear a headset on the sideline during his stops in Ann Arbor and beyond.

That will not be the case at Neyland Stadium as Hoke steps into Jones’ shoes as head coach however, as it appears he will don a headset to communicate with his coaches like, well, everybody else in this line of work.

“You know, it’s funny, I was just going to tell you that I am going to wear a headset,” Hoke joked on Wednesday, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I swear I was.”

Hoke has accurately stated his lack of wearing a headset was overblown in the past but when you’re losing football games, everything gets magnified and the head coach not doing something his 129 other peers are doing tends to become an issue. It’s good to see he’s changing up the routine for this two-game stretch with the Vols even if it won’t matter much to the fans at home with an entirely new coaching staff inbound in a few weeks.

Tennessee hosts LSU this week and Vanderbilt next Saturday to close out their season, needing to win both in order to make it to a bowl game this year after a 4-6 start.

Texas Tech, TCU reinstating ‘Saddle Trophy’ for annual rivalry game

By Bryan FischerNov 15, 2017, 6:38 PM EST
Texas Tech and TCU are getting back in the saddle again. Literally.

The two Lone Star State rivals announced this week that they are reinstating and reviving the ‘Saddle Trophy’ for their annual meeting on the football field, with the winner taking home a newly crafted monument to victory that they’ll have to find some place in the football facility to store.

The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs used to compete for the Saddle Trophy from 1961 until 1970 when the two were both in the Southwest Conference. Somewhere along the way the original trophy was lost and, because both schools have bigger rivals in the state and in the conference, they seemingly decided to do away with lugging the massive saddle between Forth Worth and Lubbock every year. Until now that is.

The newly inspired trophy was made special for the occasion by M.L. Leddy’s Boots & Saddlery of Fort Worth according to a release and features both school logos as well as the scores of the 59 previous meetings between the two teams. It is a sight to behold — and perhaps that’s a good thing only if you’re an actual cowboy.

While the Big 12 isn’t known for having the rivalry trophies like the Big Ten and others are, it is kind of cool to see schools try and juice up what are normally just another conference game into something a little more. And if this latest stunt leads to a 300 pound lineman taking the trophy and riding it off to the sunset? Well even better.

Following DUI arrest, Washington indefinitely suspends LB Azeem Victor

By Bryan FischerNov 15, 2017, 5:20 PM EST
Things have not gone the way many predicted for Washington this season and it looks like a bumpy year in Seattle is not getting any better.

Out of the blue on Wednesday afternoon, the school announced that team leader and senior linebacker Azeem Victor was arrested on Sunday morning and as a result has been indefinitely suspended from the football team.

“We take these matters very seriously, and have suspended Azeem from our team indefinitely as we continue to gather details about this incident,” head coach Chris Petersen said in a statement.

According to county records obtained by The Seattle Times, Victor was arrested for a DUI and booked shortly after 4 a.m. into a local jail. That comes a little over a day after the Huskies returned home following their second loss of the year on Friday night at Stanford.

Victor played a big role as a starter in last season’s run to the College Football Playoff for Washington but he missed most of the final third of the year after suffering a leg injury against USC. He drew several preseason All-American accolades coming into 2017 but has not come close to living up to those expectations, having been  suspended for the opener at Rutgers and eventually getting benched and moved to defensive end in the past month.

Washington hosts Utah on Saturday night before the Apple Cup and rival Washington State rolls into Seattle the following week.

Grumors update: Jon Gruden denies talking with anybody, but doesn’t completely rule out return to coaching

By Bryan FischerNov 15, 2017, 4:34 PM EST
Are you ready for some… Grumors?

We’re set to approach the thick of the coaching search rumor season and one name that continuously comes up time after time has been former Oakland Raiders/Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach (and current Monday Night Football analyst) Jon Gruden. The Super Bowl winner has been linked several times to openings around the NFL and in college football but the one job that always seems to be mentioned in connection with has been the Tennessee job.

Well, it just so happens that the Vols have another opening after parting ways with Butch Jones and naturally that means Gruden is going to get asked if he’s interested. ESPN’s Mike and Mike had the coach on Wednesday morning and he somewhat addressed the whole situation during a segment on the show:

“I haven’t talked to anybody. All I really have in my life are my family and football. I’m real sensitive to the coaches who are out there coaching, so I don’t speculate,” said Gruden. “I just love football and I’m trying to hang onto the job I have. I’m very fortunate to be with the people I’m with. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future but I know this, I’m going to continue to give my best effort to the game.

“I love Monday Night Football, don’t plan on leaving. But you never say never to nothing.”

That last bit is probably going to give even more hope to Vols fans desperately hoping that Gruden will take the job in Knoxville and restore the program to prior glory.

While Tennessee athletic director John Currie will no doubt make an inquiry to see if the coach wants to go through the grinder again — at the college level this time — it sure seems like a pretty long shot he’ll return to coaching with the Vols unless he has a big change of heart over the next few weeks. The folks over at Pro Football Talk have mentioned that a return to the Buccaneers is something being thrown around so even if Gruden wants to get back into coaching, it’s possible UT will find themselves in second place once again.