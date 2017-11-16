15 semifinalists unveiled for prestigious Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

One of the most prestigious awards in college football has whittled down the list of players who will be able to claim the famed hardware this season.

Wednesday, the Walter Camp Foundation announced its 15 “Players to Watch,” essentially semifinalists, for its prestigious Player of the Year Award. The Camp Award is voted on by the 130 FBS head coaches/sports information directors and is the fourth-oldest award in the sport.

“It’s been another exciting college football season with many teams and players still in the hunt for national recognition,” Foundation president Michael Madera said in a statement. “We’ve identified some outstanding players and we know the final weeks of the regular season should be even more thrilling.”

Players on both sides of the ball are eligible, but just four defensive players made the cut — North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb, Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami defensive back Jaquan Johnson and Washington defensive end Hercules Mala’afa. Six of the 15 semifinalists are quarterbacks, the other five are running backs.

Only one player from a Group of Five program, San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny, is included.

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, last year’s Camp winner, is a semifinalist once again.

Below is the complete “Players to Watch” list:

Josh Adams, RB, Junior, Notre Dame

Saquon Barkley, RB, Junior, Penn State

Bradley Chubb, DE, Senior, North Carolina State

Sam Darnold, QB, Sophomore, USC

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Junior, Alabama

Baker Mayfield, QB, Senior, Oklahoma

Lamar Jackson, QB, Junior, Louisville

Jaquan Johnson, DB, Junior, Miami

Bryce Love, RB, Junior, Stanford

Hercules Mala’afa, DE, Junior, Washington State

McKenzie Milton, QB, Sophomore, UCF

Rashaad Penny, RB, Senior, San Diego State

Mason Rudolph, QB, Senior, Oklahoma State

Khalil Tate, QB, Sophomore, Arizona

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Freshman, Wisconsin