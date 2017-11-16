Report: Jim Leavitt’s verbal deal to take over at K-State nixed by Bill Snyder

It’s not exactly a state secret that Bill Snyder wants his son, special teams coordinator Sean Snyder, to take over for him when he steps down a second, and presumably final, time as Kansas State’s head coach. Thursday brought forth a striking example of just how far the Wizard of Manhattan will go to ensure his beloved football program remains a part of the family.
According to a Facebook post from former ESPN.com college football insider Brett McMurphy, K-State had an agreement in place last year with Jim Leavitt, a former KSU assistant who at the time was on the Colorado staff, that would have him succeed Snyder as head coach after joining. Per the agreement, Leavitt would have joined Snyder’s staff and been guaranteed $3 million if he were not named head coach before Jan. 1 of 2018.
The 78-year-old Snyder, though, had other ideas. From McMurphy’s post:
However, last December, Snyder pushed back on Leavitt, a former KSU assistant, being named his replacement because Snyder wanted his son Sean, currently KSU’s associate head coach and special teams coordinator, to replace him, sources said.
Snyder’s K-State contract stipulates when he’s done coaching at KSU he will be a “special assistant to the athletic director” and “shall also have appropriate input … regarding the selection of the next head football coach.”
…
In late 2016/early 2017, Kansas State officials were prepared to approach Snyder again about approving Leavitt as his replacement. However, Snyder, who turned 78 on Oct. 7, was diagnosed with throat cancer, so the school opted to no longer pursue the plan for Leavitt to replace Snyder.
Instead of returning to K-State, Leavitt, also the former head coach at USF who left the Bulls under a cloud of controversy, was hired as the defensive coordinator at Oregon last December. Per McMurphy’s post, Leavitt has a clause in his UO contract that he won’t owe the university anything “should he voluntarily terminate this agreement to become the head football coach at Kansas State University.”
As of this posting, there’s been no comment from Snyder or the university on the report.
One recent branch of Nicktator’s coaching tree will be vying with his former boss for one set of coaching honors.
The Maxwell Foundation on Thursday announced its 16 semifinalists for the 2017 George Munger College Coach of the Year Award. Alabama’s Nick Saban is one of the select 16, as is Florida Atlantic’s Lane Kiffin, who spent the previous three seasons as Saban’s offensive coordinator.
The SEC leads all conferences with four semifinalists, followed by two each for the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten. The Pac-12 is the lone Power Five conference with just one.
Kiffin is one five Group of Five semifinalists, joining UAB’s Bill Clark, UCF’s Scott Frost, Army’s Jeff Monken and Fresno State’s Jeff Tedford. The MAC and Sun Belt are the lone conferences without at last one semifinalist.
The day just wouldn’t be complete without a fresh batch of Grumors.
Wednesday morning on the Mike & Mike Show, Jon Gruden, the object of a sizable chunk of Vols Nation’s desires for several years, gave a modicum of hope to Tennessee fans by stating that, while he hasn’t spoken with anybody, the current Monday Night Football color analyst hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching. A day later, those hopes of the UT faithful were further bolstered by reports that Tennessee officials, including athletic director John Currie and various other boosters and powerbrokers, had flown to Tampa to give an in-person pitch to Gruden, who was a Vols grad assistant 30 years ago.
Just as quickly, however, those hopes were seemingly dashed, at least in the here and now.
So, in summation, Tennessee officials are either in Tampa wooing a man who has been away from the coaching profession for nearly a decade — and hasn’t coached at the collegiate level in nearly three decades — or they aren’t. One of the two.
And, while we’re here, let’s just go ahead and toss out this little nugget from a radio interview Gruden did Thursday morning in which he dropped an unsolicited “Rocky Top” reference that will in no way, shape or form be misconstrued by UT fans.
From USA Today:
I get in Saturday, and I can’t wait to get out there. Hope to see you guys. I hear (Brock) Huard’s heading out to Knoxville. Just be singing that song, man. That’s a great song. Rocky Top.”
Gruden made an unprompted mention of Tennessee and the “Rocky Top” fight song while discussing co-host Brock Huard’s schedule. It really came out of nowhere, and the other co-host Mike Salk could hardly hold back his shocked reaction.
Kenny Bigelow has been granted an eligibility reprieve by the Association, but will be utilizing that generosity elsewhere.
On his personal Twitter account, Bigelow announced that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. That doesn’t come as much of a surprise as the defensive lineman missed both the 2014 and 2016 seasons because of torn ACLs.
What may come as somewhat of a mild surprise, given that he had retired from football earlier this year because of the injury issues and had gotten a jumpstart on his coaching career, is that the senior has decided to transfer from USC and spend that sixth season playing elsewhere.
As a graduate transfer, Bigelow will be eligible to play immediately, regardless of where he ends up.
A five-star member of the Trojans 2013 recruiting class, Bigelow was rated as the No. 9 player at any position that year by 247Sports.com. The Maryland product was the highest-rated member of USC’s class that year and, it should be noted, was recruited by then-USC assistant and current LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
After redshirting as a true freshman and missing the 2014 season because of the first knee injury, Bigelow played in all 13 games in 2015 and was credited with three sacks. Returning from the second knee injury, Bigelow played in six games in 2017 before initially opting to retire from the sport.
Earlier this week, rumors were flying that Chip Kelly was one of a couple of leading candidates to fill the vacancy at Florida. In fact, the speculation was far enough down the road it was reported that the SEC would not stand in the way of UF’s hiring of Kelly, who was given an 18-month show-cause by the NCAA from his days at Oregon.
Wednesday, former Gator head coach and current UF ambassador Steve Spurrier, without naming or even hinting at Kelly specifically, intimated during a radio interview that the ex-Ducks head coach doesn’t fit the criteria for who will become the next Gators head coach. And not because of any past NCAA issues.
From FootballScoop.com‘s transcription of the interview:
The [next UF] coach is with his team now. The coach we’re going to hire is probably, I would almost 100 percent say is coaching his team today, this weekend, and through the end of the season, and maybe through the bowl game.
Kelly, of course, was fired by the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers in January of this year and has spent this season as a college football analyst for ESPN, which means he doesn’t have a team now and, thus, doesn’t fit into what the Ol’ Ball Coach described as the current employment status of the man who will ultimately replace Jim McElwain. While it certainly doesn’t rule Kelly out, especially with the “almost 100 percent” qualifier from Spurrier, it does tap the brakes significantly on the chatter.
Additionally, not long after that interview, Spurrier shot back on his personal Twitter account at speculation that he’s pushing for UCF’s Scott Frost to become the next UF head coach.
In addition to Kelly, Frost and Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen have been the names most connected to the opening in Gainesville.