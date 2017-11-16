Granted sixth season, Kenny Bigelow to transfer from USC

Kenny Bigelow has been granted an eligibility reprieve by the Association, but will be utilizing that generosity elsewhere.
On his personal Twitter account, Bigelow announced that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. That doesn’t come as much of a surprise as the defensive lineman missed both the 2014 and 2016 seasons because of torn ACLs.
What may come as somewhat of a mild surprise, given that he had retired from football earlier this year because of the injury issues and had gotten a jumpstart on his coaching career, is that the senior has decided to transfer from USC and spend that sixth season playing elsewhere.
As a graduate transfer, Bigelow will be eligible to play immediately, regardless of where he ends up.
A five-star member of the Trojans 2013 recruiting class, Bigelow was rated as the No. 9 player at any position that year by 247Sports.com. The Maryland product was the highest-rated member of USC’s class that year and, it should be noted, was recruited by then-USC assistant and current LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
After redshirting as a true freshman and missing the 2014 season because of the first knee injury, Bigelow played in all 13 games in 2015 and was credited with three sacks. Returning from the second knee injury, Bigelow played in six games in 2017 before initially opting to retire from the sport.