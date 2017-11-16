Getty Images

With Chip Kelly rumors swirling, Steve Spurrier says next Florida HC very likely a current coach

Nov 16, 2017
Earlier this week, rumors were flying that Chip Kelly was one of a couple of leading candidates to fill the vacancy at Florida. In fact, the speculation was far enough down the road it was reported that the SEC would not stand in the way of UF’s hiring of Kelly, who was given an 18-month show-cause by the NCAA from his days at Oregon.

Wednesday, former Gator head coach and current UF ambassador Steve Spurrier, without naming or even hinting at Kelly specifically, intimated during a radio interview that the ex-Ducks head coach doesn’t fit the criteria for who will become the next Gators head coach.  And not because of any past NCAA issues.

From FootballScoop.com‘s transcription of the interview:

The [next UF] coach is with his team now. The coach we’re going to hire is probably, I would almost 100 percent say is coaching his team today, this weekend, and through the end of the season, and maybe through the bowl game.

Kelly, of course, was fired by the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers in January of this year and has spent this season as a college football analyst for ESPN, which means he doesn’t have a team now and, thus, doesn’t fit into what the Ol’ Ball Coach described as the current employment status of the man who will ultimately replace Jim McElwain.  While it certainly doesn’t rule Kelly out, especially with the “almost 100 percent” qualifier from Spurrier, it does tap the brakes significantly on the chatter.

Additionally, not long after that interview, Spurrier shot back on his personal Twitter account at speculation that he’s pushing for UCF’s Scott Frost to become the next UF head coach.

In addition to Kelly, Frost and Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen have been the names most connected to the opening in Gainesville.

Jeff Long issues extensive — and classy — statement in wake of firing as Arkansas AD

Nov 16, 2017
Even after being unceremoniously shown the door, Jeff Long did as he’s always done — kept it classy.

After catching a bit of a reprieve late last week, word began to surface Wednesday morning that Long had been relieved of his duties as the athletic director at Arkansas.  Not long after, the university confirmed the development.

In his statement announcing the dismissal, chancellor Joseph Steinmetz praised Long’s character and integrity; in his own statement, the deposed showed just that as he thanked literally everyone connected to the athletic department he’s overseen for the last decade.

Below is Long’s goodbye to the Razorback family, presented in its very lengthy entirety:

My family and I would like to thank the University community, Fayetteville community, all of Northwest Arkansas, as well as the friends we have made across the great State of Arkansas.

My wife Fanny and I have raised two wonderful daughters in Fayetteville, one of which has her name etched in Senior Walk. For my family, this will always be home.

I want to thank our outstanding coaches for their efforts on behalf of our student-athletes. Our coaches are not only great teachers but also care deeply about our students and worked tirelessly to achieve our mission of assisting student-athletes in reaching their full potential through intercollegiate athletics. Winning was always an important part of our Mission, as was doing it the right way with honesty integrity and a focus on preparing our young athletes for the rest of their lives. Collectively, all of our coaches exemplified that mission.

In addition to our coaches, we have numerous support staff members who are outstanding in their own right, including operations, compliance, academics, nutrition, media relations, business, equipment, IT, strength & conditioning, psychologists, athletic trainers and team physicians etc. This list represents people who assist our student-athletes in competing and winning while keeping them safe, healthy and on track to reach the ultimate goal of graduation from the University of Arkansas.

To our facility and maintenance staff, I wish to say a heartfelt thank you for your dedicated service to our program. I travel to many campuses and I see firsthand other athletic departments and I know your work is second to none. I appreciate the pride you take in your work and it shows. I am sure you often feel your work goes unnoticed and unappreciated but I wanted you to know how much I notice and how much I appreciate your efforts!

I have been very fortunate to have the support of my incredible Executive and Senior Staffs made up of assistant, associate and senior associate athletic directors as well as my executive assistant. I cannot adequately express my deep appreciation for their efforts on behalf of our student-athletes and coaches. Their intelligence, energy and commitment motivated me to be the best I could be on a daily basis. These dedicated professionals were not just a part of the reason we have transformed our program, they are the reason! Thank you is not nearly enough to express my gratitude but it is the best I can offer at this time.

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve under four Chancellors during my 10 years of service and to participate on their executive staffs. I wish to thank Chancellor White, Chancellor Gearhart, President Sugg and Trustee Reed for believing that I could fill the formidable shoes of Coach Broyles and Bev Lewis. I will always be grateful for the incredible opportunity to come to the University of Arkansas; it has been a 10-year labor of love.

I would also like to thank Chancellor Steinmetz and President Bobbitt for their support during their tenures and especially over the past several weeks. I am grateful for having had the opportunity to work with you and wish you the best as you lead the Flagship Institution and the UA System.

Most of all, I want to offer a heartfelt thank you to the incredible student-athletes that I have had the sincere honor and privilege to support over my 10 years as Athletic Director. You truly are the most important piece of our program. Your success academically and athletically is beyond all else, the reason we have athletics in the University setting. Most people will never know the sacrifices you make to wear the cardinal and white. You literally push your bodies and minds to greater heights to achieve success for the Razorbacks! You have inspired me and lifted me up with your successes in and out of competition! The greatest gift an athletic administrator is given is watching as student-athletes arrive on campus and the growth that happens over the course of their education career. Four to five short years later, we all watch with abundant joy as they walk across the Graduation stage, diploma in hand and prepared to take on whatever in life comes their way!

And finally, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Razorback fans throughout our state and around the world. Your passion for this university and for this athletics program makes the University of Arkansas a very special place. I have said it on numerous occasions the Razorbacks need the entire State behind us to be successful in the SEC and nationally. I wish nothing but continued success for this program and this institution.

With regard to the media, I have always appreciated the job you do and understand your interest in speaking with me. However, I would like to take some time with my family to collect my thoughts before reflecting on my tenure here at the University of Arkansas.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve our University the last 10 years. It has been a true honor.

15 semifinalists unveiled for prestigious Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

Nov 16, 2017
One of the most prestigious awards in college football has whittled down the list of players who will be able to claim the famed hardware this season.

Wednesday, the Walter Camp Foundation announced its 15 “Players to Watch,” essentially semifinalists, for its prestigious Player of the Year Award. The Camp Award is voted on by the 130 FBS head coaches/sports information directors and is the fourth-oldest award in the sport.

“It’s been another exciting college football season with many teams and players still in the hunt for national recognition,” Foundation president Michael Madera said in a statement. “We’ve identified some outstanding players and we know the final weeks of the regular season should be even more thrilling.”

Players on both sides of the ball are eligible, but just four defensive players made the cut — North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb, Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami defensive back Jaquan Johnson and Washington defensive end Hercules Mala’afa. Six of the 15 semifinalists are quarterbacks, the other five are running backs.

Only two players from a Group of Five program, Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton and San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny, are included.

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, last year’s Camp winner, is a semifinalist once again.

Below is the complete “Players to Watch” list:

Josh Adams, RB, Junior, Notre Dame
Saquon Barkley, RB, Junior, Penn State
Bradley Chubb, DE, Senior, North Carolina State
Sam Darnold, QB, Sophomore, USC
Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Junior, Alabama
Baker Mayfield, QB, Senior, Oklahoma
Lamar Jackson, QB, Junior, Louisville
Jaquan Johnson, DB, Junior, Miami
Bryce Love, RB, Junior, Stanford
Hercules Mala’afa, DE, Junior, Washington State
McKenzie Milton, QB, Sophomore, UCF
Rashaad Penny, RB, Senior, San Diego State
Mason Rudolph, QB, Senior, Oklahoma State
Khalil Tate, QB, Sophomore, Arizona
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Freshman, Wisconsin

Tennessee interim head coach Brady Hoke changing routine up to wear a headset on the sidelines with the Vols

Nov 15, 2017
It’s not every day that you wonder if a head coach will wear a headset for a game but this isn’t most days at the University of Tennessee.

Following the firing of Butch Jones earlier in the week, the Vols named former Michigan and San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke as the team’s interim coach. While you normally wouldn’t think much of it, the team’s recent defensive line coach earned a little bit of a reputation for being the rare person at any level of football to not wear a headset on the sideline during his stops in Ann Arbor and beyond.

That will not be the case at Neyland Stadium as Hoke steps into Jones’ shoes as head coach however, as it appears he will don a headset to communicate with his coaches like, well, everybody else in this line of work.

“You know, it’s funny, I was just going to tell you that I am going to wear a headset,” Hoke joked on Wednesday, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I swear I was.”

Hoke has accurately stated his lack of wearing a headset was overblown in the past but when you’re losing football games, everything gets magnified and the head coach not doing something his 129 other peers are doing tends to become an issue. It’s good to see he’s changing up the routine for this two-game stretch with the Vols even if it won’t matter much to the fans at home with an entirely new coaching staff inbound in a few weeks.

Tennessee hosts LSU this week and Vanderbilt next Saturday to close out their season, needing to win both in order to make it to a bowl game this year after a 4-6 start.

Texas Tech, TCU reinstating ‘Saddle Trophy’ for annual rivalry game

Nov 15, 2017
1 Comment

Texas Tech and TCU are getting back in the saddle again. Literally.

The two Lone Star State rivals announced this week that they are reinstating and reviving the ‘Saddle Trophy’ for their annual meeting on the football field, with the winner taking home a newly crafted monument to victory that they’ll have to find some place in the football facility to store.

The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs used to compete for the Saddle Trophy from 1961 until 1970 when the two were both in the Southwest Conference. Somewhere along the way the original trophy was lost and, because both schools have bigger rivals in the state and in the conference, they seemingly decided to do away with lugging the massive saddle between Forth Worth and Lubbock every year. Until now that is.

The newly inspired trophy was made special for the occasion by M.L. Leddy’s Boots & Saddlery of Fort Worth according to a release and features both school logos as well as the scores of the 59 previous meetings between the two teams. It is a sight to behold — and perhaps that’s a good thing only if you’re an actual cowboy.

While the Big 12 isn’t known for having the rivalry trophies like the Big Ten and others are, it is kind of cool to see schools try and juice up what are normally just another conference game into something a little more. And if this latest stunt leads to a 300 pound lineman taking the trophy and riding it off to the sunset? Well even better.