Getty Images

Lane Kiffin copies Nick Saban again… by bringing in ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi to talk to team

By Bryan FischerNov 16, 2017, 7:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

If you’ve been following FAU head coach Lane Kiffin on Twitter recently, you know he’s really taken the term ‘rat poison’ and ran with it to an almost extreme comical effect. That phrase was originally used by Alabama’s Nick Saban to discuss players buying into the hype on the team they read or hear in the media.

It seems the most divisive college football coach in America isn’t just taking phrases from his old boss though, he’s extending the practice to guest speakers. Saban brought in former Yankees manager Joe Girardi to take in the Crimson Tide’s big rivalry game against LSU a few weeks ago and it seems Kiffin is doing the same with his Owls play local rival Florida International this Saturday for a berth in the Conference USA title game.

“It was cool because he’s a fan,” FAU linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair told the Sun-Sentinel after hearing Girardi speak. “That was cool to hear. He was talking to us about making sure that you’re prepared, making sure that you’re ready to play and do whatever it takes to make sure that you are ready so you don’t feel like you left anything on the table.”

Alabama beat LSU 24-10 in the game Girardi was supposedly in attendance for so it will be interesting if that luck carries over on Saturday for Kiffin and FAU with the team in a position they haven’t been in for long time.

If you’re going to steal an idea and somebody like Girardi to a game, might as well steal it from the best, right Lane?

Wisconsin wideouts Jazz Peavy, George Rushing no longer with team according to Paul Chryst

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 16, 2017, 6:35 PM EST
1 Comment

Madison is the center of the college football universe this week as No. 5 Wisconsin looks to remain undefeated and in the College Football Playoff race with a big game against Michigan. While you would think that would mean all hands on deck for the Badgers, it appears two of the team’s biggest names will not be around to watch what unfolds.

Head coach Paul Chryst met with reporters after practice on Thursday to provide an update on the team’s personnel and injury situation when he revealed that wide receivers Jazz Peavy and George Rushing were both no longer with the team at the moment.

“For different reasons, both are not with the team right now,” Chryst said. “There’s a lot going on in these guys’ lives, and all that matters if that they’re doing all right. It was kind of decided for both to kind of help them navigate everything and take some time away from football.”

Peavy was Wisconsin’s No. 1 weapon in the passing game last year with five touchdowns and 635 yards receiving, but was not quite as effective during the first few games this season prior to leaving the team for personal reasons last month. Rushing was injured during the Badgers’ fall camp and had not played a down all year.

While the team is experienced at being without both by this point, the pair’s absence highlights how thin Wisconsin’s passing attack is outside of star tight end Troy Fumagalli given this year’s leading receiver, Quintez Cephus, was lost for the rest of the season prior to the team’s win over Iowa. It hasn’t tripped up the team yet but as we enter a key stretch in November and December, it could be a big factor in making it to the playoff or not for Chryst and company.

New House tax bill “will pull apart our system” says one athletic director

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 16, 2017, 5:34 PM EST
2 Comments

Politics and college sports have collided many times over the years but few could impact schools quite like the oncoming train that might be headed out of Washington, D.C. in the coming weeks and months.

The Republican-controlled House on Thursday passed a new tax bill that is cutting a reported $1.5 trillion on various things from corporate tax rates, the individual tax code to estate taxes. Tucked into the massive bill is one particularly interesting section which is directly aimed at college athletics, eliminating deductions on what were previously classified as charitable contributions for tickets to games.

ESPN caught up with several athletic directors this week and not surprisingly they were a little on edge at the potential changes and seem to think it’s a direct assault on the business model that currently exists.

“If that deduction goes away, what you will see is a dramatic sea change in the college sports landscape,” Duke athletic director Kevin White told the site. “We need to put speed bumps up now to slow this thing down, because I don’t think the politicians have any idea how much this will pull apart our system.”

“While we certainly do not know the exact repercussions, we expect that it would have a damaging effect,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne added. “The philanthropic support of donors is instrumental, and although the amount of contributions from institution to institution varies, it is of equal importance across the board when you look at financial structures. Very few college athletics programs actually make a profit. Take that funding away, and it will be difficult to operate without making dramatic changes.”

College sports, and football in particular, is already facing numerous concerns related to attendance at games and the fact that individuals could lose thousands of dollars in tax write-offs if the House bill is signed could be a huge issue going forward for everybody from Arkansas to Toledo to Wake Forest.

We’re still weeks, if not months, from everything coming to conclusion however, as a similar Senate bill (which ESPN says does not contain the same section on contributions) is expected to face some high hurdles to pass in a much tighter political situation — to say nothing of a potential conference committee on the resolutions. Still, college athletic directors formed a political action committee last year to lobby congress and it sounds like that group is going to be very busy with a fight that might be even bigger than a run to the national title for some programs.

Old conference rivals Missouri and Kansas State announce home-and-home series in 2022 and 2023

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 16, 2017, 4:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s not a renewal of the Border War but it’s at least in the same state.

Former Big 12 (and Big 8) rivals Kansas State and Missouri announced on Thursday that they would renew their extremely long series history with home-and-home set in 2022 and 2023. The games will take place in Manhattan on September 10, 2022 while the return date will be September 16, 2023 back in Columbia.

“We are pleased to announce a home-and-home with a very quality opponent in Missouri,” said Wildcats AD Gene Taylor in a statement. “The combination of needing a Power Five opponent on the schedule each year and being able to work with a regional institution that we have such a strong football history with, made perfect sense for K-State. I know our fans will be excited to play the Tigers again, and we look forward to two outstanding games in 2022 and 2023.”

Missouri leads the series by a significant margin (60-32-5) but Kansas State won the last meeting back in 2011 when the two were both in the Big 12. Part of the reason things are tilted so heavily in favor of the Tigers is the result of how dreadful the Wildcats once were in their Big 8 days but since Bill Snyder arrived in town the series tilted toward Manhattan by a 15-5 margin.

The series itself dates back to 1909 but was vastly overshadowed by the Mizzou’s historic ‘Border War’ games with the other team in the state, Kansas. While those two have seen tensions thawed out a bit in recent years (especially in basketball), perhaps Thursday’s announcement of a home-and-home between these two teams will lead to an eventual meeting between the Jayhawks and Tigers.

Either way, the series completes Kansas State’s 2022 non-conference slate (Tulane and Abilene Christian being the other two games) and gives them a starting point in 2023. Missouri has games against Middle Tennessee and Memphis over the same two year window but isn’t quite set on the non-conference front just yet even with the announcement adding the Wildcats.

Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin among 16 Maxwell Coach of the Year semifinalists

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 16, 2017, 3:55 PM EST
1 Comment

One recent branch of Nicktator’s coaching tree will be vying with his former boss for one set of coaching honors.

The Maxwell Foundation on Thursday announced its 16 semifinalists for the 2017 George Munger College Coach of the Year Award.  Alabama’s Nick Saban is one of the select 16, as is Florida Atlantic’s Lane Kiffin, who spent the previous three seasons as Saban’s offensive coordinator.

The SEC leads all conferences with four semifinalists, followed by two each for the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten.  The Pac-12 is the lone Power Five conference with just one.

Kiffin is one five Group of Five semifinalists, joining UAB’s Bill Clark, UCF’s Scott Frost, Army’s Jeff Monken and Fresno State’s Jeff Tedford.  The MAC and Sun Belt are the lone conferences without at last one semifinalist.